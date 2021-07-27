Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 27, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;84;75;Clouds and sun, nice;84;76;SW;10;78%;43%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;113;92;Hot with hazy sun;112;94;SE;10;32%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;103;77;Sunny and very warm;102;75;WNW;11;22%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;81;73;Sunny and pleasant;84;76;ENE;10;66%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;70;60;A shower or two;68;58;SW;17;81%;84%;5

Anchorage, United States;Some brightening;67;56;Variable cloudiness;65;54;W;9;66%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;105;79;Plenty of sun;100;79;ENE;6;13%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;71;50;Turning cloudy;78;57;SE;6;32%;2%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as warm;62;39;Sunny, but cool;61;37;S;10;44%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;96;83;Sunny and hot;98;83;N;11;23%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning showers;55;52;A morning shower;61;50;W;10;71%;50%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with hazy sun;122;92;Hazy, breezy, warm;112;86;WNW;15;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;74;Partly sunny;93;75;SSW;7;57%;44%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;82;69;Breezy in the p.m.;82;68;W;14;63%;33%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;93;79;A thunderstorm;92;80;WSW;8;74%;67%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;71;Breezy in the a.m.;81;71;ENE;12;68%;4%;9

Beijing, China;Humid, morning rain;82;75;A t-storm or two;82;75;N;4;77%;71%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;Sunshine, very hot;98;74;S;6;42%;4%;9

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;80;65;A thunderstorm;76;64;SW;9;67%;56%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;64;51;A morning t-storm;65;52;SE;6;69%;77%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;82;56;Sunny and nice;84;50;SSW;6;37%;6%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm around;87;68;Strong p.m. t-storms;89;65;WNW;8;63%;80%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A thunderstorm;69;60;Partly sunny;68;57;SW;11;73%;35%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;95;70;Sunshine, very hot;98;70;WNW;5;43%;2%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A stray thunderstorm;91;69;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;NW;7;43%;31%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;42;Clouds and sun, cool;51;36;WSW;9;49%;3%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;85;62;Sunny intervals;84;64;NNE;6;34%;9%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;89;76;Warm with a shower;91;78;NNE;8;63%;43%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;77;Sunny and very warm;101;77;NNW;8;30%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;59;49;Clouds and sun;60;52;NW;8;55%;34%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;66;A thunderstorm;79;65;SSE;4;70%;71%;11

Chennai, India;Clearing and warm;97;81;Partly sunny, warm;99;81;SSW;9;53%;20%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;92;74;Sun and clouds;88;77;SSW;6;66%;68%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;84;81;A t-storm or two;86;81;WSW;10;77%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thunderstorm;77;62;A thunderstorm;71;60;SW;9;74%;64%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;86;79;Mostly cloudy;86;78;W;10;71%;21%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;98;80;Partly sunny;97;79;SE;6;52%;33%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming very windy;86;69;Partly sunny, breezy;85;68;SSE;16;65%;26%;9

Delhi, India;Couple of t-storms;86;80;Showers, mainly late;84;80;WSW;5;95%;92%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;96;65;Mostly sunny, warm;99;67;SSW;5;26%;7%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;95;80;A thunderstorm;87;80;SE;10;83%;100%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;91;71;Mostly sunny;89;72;S;5;59%;9%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;70;50;A shower and t-storm;63;50;W;14;77%;82%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;104;77;Sunlit and very warm;100;76;NE;7;17%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;77;71;Partly sunny, nice;79;72;ENE;7;73%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy, warm;96;82;A thunderstorm;93;80;SE;6;69%;78%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;67;42;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;ENE;4;46%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a t-storm;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;E;7;64%;60%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy in the p.m.;85;66;Thunderstorms;68;63;S;14;89%;95%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;A couple of t-storms;89;79;WSW;14;78%;73%;7

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;93;84;A t-storm in spots;93;83;SW;8;73%;73%;8

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;87;76;A couple of showers;88;77;ENE;14;57%;70%;9

Hyderabad, India;Breezy this morning;88;71;Mostly cloudy;83;72;W;9;68%;37%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and humid;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;ESE;12;87%;84%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;86;72;Sunny and very warm;91;73;ENE;10;61%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;70;Plenty of sunshine;90;74;WNW;6;63%;16%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;97;89;Partial sunshine;97;89;W;8;57%;11%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;59;38;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;WNW;5;35%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;104;71;Sunlit, not as hot;98;72;NNE;7;18%;14%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and windy;88;84;Windy with a shower;90;84;SW;21;69%;67%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;81;70;Thunderstorms;80;69;WSW;5;86%;87%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Periods of sun;89;79;Mostly cloudy;96;81;SSW;10;37%;34%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;More clouds than sun;90;64;A couple of t-storms;88;65;SSW;6;70%;69%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a t-storm;90;80;Morning showers;89;79;ENE;9;71%;90%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;85;68;Partly sunny;85;67;WSW;6;56%;7%;9

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;88;81;Thunderstorms;87;80;W;8;81%;97%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;Mostly cloudy;92;78;ENE;5;67%;55%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;30;Breezy in the p.m.;59;30;ENE;12;36%;32%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;84;77;Clouds and sun;85;75;SW;8;68%;35%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;66;62;Partly sunny;65;62;SSE;10;74%;6%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and nice;82;65;Sunny and nice;82;63;NNW;9;53%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;70;59;A shower and t-storm;68;54;WSW;13;72%;64%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;85;68;Fog to sun;87;68;S;7;50%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;69;Nice with sunshine;79;68;S;7;71%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;94;70;Sunny and hot;97;71;WSW;5;31%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;84;81;Brief p.m. showers;88;80;NW;9;70%;93%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;89;76;An afternoon shower;89;77;SSW;4;69%;64%;10

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;87;80;A couple of t-storms;84;80;SW;12;83%;80%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming very windy;68;55;Cooler;58;45;WNW;17;65%;64%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;73;55;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;N;7;53%;63%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;88;80;A p.m. t-storm;88;80;SSW;6;68%;69%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A stray thunderstorm;84;62;Partly sunny;83;61;NW;7;69%;44%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;83;76;A t-storm around;84;76;SSW;14;69%;77%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Winds subsiding;51;45;Winds subsiding;49;45;SW;18;55%;43%;3

Montreal, Canada;A couple of showers;73;58;Mostly sunny, nice;74;58;S;2;51%;8%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;86;65;A shower in the p.m.;80;66;SSW;7;56%;69%;4

Mumbai, India;Rainy times;86;80;Windy with showers;86;80;SW;18;88%;95%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;72;54;Decreasing clouds;72;54;NNE;6;59%;32%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;90;69;Thunderstorm;82;68;ESE;6;64%;62%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;101;80;Sunny and very hot;102;79;WNW;8;26%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up, cooler;69;53;Partly sunny;69;51;SW;4;59%;30%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;91;80;Turning cloudy;91;77;WSW;6;47%;30%;6

Oslo, Norway;Rain and a t-storm;67;62;Variable cloudiness;70;59;SSE;6;82%;85%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;68;53;Partly sunny, warmer;75;57;ESE;6;60%;16%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sun and some clouds;81;77;Showers around;83;77;E;14;79%;86%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;NW;6;80%;73%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;90;74;Downpours;88;73;E;5;79%;90%;10

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;67;60;Partly sunny;72;60;WSW;10;59%;19%;5

Perth, Australia;Showers;61;54;Showers around;64;60;NW;12;67%;90%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Breezy in the p.m.;92;83;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;82;WSW;13;61%;44%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;E;9;81%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;E;6;50%;66%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A thunderstorm;76;62;SW;7;65%;55%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, hot, humid;95;74;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;NW;4;60%;10%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;68;48;Partly sunny;68;49;S;7;59%;44%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;69;Sunshine, pleasant;81;68;WSW;7;76%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;80;70;Nice with some sun;79;69;S;7;75%;12%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;58;49;Clouds and sunshine;63;52;NNE;6;73%;44%;4

Riga, Latvia;Thunderstorms;81;65;Thunderstorms;81;63;WSW;9;73%;72%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;86;70;A shower and t-storm;70;63;SW;10;71%;84%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;116;97;Hazy sun and hot;117;92;N;13;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;93;70;Partly sunny, warm;96;71;WNW;8;32%;2%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine and warm;86;66;Showers around;80;65;SW;6;63%;87%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;73;58;Partly sunny;70;59;WSW;10;69%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;76;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;66;E;9;71%;78%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;ESE;12;75%;73%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;75;63;Rain and a t-storm;72;63;E;5;99%;80%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;76;59;Clouds and sun;75;60;ESE;7;60%;20%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;61;29;Plenty of sunshine;69;32;E;3;38%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;NNW;8;73%;94%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;80;58;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;NW;7;57%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;78;59;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;NNE;7;49%;2%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Very hot;96;76;Partly sunny and hot;95;77;WSW;4;55%;10%;10

Shanghai, China;Heavy rain, breezy;81;79;Tropical rainstorm;86;81;SE;15;86%;78%;6

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;90;81;A t-storm around;91;82;SSE;11;66%;47%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Hot;94;64;Very hot;96;65;SSW;5;40%;1%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;86;78;A shower in spots;86;79;E;11;70%;72%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning out cloudy;86;63;Thunderstorms;76;60;WSW;7;84%;74%;4

Sydney, Australia;Turning cloudy;73;56;Breezy and warm;75;51;W;14;46%;32%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;97;84;A p.m. t-storm;104;83;SSE;6;56%;72%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, warm;86;65;Thunderstorms;73;65;SW;10;84%;86%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun, not as hot;97;73;Sunny and very warm;99;70;NNW;7;22%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;91;67;Showers around;76;67;WNW;6;76%;97%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;99;81;Mostly sunny;98;73;S;7;19%;21%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;89;78;Plenty of sunshine;90;79;SW;9;57%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;103;75;Sunny and very hot;109;79;ESE;6;30%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;89;79;A few showers, humid;90;80;S;10;63%;72%;11

Toronto, Canada;A strong t-storm;76;64;An afternoon shower;75;65;NNW;7;74%;44%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;88;73;Sunny and pleasant;87;74;E;9;57%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot, becoming breezy;98;75;Sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;12;22%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;79;51;A t-storm or two;70;52;ESE;6;68%;78%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and nice;79;61;Mainly cloudy;80;63;E;5;44%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Strong thunderstorms;84;66;A strong t-storm;85;63;W;8;69%;76%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;86;77;A t-storm or two;94;80;WSW;6;62%;82%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;82;65;Partly sunny, humid;82;63;W;5;67%;66%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;78;64;Humid;85;64;W;6;64%;65%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Downpours;54;46;Plenty of sunshine;58;47;NNE;7;72%;2%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;86;78;A thunderstorm;87;78;WSW;7;76%;74%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;93;66;Partly sunny, cooler;79;66;NNE;5;49%;44%;9

