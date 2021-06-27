Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 27, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;80;75;A couple of t-storms;84;76;SW;8;88%;82%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;113;91;Hot;110;92;ENE;10;32%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;101;77;Sunshine and hot;104;79;W;10;22%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;77;68;Partly sunny;81;69;NE;8;56%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;79;63;Couple of t-storms;76;61;WNW;5;80%;82%;4

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;61;51;Partly sunny;62;52;SSW;6;64%;42%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;102;81;Warm with sunshine;103;83;W;8;12%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;82;59;Partly sunny, warm;87;61;NNE;8;42%;8%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning shower;53;41;Cool with sunshine;55;36;SW;8;62%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunlit and very warm;95;73;Mostly sunny;94;75;N;6;45%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;63;57;Rain and drizzle;63;52;SW;12;64%;67%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;118;83;Hot with hazy sun;118;85;NW;9;11%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;93;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;72;SSW;5;72%;56%;9

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-shower;77;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;70;WSW;7;66%;66%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;95;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;81;SW;7;58%;56%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of sun, nice;79;69;Partly sunny;78;69;E;10;70%;29%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;73;A t-storm or two;95;72;E;6;52%;88%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Abundant sunshine;87;66;Partly sunny;91;69;E;5;37%;1%;10

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, nice;80;62;Partly sunny, warm;85;66;ESE;5;44%;9%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;64;50;A thunderstorm;64;50;SE;6;69%;63%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;Sunny and nice;77;50;E;7;47%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;85;66;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;NE;5;47%;19%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;75;61;A shower and t-storm;73;61;W;4;89%;83%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Humid with a t-storm;83;65;Partly sunny;81;67;SE;5;66%;15%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;86;63;Partly sunny and hot;92;68;E;6;40%;21%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with a shower;47;43;Breezy with a shower;51;43;WSW;15;55%;55%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunshine and nice;86;64;Nice with some sun;85;63;NE;6;34%;30%;6

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;86;71;Clouds and sun;84;71;NNE;11;62%;42%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;101;78;Sunny and hot;103;77;NNW;8;27%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;62;54;Rain;57;47;W;7;79%;94%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;75;68;A t-storm around;79;67;SSE;5;64%;50%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;93;80;Mostly cloudy;94;81;S;8;65%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;68;A shower and t-storm;75;69;WSW;6;84%;85%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;89;80;A couple of showers;86;79;SW;8;76%;99%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;70;54;Clouds and sun, nice;72;55;NW;6;54%;4%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine;86;78;Sunshine, pleasant;87;78;WNW;9;74%;11%;12

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;91;78;A couple of t-storms;84;75;SE;7;72%;79%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;86;69;Breezy in the p.m.;86;69;SSE;12;67%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;102;85;Hazy sun, very warm;104;87;SE;5;42%;5%;12

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;69;52;Clouds and sun, cool;74;54;NE;6;58%;44%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;93;81;A thunderstorm;91;82;S;10;77%;71%;13

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;SSE;6;63%;5%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;63;50;Partly sunny;66;50;NNE;9;72%;44%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy and very warm;97;74;Lots of sun, warm;97;75;NNE;7;13%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;82;66;Breezy in the p.m.;79;65;WSW;16;53%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;High clouds and hot;99;84;High clouds and hot;101;86;SSW;8;47%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;Sunny and nice;76;48;ENE;5;35%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;87;74;A shower and t-storm;85;75;SE;6;78%;77%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny intervals;76;58;Partly sunny;76;59;NNW;8;59%;5%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;Partly sunny, warm;94;79;SW;8;66%;44%;11

Hong Kong, China;A couple of showers;89;83;A stray thunderstorm;86;83;S;9;84%;78%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;72;Partly sunny;88;74;ENE;12;48%;16%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;81;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;72;W;6;79%;61%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;101;78;Sunny and very warm;103;80;N;11;26%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with sunshine;83;70;Mostly sunny, humid;84;69;ENE;9;70%;3%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;A couple of showers;88;76;SSE;6;78%;91%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;101;84;Abundant sunshine;94;83;NNW;8;50%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;68;47;Sunny and pleasant;68;47;NNW;9;28%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;88;61;Mostly sunny, nice;89;64;NNW;8;17%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;95;84;Increasingly windy;96;85;W;18;52%;9%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;82;69;Humid with a t-storm;83;70;SW;6;78%;72%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing;104;87;Partly sunny;103;85;WSW;8;27%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;82;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;63;W;11;67%;61%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;89;80;A shower and t-storm;88;81;ENE;19;66%;76%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;86;71;Nice with some sun;86;70;WSW;6;63%;11%;4

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;93;82;A t-storm around;91;82;SSW;9;76%;55%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A thunderstorm;88;76;NE;4;80%;88%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;57;30;Breezy in the p.m.;57;25;NE;11;38%;5%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;86;75;A couple of t-storms;85;74;SW;5;81%;79%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;63;Clouds and sun;66;62;S;7;75%;6%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;75;60;Sunny and pleasant;74;59;NNW;12;50%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;70;59;Couple of t-storms;70;57;W;5;83%;86%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warm;87;69;Sunshine and warm;90;69;S;6;47%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;Partly sunny, nice;81;70;SSW;6;75%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouding up, breezy;86;59;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;NNW;5;27%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;89;82;A thunderstorm;88;83;WNW;10;68%;85%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;86;75;A passing shower;86;75;E;4;80%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;90;80;A stray thunderstorm;95;80;S;6;65%;68%;12

Melbourne, Australia;An afternoon shower;59;46;Mostly sunny;59;43;NNE;6;70%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;65;53;A p.m. t-storm;62;54;SSE;6;76%;79%;5

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;80;A morning shower;86;80;E;9;66%;76%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;72;60;A shower and t-storm;75;59;NW;10;76%;63%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;87;76;Mostly cloudy;86;77;SSW;11;70%;68%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;49;44;Windy with rain;49;49;WSW;22;69%;88%;1

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;89;75;A couple of showers;85;70;WNW;15;64%;71%;10

Moscow, Russia;A t-storm around;90;70;A shower in the a.m.;89;68;NE;9;57%;93%;5

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;87;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;80;SW;5;83%;82%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;68;53;Low clouds;70;53;ENE;6;65%;36%;5

New York, United States;Breezy and humid;88;74;Mostly sunny;91;77;SSW;8;59%;30%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;100;76;Sunshine, very hot;102;76;W;7;28%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;73;56;A couple of showers;65;53;NW;5;86%;76%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;78;68;Warmer;86;70;ENE;5;57%;81%;5

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-storm;70;53;Partly sunny;74;56;S;6;71%;3%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A couple of showers;83;65;WNW;14;66%;68%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;80;77;A shower;83;78;ESE;16;80%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;86;75;A shower and t-storm;86;76;NNW;5;82%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;87;74;Afternoon showers;84;75;ENE;6;84%;100%;9

Paris, France;Showers;70;60;A thunderstorm;70;58;S;7;77%;73%;7

Perth, Australia;Windy with rain;61;54;Partly sunny;66;54;W;12;68%;72%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;96;81;A t-storm around;98;81;WSW;8;45%;54%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;Partly sunny, humid;88;75;SE;11;75%;42%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;92;74;A t-storm around;93;74;ESE;6;55%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;76;58;Episodes of sunshine;81;60;ESE;5;64%;19%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;67;A shower or two;81;65;NNW;4;67%;75%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;66;50;An afternoon shower;67;50;NNW;7;63%;74%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;Nice with sunshine;76;58;NW;7;66%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;An afternoon shower;77;66;Mostly sunny, nice;79;67;S;10;75%;8%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;53;46;Some brightening;54;50;S;5;80%;26%;2

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;73;62;A t-storm in spots;74;63;NW;10;66%;45%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;80;62;Mostly sunny;82;66;WNW;7;64%;6%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;113;87;Mostly sunny and hot;115;91;ESE;6;4%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and warm;92;65;Sunny and very warm;93;68;W;7;37%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;Becoming cloudy;76;61;NW;6;71%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;68;60;Partly sunny;70;59;WSW;16;64%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;79;65;A shower and t-storm;79;65;N;6;75%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;87;77;Breezy in the p.m.;86;77;ESE;13;70%;56%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;74;61;A shower and t-storm;73;61;SSW;5;100%;81%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;83;63;Turning cloudy;81;61;ENE;8;22%;11%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;Plenty of sun;62;39;E;4;31%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;N;8;75%;68%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;69;52;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;NNW;10;53%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Sunshine, very hot;99;76;dangerous heat;111;68;ESE;5;29%;2%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;87;70;A t-storm around;86;68;SSW;4;58%;64%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;75;Remaining cloudy;84;73;E;9;79%;30%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;86;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;5;75%;73%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;85;59;A t-storm around;87;61;S;5;49%;41%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clearing, a shower;86;79;Sun and some clouds;87;79;E;13;69%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A p.m. t-storm;80;58;Partly sunny;76;58;SSW;5;65%;33%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;66;50;A shower in the a.m.;63;53;S;12;74%;81%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm, becoming windy;95;83;Very hot;99;84;WSW;12;53%;44%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;73;63;Partly sunny;73;63;W;8;68%;11%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;100;75;Sunny and hot;102;76;N;8;17%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy and hot;95;69;Very hot;100;68;NNW;11;34%;30%;11

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;99;81;Partly sunny;96;81;ENE;8;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;76;Sunny and beautiful;89;77;NE;7;50%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;94;67;Very hot;100;73;E;5;34%;0%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;69;Cloudy;85;68;NE;9;57%;78%;5

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;80;69;A couple of showers;77;67;NNE;8;76%;70%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun;94;84;Warm with hazy sun;96;84;SE;6;32%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Very warm;94;72;Mostly cloudy;90;73;N;7;45%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warm with some sun;91;60;A t-storm around;78;50;NE;9;43%;73%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Very hot;97;74;Very hot;103;72;NE;5;36%;0%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;84;63;Partly sunny, warm;90;68;NNE;4;45%;14%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;A t-storm around;97;77;WSW;5;56%;55%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;70;60;A shower and t-storm;74;59;WNW;7;68%;63%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;76;57;Clouds and sun;77;59;W;7;62%;29%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers;59;54;Windy;57;43;W;22;65%;67%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;A t-storm or two;91;77;WNW;7;69%;72%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;95;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;67;NE;5;29%;3%;12

