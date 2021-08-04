Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 4, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;83;76;Rather cloudy;84;75;SW;11;84%;55%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with hazy sun;109;88;Sunny and very warm;107;89;WNW;7;43%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny and hot;109;81;Sunshine and hot;108;80;W;10;23%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;83;72;Sunny and pleasant;82;73;E;8;58%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;71;55;A couple of showers;71;60;SE;5;75%;85%;5

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;68;55;Mostly cloudy;69;56;SW;5;67%;38%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;103;87;Sunny and very warm;101;83;NW;13;15%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;85;55;Mostly sunny, warm;86;59;ESE;7;38%;10%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;77;56;High clouds;78;58;E;7;49%;3%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very hot;103;81;Very hot;103;79;W;7;28%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;54;48;Morning showers;61;51;NNW;8;88%;82%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;116;90;Mostly sunny and hot;117;90;NW;11;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;91;74;High clouds;92;75;SSW;7;60%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;81;68;A p.m. t-storm;80;70;W;13;74%;66%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;Brief p.m. showers;91;81;WSW;9;70%;75%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;81;69;Breezy in the p.m.;81;72;SW;12;65%;6%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;73;A t-storm or two;88;73;W;6;72%;70%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;89;71;A thunderstorm;88;62;WSW;7;55%;63%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rainy times;73;59;A couple of showers;74;58;SE;7;69%;75%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;64;50;Periods of sun;65;50;SE;7;68%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;79;55;Breezy in the a.m.;76;56;E;11;50%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;74;62;A shower and t-storm;68;59;WNW;8;91%;70%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Showers around;70;56;A shower;72;60;SSE;6;77%;82%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and warm;94;67;Very hot;100;69;E;6;57%;17%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;81;66;A shower and t-storm;76;60;NW;7;74%;72%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;60;45;Mostly sunny;64;52;NNE;7;84%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny intervals;84;67;Nice with some sun;84;68;ENE;7;34%;30%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;94;77;Very hot;96;79;NE;7;59%;26%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and hot;107;87;Sunny and very hot;107;84;NNE;6;12%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;62;52;Mostly sunny;66;48;NW;5;76%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;64;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;S;4;68%;68%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;97;82;Warm, a p.m. shower;98;81;SW;9;55%;67%;11

Chicago, United States;Hazy sunshine;81;66;Clouds and sun;83;71;SSW;7;54%;36%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief p.m. showers;88;81;A couple of showers;87;80;WSW;10;74%;88%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;69;55;A passing shower;71;58;ESE;6;61%;56%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;88;81;Cloudy;88;80;NW;12;78%;44%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower in places;90;73;Some sun, a shower;90;74;SSE;6;50%;41%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;81;67;An afternoon shower;86;68;SE;11;63%;47%;9

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;81;ENE;7;81%;57%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;85;61;Sunshine;92;65;S;6;25%;5%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;81;SSE;6;71%;80%;8

Dili, East Timor;High clouds;95;73;A shower in the p.m.;89;74;SSE;7;63%;57%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;70;56;Rain;66;56;WSW;14;88%;92%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with hazy sun;97;71;Mostly sunny;96;69;NNE;6;14%;1%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;87;72;Sunny and nice;84;70;WSW;10;61%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;100;83;Hot with high clouds;101;84;SSE;6;55%;10%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;72;46;Sunny and pleasant;71;47;NE;4;39%;1%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;ESE;6;70%;60%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and clouds;67;49;Clouds and sun;66;51;SE;7;56%;5%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;91;79;Breezy with showers;89;79;WSW;14;78%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;A heavy thunderstorm;86;79;Wind and rain;87;81;WSW;23;82%;92%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;86;76;Showers around;87;77;ENE;17;53%;82%;12

Hyderabad, India;Breezy this morning;87;74;A t-storm around;87;75;W;9;60%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;91;75;A strong t-storm;92;74;NNE;8;68%;64%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;91;72;Sunshine, very hot;97;74;ESE;7;57%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;91;75;A p.m. shower or two;89;76;S;6;72%;72%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;103;91;Some sun, very warm;100;90;SW;8;45%;3%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;Plenty of sunshine;70;47;NW;4;31%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with hazy sun;100;66;Not as hot;92;65;N;6;14%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;88;81;Breezy in the p.m.;89;81;SW;14;67%;26%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;77;69;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;69;SSW;5;79%;70%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;96;83;Mostly sunny;98;83;SSE;13;34%;22%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;80;60;A t-storm in spots;79;63;ESE;6;72%;76%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;90;80;A shower in the a.m.;90;80;ENE;14;59%;62%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunshine, pleasant;89;71;Mostly sunny;87;71;WSW;6;54%;36%;10

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;88;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;82;WSW;6;76%;85%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;79;An afternoon shower;91;78;E;5;69%;71%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;53;29;A shower in the p.m.;56;29;WNW;11;41%;56%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;84;76;Cloudy;82;76;WSW;9;81%;44%;5

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;66;62;Partly sunny;66;61;SSE;9;71%;4%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;NNW;9;60%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun, nice;71;56;A little p.m. rain;69;60;SSW;12;70%;83%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;Plenty of sun;87;64;SSE;6;48%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;79;69;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;W;6;70%;3%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;89;65;Sunny and very warm;96;65;NW;5;29%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;89;83;Morning showers;89;81;WSW;10;70%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower;87;75;An afternoon shower;87;76;N;5;73%;60%;10

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;89;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;81;SW;11;80%;83%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A stray p.m. shower;59;50;A shower in spots;59;51;W;10;75%;64%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;71;56;A p.m. t-storm;70;57;NW;6;64%;81%;12

Miami, United States;Humid;89;81;A thunderstorm;89;81;E;8;65%;78%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;A t-storm in spots;70;55;NE;6;80%;77%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;82;75;A morning shower;85;75;SSW;13;68%;79%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;57;43;Low clouds;62;54;NE;9;85%;0%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;82;64;Sunny;83;66;WSW;1;57%;6%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;A shower in the p.m.;73;61;SE;6;59%;89%;3

Mumbai, India;A stray thunderstorm;88;81;A couple of showers;86;81;WSW;13;85%;82%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;68;57;Mostly cloudy;72;56;E;7;62%;38%;6

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;78;66;Variable cloudiness;78;67;SSW;6;65%;25%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;105;81;Sunny and very hot;105;79;SW;7;26%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;77;57;A shower;71;57;NW;5;80%;71%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;95;79;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;W;5;54%;6%;11

Oslo, Norway;Some sun, a shower;70;50;A passing shower;66;51;E;7;63%;66%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;83;59;Mostly sunny;84;62;SSW;5;60%;6%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rather cloudy;82;76;A shower in the p.m.;81;77;ESE;11;80%;85%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;87;77;A shower and t-storm;87;76;NW;6;84%;78%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;88;73;Brief p.m. showers;87;72;NW;5;80%;85%;10

Paris, France;A couple of showers;68;58;Partly sunny, nice;74;62;SSW;8;59%;67%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunny;66;48;Plenty of sunshine;66;49;ENE;8;59%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;92;83;Mostly cloudy;93;81;SW;11;57%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;An afternoon shower;86;75;A little a.m. rain;84;74;SE;17;77%;68%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;93;73;A t-storm around;94;74;ESE;6;50%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;71;58;Rain and a t-storm;64;56;SSW;4;86%;75%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Downpours;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;73;NNE;5;75%;79%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, pleasant;72;45;Partly sunny;72;46;SE;9;41%;44%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;80;66;Turning sunny, nice;80;65;SW;6;77%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;77;68;Morning showers;76;70;S;10;91%;100%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning rain;59;52;Rain and drizzle;60;53;WNW;5;79%;82%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;69;54;Partly sunny;72;54;NE;7;54%;4%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;72;58;High clouds;73;61;E;6;74%;18%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;111;88;Mostly sunny and hot;114;88;NNW;8;6%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;91;70;Some sun, less humid;83;66;SW;9;55%;4%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;65;53;Partly sunny;70;55;ENE;5;58%;23%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;66;59;Low clouds, then sun;68;59;W;13;66%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;79;64;A shower and t-storm;80;66;ENE;7;70%;70%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;79;A shower in spots;87;79;E;13;70%;56%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;73;64;A shower and t-storm;74;63;NNW;4;100%;77%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;62;A thunderstorm;75;61;SSW;6;61%;57%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;69;36;Mostly sunny;65;38;S;3;50%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;88;75;Showers around;88;75;NNE;7;78%;79%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;78;58;Sunshine, pleasant;81;57;NNW;8;58%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Sunshine;83;60;Decreasing clouds;83;61;S;5;54%;33%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;WNW;5;63%;65%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;90;81;Rain and drizzle;90;81;ENE;13;71%;80%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;85;80;A t-storm around;90;81;SSE;10;68%;66%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Record-tying heat;94;63;Very hot;98;64;WSW;8;38%;26%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;87;79;A shower in spots;88;80;ENE;9;70%;42%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;71;50;Partly sunny;70;53;SE;7;58%;12%;5

Sydney, Australia;Windy;61;52;Sunshine and breezy;66;50;WSW;16;52%;6%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A couple of t-storms;93;80;A couple of t-storms;95;81;W;6;67%;88%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;67;53;Partly sunny;68;55;NE;6;54%;3%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy and hot;100;77;Warm with some sun;100;76;SE;8;24%;6%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;95;68;Sunshine, very hot;96;69;NNE;8;35%;2%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;94;76;Mostly sunny;93;75;NE;7;19%;6%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;95;79;Sunny and very warm;94;79;NNE;7;38%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;99;79;Very hot;103;75;ESE;5;31%;44%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Very warm and humid;92;77;Very hot;99;78;SE;8;55%;4%;10

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and delightful;78;64;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;SW;5;70%;2%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;100;87;Hazy and very warm;99;80;ENE;7;33%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;Sunny and less humid;94;72;W;11;35%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun and cool;63;44;Clouds and sun, nice;72;45;E;8;55%;7%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;83;61;An afternoon shower;82;63;S;5;54%;76%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;74;62;A shower and t-storm;63;61;WNW;7;89%;67%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;78;WSW;6;55%;65%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;67;56;A shower or two;70;54;ENE;6;79%;84%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;65;56;Rain and a t-storm;72;61;NE;7;79%;88%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;50;45;Showers around;56;51;N;13;79%;87%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon showers;85;78;Heavy p.m. showers;87;78;SW;8;79%;75%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;93;68;Mostly sunny;90;66;NE;5;28%;0%;10

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather