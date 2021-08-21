Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 21, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;83;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;SW;8;86%;76%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;106;91;Sunny and very warm;107;89;NNE;9;41%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;103;76;Sunny and hot;104;76;WNW;5;21%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, humid;82;76;Sun, some clouds;83;74;SSE;8;62%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;76;61;Rain, not as warm;68;60;N;13;86%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;62;47;Rain and drizzle;61;52;E;5;67%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;100;76;Sunny and very warm;99;76;NW;7;14%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;87;56;Warm with sunshine;89;61;E;9;38%;7%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;97;71;Very hot;99;74;NE;11;26%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;91;74;Breezy in the p.m.;89;74;N;13;41%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;55;52;Clouds and sun;58;50;ENE;11;59%;5%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;113;82;Sunny and seasonable;113;83;NW;7;15%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers this morning;90;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;SSE;4;81%;69%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;80;67;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;E;4;66%;64%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;91;79;A t-storm around;94;80;S;7;65%;64%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;83;71;Partly sunny;83;71;ENE;7;67%;5%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, warm;88;72;A t-storm or two;88;73;S;5;73%;70%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with sunshine;85;60;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;ESE;3;48%;3%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;72;61;A shower and t-storm;72;58;ENE;6;74%;90%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;68;52;A t-storm in spots;69;50;ESE;7;63%;55%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;80;56;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;ENE;8;37%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;Inc. clouds;86;63;NNW;7;49%;75%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny intervals;77;59;A shower and t-storm;66;60;W;9;88%;85%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;86;62;Nice with sunshine;86;61;SE;6;50%;11%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;82;57;Inc. clouds;84;64;E;4;58%;36%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;61;54;Sunshine;67;44;SW;7;70%;3%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;An afternoon shower;86;70;Partly sunny;86;70;NE;5;35%;42%;10

Busan, South Korea;Heavy p.m. t-storms;79;77;Partly sunny, warmer;89;76;WSW;8;64%;56%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;101;81;Sunlit and very warm;100;78;N;7;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;60;43;Mostly sunny;64;45;SSE;5;69%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;83;66;A t-storm in spots;81;67;SSE;4;71%;81%;10

Chennai, India;A morning shower;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;SSW;7;77%;66%;13

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;85;72;Not as warm;77;68;NE;9;64%;11%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;87;79;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;79;S;7;76%;83%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;64;53;Partly sunny;67;53;ENE;6;53%;3%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;88;81;Partly sunny, humid;88;81;W;12;80%;17%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;95;78;Brilliant sunshine;96;76;S;7;52%;5%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;91;71;Showers around;87;69;SE;11;71%;63%;10

Delhi, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;A couple of showers;90;81;SE;8;88%;87%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;85;61;Mostly sunny, warm;93;61;NW;6;25%;7%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;92;80;S;8;70%;55%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;97;70;Nice with sunshine;88;71;S;6;53%;3%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and a t-storm;64;55;Clouds breaking;67;54;SSW;7;81%;7%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;95;69;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;NE;6;15%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with some sun;81;71;Mostly sunny, humid;81;72;ENE;7;83%;5%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;98;82;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;82;SSE;7;69%;47%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;78;56;Partly sunny;76;57;ENE;7;50%;19%;8

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;ESE;6;77%;61%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A shower and t-storm;63;51;A brief shower;60;49;NW;12;77%;66%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little p.m. rain;93;74;A couple of t-storms;93;77;SSW;7;72%;78%;11

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;92;81;Sun and clouds;91;81;SSW;7;68%;71%;12

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;88;75;A shower or two;88;77;NE;13;59%;85%;5

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;74;A stray t-shower;90;74;W;5;68%;73%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;Mostly sunny;94;77;ENE;9;56%;33%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and breezy;81;73;Breezy in the p.m.;82;72;NE;13;54%;29%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;86;75;A t-storm or two;89;76;ESE;7;74%;77%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;101;88;Mostly sunny;98;88;NNE;10;52%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Breezy this morning;70;51;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;NNE;8;42%;28%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;94;64;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;N;5;25%;2%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;90;80;Breezy in the p.m.;88;80;W;13;61%;22%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy;79;69;Humid with a t-storm;80;68;WSW;5;84%;80%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;99;82;Mostly sunny;99;81;S;12;36%;16%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Nice with sunshine;81;55;Partly sunny;75;55;NNE;6;56%;16%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;87;80;Becoming very windy;90;80;ENE;21;67%;59%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;89;72;Partly sunny;88;74;WNW;6;51%;42%;11

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;83;A shower in spots;93;83;SSW;7;68%;57%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;An afternoon shower;84;75;NNW;4;82%;76%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Lots of sun, mild;60;29;Sunny, nice and warm;64;31;SSE;6;28%;1%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;79;76;Variable cloudiness;86;76;SW;8;74%;59%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;60;Partly sunny;65;60;S;8;77%;19%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;84;64;Sunny and nice;83;63;NNW;9;53%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A shower and t-storm;68;58;A morning shower;70;57;N;9;74%;50%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;77;63;Turning sunny;79;63;SW;6;58%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;70;Partly sunny, nice;78;69;SW;6;73%;35%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;96;66;Very hot;98;72;S;4;26%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;88;82;Partly sunny, nice;88;82;WNW;7;67%;69%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;78;Mostly sunny;92;79;NE;5;61%;10%;11

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;S;5;73%;88%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;68;51;Sunny and pleasant;67;51;N;14;61%;81%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Heavy thunderstorms;60;55;A thunderstorm;69;54;NNW;7;68%;63%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;90;82;Partly sunny;89;83;ESE;9;68%;42%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing;69;49;Some sun;68;45;NW;7;60%;28%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;76;A morning shower;86;76;SSW;11;67%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;58;55;Partly sunny;56;52;WSW;8;87%;25%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny and hot;91;74;A shower in the a.m.;88;72;E;3;67%;69%;5

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;73;57;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;WNW;9;67%;30%;4

Mumbai, India;Showers, some heavy;82;78;Cloudy with showers;84;79;SSW;5;85%;99%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds, nice;76;56;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;ENE;7;53%;29%;12

New York, United States;A shower and t-storm;82;75;Rain and wind;79;73;WSW;35;84%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;101;76;Sunny and hot;100;72;W;8;34%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;63;50;Clouds and sun;68;51;E;5;60%;20%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon rain;85;75;Some brightening;86;77;WSW;8;71%;67%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sun, some clouds;65;49;Mostly sunny;68;48;SE;4;56%;8%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;90;70;Brief a.m. showers;86;70;N;6;78%;84%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;83;76;Morning showers;82;76;NNW;6;80%;100%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;76;A shower and t-storm;87;76;NW;5;79%;76%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;91;76;Mostly sunny;91;76;E;6;69%;25%;12

Paris, France;A t-storm around;80;60;More clouds than sun;71;60;NW;9;60%;38%;5

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;64;55;Partly sunny;64;48;E;10;53%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;95;79;SW;5;63%;72%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;75;A t-storm around;88;76;NNE;10;75%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;95;74;ESE;6;55%;52%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;75;60;A shower and t-storm;73;60;WSW;5;71%;84%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A heavy thunderstorm;80;67;Sunshine and nice;85;66;E;6;63%;5%;8

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;70;51;Clouds and sun;69;48;WSW;8;54%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds;78;68;Sunlit and pleasant;80;67;SW;6;78%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;79;71;A little a.m. rain;81;71;SE;9;77%;88%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;57;52;Rain and drizzle;59;56;SE;8;81%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;67;52;A couple of showers;65;53;WNW;8;70%;70%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;84;62;Nice with sunshine;82;64;NNE;6;65%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;110;91;Sunny and hot;114;90;ESE;7;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;93;67;Sunny and very warm;94;69;WSW;8;45%;1%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain this afternoon;65;53;A passing shower;63;54;W;8;77%;80%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;66;58;Low clouds breaking;66;57;WSW;11;64%;7%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;79;64;A shower and t-storm;80;64;NNE;6;77%;87%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;88;80;Winds subsiding;87;80;E;16;77%;44%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;72;62;A shower and t-storm;75;63;ENE;5;97%;78%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;81;64;Mostly sunny;81;62;NE;9;23%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Rain;54;40;Partly sunny, cool;55;42;SW;4;60%;21%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;88;77;A shower and t-storm;88;77;N;9;78%;84%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;82;59;Sunny and nice;84;59;NNW;6;61%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;71;55;More clouds than sun;66;52;ENE;6;67%;14%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;78;73;Showers around;81;69;SSE;5;72%;61%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;90;79;Rain and drizzle;90;81;SSE;7;80%;85%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;86;78;A shower or two;86;76;SSE;5;75%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Nice with sunshine;85;56;Plenty of sunshine;84;56;SSE;5;45%;3%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;87;80;Mostly cloudy;86;80;ENE;17;76%;44%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;64;48;Mostly sunny;63;47;ENE;6;60%;28%;3

Sydney, Australia;Clearing;75;52;Sunny, nice and warm;76;61;NNW;8;51%;25%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, warm;95;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;W;6;59%;60%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;64;55;A couple of showers;62;52;NW;10;75%;76%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with hazy sun;101;75;Sunny and hot;100;74;NE;8;25%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this morning;94;68;Partly sunny and hot;93;69;N;10;33%;18%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;Partly sunny;94;78;S;6;16%;3%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;91;80;Mostly sunny;89;78;WNW;9;65%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Abundant sunshine;89;65;Sunny and hot;98;67;ESE;6;37%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;87;79;Humid;91;78;E;10;62%;44%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clearing and humid;81;71;A couple of showers;83;72;NNW;4;78%;73%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;89;75;Sunny and beautiful;86;74;E;5;63%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;92;73;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSE;7;56%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. t-storm;64;44;A morning t-shower;54;46;N;8;86%;67%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;72;58;Partly sunny;66;52;SSE;5;56%;33%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;Inc. clouds;83;61;WNW;4;60%;75%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;95;77;Very hot;97;77;W;5;58%;71%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;66;47;Some sunshine;66;46;NW;6;68%;29%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;70;54;Inc. clouds;73;59;ESE;4;68%;44%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and cool;51;41;Breezy;56;51;NNW;17;68%;5%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;W;6;78%;72%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;91;66;Mostly sunny;89;67;SE;4;27%;8%;8

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather