Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 30, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;87;78;A shower in the p.m.;87;78;SSE;9;80%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;83;67;Mostly sunny, nice;84;69;NE;5;62%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;60;49;A few showers;60;48;ENE;7;75%;80%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;65;51;Mostly sunny;64;52;WSW;4;70%;67%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon rain;47;44;Spotty showers;49;40;NNE;16;82%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;26;25;Snow and sleet;36;33;ESE;5;85%;84%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, cold;42;34;Mostly sunny;51;36;E;5;65%;14%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;7;-3;Mostly sunny, cold;10;3;ENE;7;69%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;83;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;73;ENE;5;66%;66%;4

Athens, Greece;A bit of rain;64;52;Spotty showers;56;47;NE;7;73%;62%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain at times;68;62;Winds subsiding;70;57;SSE;17;67%;16%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;68;47;Hazy sunshine;67;51;E;4;71%;56%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;SSE;4;80%;72%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;79;61;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;NE;8;47%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;90;76;Nice with some sun;88;77;NNE;7;49%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;63;46;Periods of sun;60;46;NE;9;74%;34%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;21;Fog in the afternoon;39;25;NNW;4;45%;30%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;37;26;Fog, then some sun;39;26;ESE;7;71%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sunny intervals;37;33;Rather cloudy;38;33;SE;7;85%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;67;47;A little p.m. rain;67;46;SE;5;70%;68%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;84;65;Partly sunny;87;68;N;7;45%;5%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;41;26;Fog, then some sun;34;24;E;10;81%;6%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;42;39;Spotty showers;46;37;NE;8;76%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and colder;33;23;Fog, then some sun;34;24;SW;4;84%;21%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;37;24;Partly sunny, chilly;34;22;ENE;5;75%;3%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and cooler;74;56;Mostly sunny;78;63;NE;8;60%;7%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;84;67;A t-storm around;84;68;NE;5;44%;67%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;50;32;Mostly sunny;53;38;NNW;6;50%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;72;56;Sunny and nice;71;55;W;7;36%;9%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;67;57;Low clouds;67;55;SSE;11;63%;3%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;83;70;A t-storm around;83;69;SE;4;63%;49%;7

Chennai, India;A shower or two;88;75;Increasing clouds;88;76;N;11;72%;41%;6

Chicago, United States;Very windy;36;25;Partly sunny, chilly;39;26;NW;12;54%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;93;74;A shower in the p.m.;87;75;NNE;11;75%;74%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;37;35;Spotty showers;38;32;E;7;83%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;83;75;Partly sunny, breezy;83;75;N;13;71%;6%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;53;33;Mostly sunny;62;45;S;11;34%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;77;A morning shower;88;77;NE;9;78%;81%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny;75;52;Hazy sunshine;78;52;N;3;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;56;33;Afternoon flurries;43;20;NNW;9;43%;66%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;86;63;Hazy sun;86;64;N;3;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;95;74;A t-storm or two;91;75;SE;4;72%;84%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;51;39;Partly sunny;48;43;WSW;6;93%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;57;36;Clouds and sun;57;36;NNE;6;45%;30%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;65;61;Partly sunny;65;57;WNW;7;79%;7%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;71;60;Cloudy;72;63;NNE;5;48%;16%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;78;61;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;62;NNE;7;74%;62%;8

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;79;60;Clouds and sun;73;61;NE;13;56%;7%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;34;33;Rain and drizzle;39;33;W;12;92%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;88;75;Afternoon showers;87;74;NNW;4;74%;100%;3

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny, nice;76;61;Hazy sunshine;75;61;ENE;7;54%;3%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;84;67;Mostly sunny, nice;85;70;NE;7;52%;9%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;83;63;Hazy sunshine;80;62;ESE;5;65%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;74;49;Hazy sunshine;74;49;NW;5;60%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;57;47;A little rain;51;43;N;12;78%;72%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;WSW;11;73%;58%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;84;70;Sunny and nice;83;71;N;7;52%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;75;57;A shower and t-storm;77;56;WNW;8;68%;65%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;63;34;Hazy sunshine;62;31;SSW;4;37%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;Hazy sunshine;87;58;N;4;31%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;72;44;Hazy sunshine;70;45;S;4;57%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;87;63;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;NNW;10;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Freezing fog;36;24;Mostly cloudy;31;30;E;7;73%;67%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;75;Nice with some sun;86;76;NNE;4;61%;30%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;90;75;Rather cloudy;89;75;SW;6;67%;58%;10

Kolkata, India;Sunny;84;63;Hazy sunshine;82;61;NW;5;50%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NW;5;78%;65%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy, mild;64;39;An afternoon shower;61;38;SE;11;51%;75%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;89;75;A t-storm around;90;75;SW;5;76%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;72;64;Increasing clouds;73;64;SSE;9;70%;40%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;63;54;Mostly cloudy;65;52;NNE;6;77%;26%;2

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;49;38;Partly sunny;45;36;NNW;9;75%;6%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;76;49;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;NNE;4;28%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;88;78;A t-storm around;85;77;SSW;7;73%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;58;40;Some sun, fog early;61;40;N;3;63%;17%;2

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;87;80;A shower in the a.m.;86;79;NNW;7;78%;92%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;N;4;78%;79%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;Mostly cloudy;86;75;ENE;5;62%;63%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;84;66;Spotty showers;81;48;W;16;57%;65%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Not as warm;72;50;Periods of sun, nice;73;46;SSW;4;46%;30%;5

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;82;59;Partly sunny, cooler;68;52;N;11;49%;23%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Mostly sunny, chilly;28;17;SE;5;82%;14%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;91;78;Mostly sunny;91;77;ENE;13;62%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;65;56;Sunny and warmer;77;60;NNE;7;53%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;44;42;A couple of showers;55;35;S;3;80%;72%;2

Moscow, Russia;P.M. snow showers;35;31;A little snow;32;19;SSE;8;83%;85%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;80;Hazy sunshine;94;78;N;6;51%;9%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;79;60;A t-storm around;79;61;NNE;9;57%;64%;11

New York, United States;Becoming very windy;64;55;Cooler with a shower;56;38;SW;26;54%;44%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;63;50;Occasional rain;63;52;ENE;5;79%;84%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;15;6;Cloudy and cold;9;0;W;7;85%;13%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;56;43;Mostly sunny;55;42;NNE;7;55%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of snow;35;31;Mostly sunny;34;24;ESE;5;88%;15%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Occasional rain;39;37;Spotty showers;45;31;SSE;8;89%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;85;78;A downpour;85;78;NE;11;80%;87%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A t-storm or two;81;75;SSW;4;86%;91%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;Heavy p.m. showers;87;75;E;6;79%;75%;5

Paris, France;Fog;42;36;Partly sunny;43;33;NNW;10;74%;73%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy;66;49;Plenty of sunshine;72;54;S;11;39%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower and t-storm;84;77;A t-storm in spots;84;77;NNE;10;66%;55%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm around;91;76;N;10;71%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;90;67;Partly sunny;89;69;SE;4;52%;22%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;36;27;Variable cloudiness;31;25;SE;4;75%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;38;15;Turning cloudy;38;20;NNW;4;39%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;68;53;Occasional rain;65;52;ENE;8;73%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;70;50;Sunny and beautiful;75;49;ESE;5;57%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Turning cloudy;86;77;Showers around;86;78;E;9;65%;70%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;39;37;A little a.m. rain;41;30;WSW;21;79%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;34;32;Rather cloudy;35;26;S;8;87%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;NW;7;71%;65%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;70;59;A little a.m. rain;68;60;ESE;10;74%;74%;3

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;61;39;A few showers;56;48;SSE;5;79%;87%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little wintry mix;36;23;Low clouds;32;29;SSW;7;75%;75%;0

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;59;45;Plenty of sunshine;58;45;NE;5;64%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;72;66;Heavy thunderstorms;72;66;ENE;8;83%;94%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;83;74;Sunny and nice;84;72;E;8;68%;27%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Spotty showers;80;66;Partly sunny, humid;82;65;N;7;76%;29%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;Partly sunny, nice;74;49;E;5;51%;44%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;93;55;Partly sunny;90;53;SW;7;25%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;71;Mostly sunny;86;72;NNE;7;70%;20%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;64;50;Partly sunny;67;43;NE;4;67%;4%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;48;38;Mostly sunny;46;37;NNE;5;70%;9%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;40;26;Increasing clouds;42;29;NNW;4;37%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, cool;54;46;Mostly cloudy;57;50;E;10;53%;8%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;NNE;5;74%;56%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Colder with snow;33;21;Partly sunny;33;19;SSE;4;83%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;75;Mostly sunny;82;75;ENE;6;63%;42%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy;35;34;A passing shower;36;30;NNE;4;89%;59%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy and cooler;74;65;Mostly sunny and hot;93;78;NNW;17;47%;9%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;70;65;A little a.m. rain;72;64;ENE;10;76%;79%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;32;28;A passing shower;36;31;SSW;10;88%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with clearing;42;31;A shower in the a.m.;46;34;N;5;70%;60%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;46;40;Rain and drizzle;45;35;NE;4;80%;58%;1

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;54;39;Hazy sun;53;39;NNW;5;51%;7%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;72;46;Sunshine, pleasant;70;48;NE;5;71%;8%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;60;38;Partly sunny;63;42;SE;3;48%;9%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;57;42;Partly sunny;54;42;NE;7;55%;16%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow and rain, windy;43;33;Periods of snow;36;33;NW;12;84%;80%;0

Tripoli, Libya;A shower;68;62;A morning shower;66;56;SSW;6;74%;52%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;69;53;Partly sunny;68;51;WSW;7;65%;24%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and frigid;-1;-11;Partly sunny;6;-12;WSW;6;79%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Morning rain;47;35;Mostly sunny;46;42;NNE;3;61%;3%;2

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;42;26;Fog, then some sun;36;24;SE;9;78%;7%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;85;63;Sunny;81;64;E;5;50%;13%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;32;25;Chilly with some sun;28;17;SSE;8;82%;16%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow shower;37;28;Mostly sunny;34;22;ESE;9;80%;8%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;58;53;Windy;58;47;SE;29;67%;46%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;93;75;Warm with hazy sun;94;74;NNW;6;51%;10%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;44;30;Mostly cloudy;43;32;NE;2;67%;30%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather