Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 21, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;80;WSW;9;77%;77%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;100;75;Sunny and hot;100;76;NE;5;28%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy, not as warm;80;52;Sunny and nice;78;52;WNW;12;34%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;66;56;Decreasing clouds;65;54;W;6;67%;44%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler;54;36;Some sun returning;51;35;N;10;59%;2%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunlit and warmer;61;33;Partly sunny;56;35;ESE;5;48%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;86;59;Nice with sunshine;83;60;E;11;23%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer;52;25;Sunny, but chilly;46;26;E;10;44%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;89;69;High clouds;88;70;E;10;49%;12%;3

Athens, Greece;Turning sunny;70;48;Mostly sunny;70;53;S;7;46%;26%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;67;59;Sunny intervals;69;53;WNW;7;61%;3%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Some sun, very hot;106;76;Turning cloudy, hot;99;73;NNW;12;19%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;96;74;Morning showers;92;75;SSW;7;71%;94%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;70;A t-storm around;88;71;WSW;4;61%;71%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;93;80;High clouds;96;81;SSW;6;61%;44%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Occasional rain;59;52;Spotty showers;60;49;NE;15;73%;67%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;70;54;Rain and drizzle;64;48;ENE;6;60%;60%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;59;43;Variable clouds;66;44;SW;4;54%;44%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partial sunshine;61;39;Spotty showers;50;39;WNW;13;53%;72%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;72;53;Rather cloudy;69;53;SE;6;57%;71%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;78;59;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;SSW;5;49%;2%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;65;44;A shower and t-storm;58;38;NNW;11;68%;64%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;61;34;Some sun returning;54;34;NE;6;61%;1%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warmer;63;40;Periods of sun;68;45;SSW;8;62%;74%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;65;38;A shower and t-storm;63;35;NW;8;79%;62%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;79;69;A shower in the a.m.;76;70;NE;9;69%;66%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;81;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;66;NE;5;52%;71%;3

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;76;60;Cloudy;74;62;NE;9;49%;12%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy with some sun;84;58;Breezy in the p.m.;85;58;NE;13;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;79;56;Partly sunny;75;55;NW;5;71%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;64;Mostly sunny, nice;83;65;ESE;4;59%;14%;13

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;95;82;Partly sunny;95;81;S;9;61%;4%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain/snow showers;44;33;Sunshine and warmer;55;43;SW;9;37%;11%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;88;78;A p.m. shower or two;88;78;SW;7;75%;93%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, cooler;52;41;Mostly cloudy;50;39;W;16;48%;25%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;76;66;Rather cloudy;77;67;NNW;11;79%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, cool;63;50;Cloudy;69;59;SSE;10;43%;66%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;89;74;Showers around;88;75;SSE;12;76%;77%;9

Delhi, India;Sunny intervals;88;68;Hazy sun;93;71;NE;5;36%;4%;11

Denver, United States;A snow shower, cold;35;27;Partly sunny, cool;50;35;SW;7;72%;55%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;A p.m. t-storm;98;76;SSE;8;69%;61%;11

Dili, East Timor;Spotty p.m. showers;94;72;A p.m. shower or two;89;72;SSE;4;66%;70%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;54;40;Mostly sunny;53;38;E;10;61%;0%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;68;51;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;NNE;8;31%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower in the p.m.;69;61;Spotty showers;71;62;W;12;73%;62%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm around;88;78;SE;11;82%;55%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;Some sun, pleasant;78;54;ENE;5;45%;15%;8

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;89;74;A shower in spots;82;75;NE;8;71%;42%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;52;35;Mainly cloudy;49;35;ESE;10;64%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Plenty of clouds;91;80;A couple of t-storms;89;79;SSW;5;81%;86%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and beautiful;84;70;Sunny and pleasant;83;71;WSW;6;67%;11%;12

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;85;72;A passing shower;84;73;ENE;12;54%;59%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;100;74;Partly sunny;92;72;SE;5;43%;14%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;82;62;Showers around;72;58;NNE;12;60%;77%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;58;46;Sunny;63;44;SSE;7;74%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;91;76;A shower in spots;91;76;ESE;6;62%;46%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and hot;101;81;Partly sunny;94;78;NNW;9;46%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;72;54;Partial sunshine;72;53;NW;5;38%;11%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;75;46;Breezy in the p.m.;70;41;N;10;24%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;Very warm;99;80;W;11;46%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower;72;56;A stray a.m. t-storm;75;51;SW;5;58%;43%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Brilliant sunshine;105;83;Plenty of sun;105;83;NNW;5;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;55;43;A shower and t-storm;65;41;SW;9;64%;84%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;88;75;A shower;87;75;N;10;58%;57%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;92;74;A t-storm around;93;74;NNW;5;65%;65%;11

Kolkata, India;Turning cloudy, warm;100;80;Clouds and sun;94;79;SSE;6;54%;27%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;NW;4;75%;75%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;61;35;A p.m. shower or two;57;35;N;7;56%;70%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;More sun than clouds;92;77;A t-storm around;91;79;SW;7;70%;50%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;70;64;Mostly sunny;70;64;SSE;7;78%;11%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain this afternoon;65;54;Partly sunny;70;56;SSW;5;65%;35%;8

London, United Kingdom;A shower;57;37;Mostly sunny;55;37;E;10;52%;0%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Cloudy and cooler;63;56;Cool with low clouds;64;55;SW;6;58%;37%;3

Luanda, Angola;Humid;90;80;A t-storm around;90;80;S;6;75%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;66;52;Spotty showers;63;49;NE;4;64%;68%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;91;83;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;83;WSW;9;67%;68%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;85;76;A morning t-storm;85;76;SE;5;80%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;90;81;A stray thunderstorm;93;82;N;6;61%;76%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;61;50;Partly sunny;62;53;WNW;10;63%;34%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and beautiful;80;55;Sunshine, pleasant;81;58;SW;6;25%;1%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;84;70;Brief showers;83;75;NE;9;61%;75%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;58;39;A shower and t-storm;57;34;WSW;11;75%;68%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;91;80;A t-storm around;90;80;SSE;7;67%;64%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with some sun;78;64;Mostly cloudy;77;64;NE;12;59%;6%;4

Montreal, Canada;Periods of snow;35;31;A little a.m. snow;43;35;WSW;19;48%;58%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;48;42;A shower or two;60;46;SSE;9;60%;66%;1

Mumbai, India;Periods of sun;90;82;Partly sunny;92;82;N;8;66%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;77;60;A stray t-shower;77;60;NE;7;71%;75%;7

New York, United States;A severe t-storm;64;36;Windy and cooler;52;41;WNW;25;29%;13%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;77;49;Sunny and nice;77;50;WNW;7;45%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;32;24;Breezy in the p.m.;41;26;NNE;13;52%;5%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;77;51;Clouds and sun, nice;77;51;NNE;8;33%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;46;38;Partly sunny;50;35;NNW;11;31%;0%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Periods of snow;38;28;Winds subsiding;45;33;W;19;37%;8%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;84;77;A morning t-storm;84;76;E;11;80%;74%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;89;75;Partial sunshine;88;75;NW;7;71%;44%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;74;Afternoon showers;85;73;ENE;8;82%;100%;7

Paris, France;Thundershowers;65;43;Mostly sunny;63;41;NE;11;54%;1%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;79;59;High clouds;79;63;E;10;46%;1%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;98;80;A t-storm or two;92;80;SW;5;75%;73%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;75;A morning t-storm;90;75;NNE;8;74%;63%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;70;A passing shower;92;70;S;7;46%;66%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Thundershowers;60;38;Cooler;52;37;WNW;11;45%;32%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up, warm;80;52;Cloudy and warm;79;56;NW;7;39%;61%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Morning showers;65;50;Showers, some heavy;66;51;SSW;8;73%;91%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;70;53;Partly sunny;70;52;NE;5;74%;30%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;85;74;A morning shower;85;74;ESE;6;79%;65%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A thick cloud cover;46;41;Rain and drizzle;45;43;SE;18;81%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;57;39;Spotty showers;51;35;SSW;13;55%;88%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of rain;78;71;A couple of showers;78;69;WNW;8;71%;83%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;100;74;Sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;8;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;64;48;Cloudy, a shower;59;47;NW;4;86%;66%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;45;37;Warmer;59;40;SSE;6;61%;75%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;62;50;Partly sunny;60;50;WSW;13;64%;4%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;81;65;Humid with some sun;79;64;ENE;11;71%;44%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;85;75;A passing shower;85;75;ESE;13;69%;80%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;74;64;A passing shower;76;63;W;7;90%;59%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;77;55;Sun, some clouds;79;56;ENE;6;20%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;67;43;Decreasing clouds;64;46;SW;3;48%;26%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;87;71;A passing shower;87;72;NE;8;67%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Afternoon rain;59;52;Spotty showers;69;52;ENE;5;65%;64%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;71;48;Partly sunny, cooler;61;47;SSW;6;66%;14%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;82;57;Cloudy and very warm;79;60;WNW;6;39%;58%;3

Shanghai, China;Windy and warm;75;63;Rain and drizzle;73;63;SE;20;83%;91%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;90;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;SSW;7;77%;91%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;56;37;Partly sunny;64;45;SSW;6;52%;66%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;85;76;A stray shower;85;76;E;13;65%;67%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;60;33;Rain and snow;43;33;NW;12;82%;90%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;68;51;Sunny and pleasant;70;52;WSW;11;43%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, windy;88;74;Breezy and humid;88;74;ESE;14;62%;39%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;55;37;Showers around;52;36;SSE;8;58%;70%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler with clearing;60;44;Plenty of sun;67;49;NE;5;49%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;76;55;A stray a.m. t-storm;67;47;NNW;7;74%;87%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;90;72;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;WNW;7;15%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler but pleasant;74;57;Turning sunny;72;56;NNE;9;55%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;63;43;Periods of rain;64;53;SE;4;55%;88%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;71;53;Windy in the p.m.;80;51;ENE;15;22%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Breezy, morning snow;42;32;Windy with some sun;45;35;W;21;49%;7%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;81;68;Breezy in the a.m.;86;68;ESE;14;29%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;73;59;Cloudy;72;59;NNW;5;61%;77%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;70;22;Sunny and nice;61;29;NNW;8;49%;58%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;65;45;Sunny and pleasant;64;46;E;5;45%;3%;6

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;66;44;A shower and t-storm;56;40;WNW;8;73%;66%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;96;77;Very hot;101;79;SSW;4;51%;19%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;62;37;Partly sunny, cooler;53;34;WSW;10;58%;44%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A passing shower;62;42;Cooler;51;35;WSW;14;52%;31%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Some sun;62;54;Mostly sunny;66;59;NNW;9;72%;3%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with sunshine;100;79;Partly sunny, warm;99;80;W;6;56%;14%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with some sun;79;52;A t-storm around;77;49;ENE;6;44%;45%;8

