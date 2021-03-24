Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 24, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;85;76;Clouds and sun, nice;86;77;SW;8;77%;39%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;92;74;Sunshine, very hot;101;77;ENE;9;25%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty showers;58;44;Windy;58;42;SW;19;45%;88%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;64;43;Sunshine;64;46;ESE;6;57%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;56;42;Clouds and sun;54;43;SSW;11;73%;30%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;35;30;A bit of a.m. snow;37;24;SW;5;72%;83%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and warmer;81;64;Mostly cloudy;75;55;WSW;9;38%;30%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with clouds;25;14;Chilly with clearing;28;8;NE;7;81%;2%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;90;73;Mostly sunny, humid;92;74;ENE;9;68%;18%;8

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;55;39;Cold with a shower;49;38;N;8;51%;55%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;68;56;Mostly sunny;75;60;NNE;6;55%;27%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;83;61;Not as warm;73;53;N;12;37%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;ESE;6;76%;81%;3

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;93;65;Partly sunny;93;67;E;8;34%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;Mostly cloudy;95;81;S;9;60%;28%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;62;47;Mostly sunny;61;50;WNW;8;76%;2%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;70;43;Partly sunny, warm;73;45;S;9;27%;23%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;47;28;Partly sunny, chilly;50;31;SW;7;49%;1%;5

Berlin, Germany;Milder;54;39;Partly sunny;56;38;W;6;69%;35%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;63;51;A t-storm or two;66;49;SE;5;75%;85%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;84;64;Mostly cloudy;85;64;E;8;47%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Brisk and chilly;48;34;Milder;57;36;SW;6;56%;26%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Turning out cloudy;59;43;A shower in the p.m.;55;44;SSW;7;74%;62%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A little rain, cold;40;29;Partly sunny;44;29;W;6;49%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;45;30;Partial sunshine;53;29;SSE;4;53%;21%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid;80;70;Rain and a t-storm;71;68;NE;9;91%;88%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;82;66;A thunderstorm;84;68;SE;6;44%;72%;13

Busan, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;63;47;Sunny and nice;67;44;W;5;52%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Winds subsiding;71;51;Mostly sunny;70;55;N;7;40%;3%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;88;62;Sunshine;82;62;N;6;60%;26%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Brief showers;76;69;Partly sunny;76;66;ENE;5;70%;33%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;76;Partly sunny;94;75;ESE;6;60%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Cloudy, breezy, mild;58;44;Rain, cooler;47;37;NNW;11;77%;97%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SE;4;73%;56%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;48;38;Clouds and sun;52;37;SW;7;64%;29%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;76;66;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;65;N;19;75%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A shower in the p.m.;78;56;Morning rain;70;52;ESE;9;58%;76%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;91;76;A couple of t-storms;91;76;S;7;77%;79%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;88;63;Hazy sun;87;63;NW;11;50%;0%;8

Denver, United States;A snow shower;39;25;Mostly cloudy;50;34;WNW;7;54%;39%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;93;75;Hotter with hazy sun;103;72;SW;5;31%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;A heavy thunderstorm;91;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;S;4;78%;75%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;53;42;A bit of rain;55;38;SW;15;73%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;70;52;Cloudy and mild;69;53;NNE;10;36%;73%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;69;53;Partly sunny, nice;69;56;W;6;64%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;74;68;A t-storm around;77;71;SE;6;84%;55%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;74;59;A t-storm around;74;60;NE;5;68%;64%;11

Havana, Cuba;Plenty of sunshine;89;68;Mostly sunny;90;67;SSE;8;59%;26%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;39;33;Plenty of sun;41;30;WSW;12;88%;12%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;95;79;A few showers;94;79;SE;5;64%;71%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;72;64;Sunlit and beautiful;78;67;E;10;61%;7%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;80;70;A shower or two;81;69;NNE;4;71%;69%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;96;71;Mostly cloudy;95;72;ENE;5;35%;2%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;70;52;Warmer with hazy sun;77;54;NNW;8;54%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;41;29;Rain and snow shower;43;33;N;9;61%;63%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;Morning showers;87;76;SW;8;79%;81%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;100;79;Plenty of sunshine;91;76;N;11;47%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Thundershowers;63;55;Morning rain;64;54;N;8;81%;83%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;63;40;Partly sunny, nice;67;44;WSW;5;33%;2%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;94;68;Sunny and hot;96;70;NW;6;27%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;79;53;Hazy sun;78;50;W;7;36%;1%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with hazy sun;107;77;Warm with hazy sun;103;76;N;15;12%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy this morning;43;26;Partly sunny;45;29;N;9;49%;2%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;86;75;A shower in places;88;76;ENE;14;56%;42%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;A t-storm around;85;72;W;6;72%;69%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun and warm;98;77;Warm with hazy sun;99;76;SSW;5;30%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;N;4;85%;79%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;56;38;Showers around;56;40;NNE;6;68%;77%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;86;78;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;SSW;8;78%;51%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;76;67;Partly sunny;75;68;SSE;8;75%;34%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;66;47;Periods of sun;67;50;NNW;5;57%;1%;5

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;55;39;An afternoon shower;54;47;SSW;12;70%;55%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;75;53;Cooler;61;49;SSE;6;54%;43%;2

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;87;78;Decreasing clouds;87;77;W;6;71%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;70;39;Clouds and sun;68;42;SW;4;45%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;83;A p.m. t-storm;90;83;NE;8;68%;79%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;73;A stray thunderstorm;83;73;NE;4;83%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a shower;93;77;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;E;7;54%;13%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy;74;59;Rain and drizzle;68;52;WSW;11;67%;66%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;81;50;Sunshine, pleasant;81;51;SW;6;16%;0%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;81;74;Mostly sunny;82;74;E;11;64%;3%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny;42;24;Partly sunny;43;33;WNW;5;69%;33%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;91;78;Breezy in the p.m.;91;78;E;13;59%;0%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;80;65;Thunderstorms;71;67;ENE;9;88%;90%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;58;50;A morning shower;66;49;N;6;59%;75%;2

Moscow, Russia;Abundant sunshine;38;22;Mostly sunny;42;33;WNW;5;75%;28%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;99;82;Warm with hazy sun;97;83;N;9;30%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;82;58;Breezy in the p.m.;84;57;NNE;12;40%;3%;14

New York, United States;Heavy afternoon rain;55;49;Mostly cloudy;68;56;SSE;6;64%;68%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasingly windy;61;48;Winds subsiding;60;42;SW;16;39%;19%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little icy mix;32;23;A bit of a.m. snow;32;21;S;11;86%;87%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;64;51;A couple of showers;57;44;N;5;78%;71%;3

Oslo, Norway;Windy this morning;46;31;Clouds and sunshine;49;33;SSE;7;59%;29%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;56;49;Breezy, warm;65;46;N;15;64%;80%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;86;79;Showers around;86;79;E;12;75%;88%;11

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;89;76;NW;8;64%;73%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;86;73;Afternoon showers;85;74;ENE;7;79%;75%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;65;42;A shower in the a.m.;59;41;SSW;5;71%;57%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;77;58;Breezy in the p.m.;73;59;S;12;50%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;High clouds;94;80;S;5;62%;55%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;NNE;8;79%;69%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Inc. clouds;90;70;Mostly sunny;91;71;E;7;51%;15%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning sunny;52;31;Periods of sun;59;38;S;3;64%;45%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;64;39;Decreasing clouds;67;35;W;7;58%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;51;Downpours;67;51;SSE;8;70%;90%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;Mostly sunny;69;47;E;5;71%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;83;74;Partly sunny;83;74;SE;8;71%;67%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;37;29;A bit of p.m. snow;37;28;NW;8;76%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy;46;37;Periods of sun;47;34;WSW;9;83%;29%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;73;Mostly sunny;88;74;E;8;63%;20%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;100;79;Sunny and very hot;101;74;SSE;8;8%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;62;34;Plenty of sun;63;38;NW;6;63%;3%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;50;38;Low clouds;41;34;W;6;77%;30%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;64;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;47;WNW;18;59%;11%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers;81;62;A shower;82;63;ENE;11;64%;58%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;74;Breezy with a shower;83;74;E;14;68%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;73;61;Nice with sunshine;73;62;SW;9;86%;4%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;81;54;Sunny and pleasant;81;53;NE;7;13%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;Mostly sunny, cool;69;46;SSW;4;58%;33%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;85;71;Mostly sunny;85;71;N;9;71%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;63;41;Periods of sun;65;43;NNW;5;61%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;50;41;Decreasing clouds;51;39;NE;6;77%;41%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;62;43;Partly sunny, nice;63;40;SW;5;62%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;68;50;Mostly sunny;72;54;SE;7;55%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;83;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;N;8;78%;84%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers of rain/snow;33;19;Spotty showers, cold;39;21;WSW;6;61%;70%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;84;74;Sunshine, a shower;83;73;ENE;12;64%;74%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;51;40;Partly sunny;52;39;WSW;9;59%;24%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;88;64;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;WSW;9;60%;61%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Morning rain, cooler;68;55;Low clouds;69;60;E;7;75%;27%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy;46;38;Mostly sunny;44;35;SSW;11;81%;36%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;73;55;Breezy in the p.m.;76;59;SE;12;36%;71%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain;57;36;A little p.m. rain;53;36;NNW;15;62%;88%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;63;A stray a.m. t-storm;72;54;W;10;34%;42%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy and cooler;67;54;Some sun;64;52;E;8;49%;44%;7

Tirana, Albania;More clouds than sun;58;30;Partly sunny;57;31;ENE;5;33%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;65;56;Cloudy;65;50;WNW;8;61%;25%;2

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;51;46;Turning cloudy, mild;56;47;ENE;10;70%;80%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;53;A morning shower;61;49;N;9;57%;41%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;63;45;Partly sunny;66;44;SW;7;63%;2%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, mild;52;25;Cloudy and mild;47;17;NW;11;23%;19%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;39;Mostly sunny;51;39;SSW;5;62%;22%;4

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;48;34;Milder;58;37;S;5;62%;27%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;90;72;Sunshine, very hot;100;75;SSE;6;41%;13%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds;47;32;Partly sunny;45;35;SSW;5;79%;42%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;46;35;Partly sunny;50;38;S;5;67%;36%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;60;57;Clouds and sun;66;55;ENE;12;70%;8%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;Mostly sunny, warm;102;77;WSW;6;49%;2%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler;59;39;A little a.m. rain;48;31;WNW;5;65%;69%;4

