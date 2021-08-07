Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 7, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy;84;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;SW;10;86%;74%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;107;90;Sunny and very warm;108;92;N;8;43%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;102;76;Mostly sunny;94;76;WSW;10;40%;11%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;84;77;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;ENE;9;56%;1%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;72;58;A couple of showers;67;56;SW;20;78%;84%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;53;Cloudy with showers;57;52;S;7;81%;100%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with sunshine;104;80;Sunny and hot;106;83;ESE;9;11%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, warm;89;60;Cooler but pleasant;73;58;N;10;58%;10%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very warm;90;69;Hot;93;74;NE;13;35%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;95;75;Plenty of sunshine;94;75;NNW;6;35%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;57;50;Brief p.m. showers;60;44;WSW;12;73%;90%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and hot;114;85;Sunny and seasonable;115;87;NW;5;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;94;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;SSW;6;66%;57%;6

Bangalore, India;An afternoon shower;85;69;Low clouds may break;83;69;W;8;65%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. thunderstorm;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;SSW;8;68%;59%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;83;70;Periods of sun, nice;78;68;ENE;10;65%;13%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;91;73;Very warm and humid;88;73;N;6;70%;62%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;88;68;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;WSW;7;40%;3%;8

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy;77;62;A thunderstorm;73;58;WSW;9;64%;71%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, a t-storm;69;51;Inc. clouds;66;52;SE;6;70%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up;74;52;Sunshine, pleasant;77;56;E;9;47%;1%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;84;65;A couple of t-storms;78;60;NW;7;63%;80%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;70;57;Periods of sun;67;57;SW;12;66%;44%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;85;60;Sunny and pleasant;88;64;SE;4;49%;1%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;67;Mostly cloudy;87;64;NNW;5;51%;57%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;Cooler with rain;59;48;SE;12;76%;93%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very windy;86;67;Partly sunny, nice;87;70;NE;8;31%;10%;7

Busan, South Korea;Very warm;94;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;NNE;8;78%;94%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;107;81;Sunny and hot;102;80;NNW;7;27%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;59;47;A shower in the a.m.;62;50;NNW;14;79%;88%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;62;A stray thunderstorm;80;65;SSE;4;62%;56%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;82;Clouds and sun;96;82;SSW;8;64%;66%;13

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;86;75;A heavy thunderstorm;89;75;SSW;11;61%;80%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;85;80;Cloudy with showers;84;78;SW;8;79%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;70;58;A shower and t-storm;70;59;SW;11;74%;84%;4

Dakar, Senegal;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;80;Partly sunny, nice;87;80;W;8;77%;55%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;94;78;Mostly sunny, humid;95;79;S;11;57%;7%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;67;Breezy in the p.m.;87;68;SE;11;65%;27%;8

Delhi, India;A brief a.m. shower;90;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;SE;5;87%;67%;3

Denver, United States;Sunny;88;61;Partly sunny, warm;94;65;SSW;6;21%;4%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;90;81;A couple of t-storms;91;81;S;8;79%;79%;12

Dili, East Timor;Sun and clouds;95;69;Clouds and sun;88;71;S;5;56%;33%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A shower and t-storm;61;55;Breezy;65;53;WSW;17;74%;72%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun and warm;97;72;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;NNE;7;16%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;83;69;Sunny and nice;82;68;W;14;58%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;100;85;Hot with some sun;100;84;SE;4;58%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;Sunny and pleasant;78;47;NE;7;23%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm around;90;75;E;7;63%;42%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Rain, windy, cooler;64;60;A morning shower;68;59;ESE;11;85%;77%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;93;79;Warm with a t-storm;93;79;SW;10;71%;68%;7

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;86;81;A t-storm or two;86;81;SW;6;84%;95%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;75;Breezy in the a.m.;87;75;ENE;14;51%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;91;76;Partly sunny;90;77;WSW;6;59%;38%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;96;76;A strong t-storm;94;76;ENE;9;61%;65%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler but humid;80;73;Mostly sunny;86;68;ENE;9;53%;1%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;91;76;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;ESE;7;72%;64%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and hot;105;91;Sunny and very warm;104;90;NNE;11;43%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;Sunny and nice;73;50;NW;6;26%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy and hot;99;65;Not as hot;91;66;N;7;19%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;90;81;Breezy in the p.m.;89;80;SW;12;66%;29%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;81;69;Humid with t-storms;82;70;SW;5;85%;98%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;94;79;A morning t-storm;91;81;S;11;46%;61%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;75;53;Sunshine and warmer;82;58;W;4;52%;4%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;ENE;8;66%;80%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;84;70;Partly sunny, nice;84;68;W;7;57%;29%;9

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;87;82;A t-storm or two;92;83;S;7;78%;77%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;78;A t-storm around;88;77;NNW;4;77%;55%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;30;Mild with sunshine;62;31;ENE;8;24%;3%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray t-shower;84;75;A couple of t-storms;82;76;SW;11;82%;80%;4

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;64;61;Low clouds;64;61;SSE;11;72%;5%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;76;63;Sunny and nice;79;62;NNW;10;50%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;A shower and t-storm;64;57;A couple of showers;66;57;SW;14;73%;70%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;82;62;Turning sunny;81;63;SSW;6;57%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;70;Partly sunny, nice;78;68;SW;6;69%;11%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sun, some clouds;86;62;Sunny and nice;89;64;WSW;4;29%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;88;82;Downpours;89;83;WNW;9;73%;78%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;89;77;An afternoon shower;90;78;N;4;67%;66%;10

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;91;82;Some sun, a t-storm;91;80;WSW;11;67%;71%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;59;45;Partly sunny;60;48;N;5;71%;14%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;W;6;60%;71%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A thunderstorm;89;81;E;8;69%;64%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;63;51;Warmer with some sun;78;58;SW;8;65%;28%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;75;More clouds than sun;86;75;SSW;12;66%;55%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny, nice;70;53;Rain, breezy, cooler;59;51;SE;16;84%;94%;1

Montreal, Canada;A thunderstorm;83;65;A t-storm around;81;67;ENE;3;62%;49%;7

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;82;66;Cloudy;79;62;W;6;64%;39%;2

Mumbai, India;A p.m. shower or two;88;80;A couple of showers;87;80;SW;8;85%;78%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;55;A stray t-shower;74;57;ENE;6;62%;55%;8

New York, United States;Partly sunny;86;71;A t-storm around;77;72;E;7;65%;45%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;Mostly sunny, warm;96;81;W;7;39%;3%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;74;57;A p.m. shower or two;75;58;E;4;77%;70%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;79;Mostly cloudy, humid;95;83;NNE;10;50%;44%;10

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;70;52;A shower and t-storm;65;55;ESE;5;82%;84%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Humid with a t-storm;82;64;Mostly cloudy, humid;81;66;ESE;8;74%;55%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;83;77;Decreasing clouds;83;78;ENE;11;82%;55%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;77;A couple of t-storms;85;76;NW;6;83%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;86;75;A downpour;88;76;NNE;5;76%;68%;12

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;70;57;A t-storm around;71;58;SW;10;54%;55%;7

Perth, Australia;Cooler, p.m. rain;64;55;A couple of showers;68;57;NW;11;75%;88%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rather cloudy, hot;96;81;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;81;SW;7;50%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;81;74;Rain and drizzle;85;75;SE;16;75%;94%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;94;74;A t-storm around;92;75;SSE;7;51%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;80;60;Partly sunny;73;56;SSW;11;61%;74%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;87;71;Humid;91;69;ENE;5;70%;15%;9

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;71;47;Clouds and sunshine;71;48;NE;9;47%;44%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;78;64;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;NW;6;69%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;79;71;Rain and drizzle;79;70;S;11;75%;91%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;59;52;Clearing;63;53;SE;6;66%;30%;4

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;72;58;A p.m. t-storm;78;60;SSW;8;66%;63%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;76;59;Mostly sunny;78;59;NE;7;66%;5%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;112;86;Mostly sunny and hot;115;85;ENE;8;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, less humid;92;73;Partly sunny;91;72;SSW;10;48%;8%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Periods of rain;65;62;Warmer;73;59;SSW;5;82%;69%;4

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;69;60;Breezy in the p.m.;67;59;WSW;14;69%;7%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;80;65;A shower and t-storm;80;66;ENE;7;76%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;An afternoon shower;86;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;79;E;12;77%;74%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;63;A shower and t-storm;76;63;SE;6;97%;81%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;78;60;Nice with some sun;76;60;NNW;6;38%;15%;15

Santiago, Chile;A morning shower;57;39;Rain and drizzle;56;35;SSW;5;74%;69%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;N;8;73%;92%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;NNW;8;52%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;An afternoon shower;70;56;A morning shower;72;55;NNE;5;63%;41%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;90;76;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;ENE;5;65%;55%;9

Shanghai, China;Hot;91;79;Hot with some sun;91;75;ESE;11;61%;3%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;A couple of t-storms;88;79;S;6;73%;71%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;85;55;Hot;92;60;SSE;5;42%;1%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;86;79;A shower and t-storm;86;80;E;11;75%;78%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cool with rain;63;55;Rain and a t-storm;68;55;S;7;84%;86%;2

Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;67;52;Showers around;62;52;NE;10;66%;86%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Wind and rain;83;79;A thunderstorm;96;82;SE;17;71%;66%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;65;59;Mostly cloudy;71;59;NE;7;79%;74%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;102;77;Sunny and hot;103;76;NNE;7;19%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very hot;97;70;Very hot;98;71;NNW;7;34%;44%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;97;78;Mostly sunny;98;79;SE;7;13%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;93;79;Mostly sunny;89;76;WSW;10;54%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;94;66;Partly sunny and hot;99;71;ESE;5;33%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;83;78;Wind and rain;91;81;ENE;21;78%;81%;4

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;81;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;71;SSE;6;85%;57%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;94;82;Very warm;97;79;ESE;11;44%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy and very hot;106;78;Partly sunny;96;79;ESE;7;40%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as warm;73;50;A couple of showers;63;45;NNW;9;70%;78%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;70;59;A morning shower;72;59;S;5;58%;50%;5

Vienna, Austria;Pleasant and warmer;84;64;A couple of t-storms;73;60;NW;5;65%;80%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;96;79;Some sun, very hot;99;80;WSW;6;51%;44%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;63;51;Warmer;76;56;WSW;8;74%;44%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine and warmer;75;60;Breezy in the a.m.;74;60;SSW;13;77%;75%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;52;46;Windy;53;43;S;20;83%;95%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;83;77;Overcast, a t-storm;89;78;WSW;7;79%;65%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;96;68;Partly sunny;92;67;NE;4;35%;16%;10

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather