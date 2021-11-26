Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 26, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Periods of sun;88;78;Clouds and sun;87;78;SSW;8;82%;66%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;85;73;Mostly sunny, nice;87;76;NW;8;69%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;65;45;Some brightening;65;51;ENE;4;66%;22%;1

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;59;53;An afternoon shower;58;49;W;15;57%;93%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with rain;43;34;Cloudy with showers;41;33;ENE;7;90%;96%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;5;-3;Very cold;3;-4;NNE;5;75%;26%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Low clouds may break;55;35;Partly sunny;54;40;ESE;5;58%;15%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds and cold;15;11;Low clouds breaking;17;-3;SW;13;95%;10%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and not as hot;88;65;Sunshine;90;71;E;6;48%;55%;12

Athens, Greece;Rain;63;57;A couple of showers;66;56;NNE;7;70%;96%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;72;56;A shower;75;61;S;4;63%;81%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;76;51;Sunny and beautiful;77;52;NW;7;47%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;87;75;A shower and t-storm;84;74;ESE;4;82%;95%;8

Bangalore, India;Inc. clouds;78;67;Low clouds;76;68;ENE;8;75%;85%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and clouds;91;75;Sunny intervals;87;74;NE;6;55%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;58;42;Winds subsiding;56;40;NW;18;62%;6%;1

Beijing, China;Lots of sun, mild;54;27;Partly sunny;48;30;NE;3;70%;15%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;51;42;Cloudy, not as cool;58;48;SSE;5;73%;38%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;41;31;Low clouds;40;31;S;5;78%;34%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;65;48;A little rain;67;50;SE;5;71%;85%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;85;68;Breezy in the a.m.;84;68;NW;13;58%;66%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of rain;39;27;Cloudy and chilly;36;35;NE;6;90%;73%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;42;33;Rain/snow showers;38;32;SSE;4;86%;86%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Rain this afternoon;53;35;Mostly sunny;54;34;ESE;6;87%;9%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A thick cloud cover;42;32;Low clouds;41;36;ENE;4;85%;70%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and warmer;84;62;Increasing clouds;83;66;SE;10;66%;56%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;78;66;A morning t-storm;82;65;NE;5;54%;82%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;56;34;Hazy sunshine;55;36;N;6;48%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;78;63;Sunny and very warm;83;66;N;5;31%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;82;60;Not as warm;70;62;NNW;18;71%;92%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A few showers;83;67;A thunderstorm;82;69;ENE;3;66%;85%;6

Chennai, India;A shower and t-storm;82;77;A couple of t-storms;82;78;NE;9;90%;100%;1

Chicago, United States;Colder;34;32;Mostly cloudy;41;33;W;8;61%;44%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;86;75;A stray t-shower;84;74;NW;7;84%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;42;36;A couple of showers;40;35;E;7;76%;97%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with sunshine;87;76;Breezy and humid;85;75;NNE;16;76%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;58;42;Afternoon rain;58;48;SSW;7;62%;99%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;93;74;Showers around;91;75;SSE;12;66%;93%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;77;58;Hazy sunshine;78;59;ESE;4;66%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;35;SSW;7;40%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;Hazy sunshine;83;59;N;5;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;4;71%;87%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;46;36;A couple of showers;40;33;NW;19;67%;89%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;58;40;Partly sunny;58;41;NNE;5;49%;2%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;59;49;Breezy in the p.m.;60;46;NW;15;65%;3%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;76;63;Partly sunny;78;61;NNE;5;50%;6%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;70;55;Sun and clouds;74;54;ENE;7;53%;12%;10

Havana, Cuba;A shower in spots;79;66;Nice with sunshine;79;66;NE;8;58%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;30;20;Cold with flurries;25;21;NE;14;78%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;75;Cloudy, a downpour;84;76;NNW;9;74%;91%;2

Hong Kong, China;Sunny;82;61;Partly sunny;78;61;ENE;6;48%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;84;67;Nice with some sun;84;70;NE;7;56%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;87;65;Some sun, pleasant;84;64;ENE;6;50%;2%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;75;51;Hazy sunshine;73;49;NNE;4;50%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A p.m. shower or two;57;57;Inc. clouds;64;57;SW;13;68%;59%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;93;76;A morning t-storm;92;73;WSW;11;74%;89%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;91;77;Plenty of sun;92;77;NNW;8;57%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A thunderstorm;70;54;Low clouds;72;56;N;9;64%;36%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun, mild;68;37;Sunny and pleasant;63;37;NNE;4;28%;5%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;Hazy sun;87;62;NNE;4;50%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers around;63;48;Clouds and sun;66;47;ESE;4;65%;27%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;Sunny and very warm;96;74;N;12;30%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;45;42;Cloudy and mild;51;32;WSW;9;88%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;87;74;Sunshine, a shower;88;74;NNE;6;56%;80%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;91;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;73;SW;5;76%;80%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;83;68;Hazy sun;85;66;NNW;6;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of showers;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;N;4;75%;89%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;51;39;Afternoon showers;55;40;W;7;69%;95%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;87;76;Partly sunny;88;76;SSW;6;73%;33%;7

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;68;63;Cloudy;68;63;SSE;7;78%;38%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;59;51;Breezy in the p.m.;59;50;N;13;67%;7%;2

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;49;37;Very windy, a shower;40;34;NNW;26;79%;90%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;Mostly sunny;79;54;E;4;27%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;78;Clearing, a shower;84;77;SSW;6;75%;96%;7

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;54;38;Partly sunny;49;36;WNW;12;59%;6%;2

Male, Maldives;A passing shower;87;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;81;W;10;72%;84%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A morning t-storm;87;75;N;4;80%;66%;2

Manila, Philippines;A couple of showers;84;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;NE;5;70%;85%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;71;51;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;SE;13;51%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;69;43;Sunshine and nice;71;46;WSW;5;41%;3%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;77;64;Mostly sunny, nice;75;63;NNE;7;62%;9%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;36;33;A little snow;42;33;SW;8;92%;89%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;91;78;Inc. clouds;88;79;SE;6;66%;75%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with sunshine;77;60;Clouds and sun, nice;78;62;ENE;11;67%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain to snow;37;24;Windy and colder;29;21;W;20;60%;27%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;36;34;Showers of rain/snow;36;34;SSE;10;87%;93%;0

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;95;79;Mostly cloudy;94;77;NE;6;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-shower;82;61;A t-storm around;76;60;NNE;8;63%;80%;4

New York, United States;A little a.m. rain;44;32;Partly sunny, windy;41;33;WNW;24;42%;25%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;High clouds;72;55;ESE;7;72%;20%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;9;5;A little snow;20;19;SW;15;83%;97%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;62;46;Lots of sun, cooler;54;41;NNW;11;49%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;28;22;A bit of snow;28;24;NE;5;63%;95%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy with snow;34;19;Windy and colder;28;13;W;18;62%;5%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;87;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;ESE;11;75%;94%;9

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;84;75;A couple of t-storms;82;75;NW;7;85%;98%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;ENE;6;82%;78%;2

Paris, France;Showers around;45;36;A couple of showers;41;35;WNW;10;63%;97%;0

Perth, Australia;Very warm;95;71;Mostly cloudy, hot;92;65;SSE;11;25%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;88;77;Cloudy with a shower;84;77;NNE;8;69%;97%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;E;11;74%;91%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a shower;87;67;A stray shower;88;68;SE;5;59%;80%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;35;27;Low clouds;39;30;WSW;5;79%;72%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;43;17;Plenty of sunshine;44;20;SE;3;53%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;51;A little rain;68;52;WSW;8;69%;92%;9

Rabat, Morocco;A little p.m. rain;60;45;An afternoon shower;61;48;SW;6;80%;93%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;88;78;A morning shower;90;78;ENE;8;61%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;31;30;A bit of a.m. snow;37;35;ESE;9;82%;62%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;40;33;A few flurries;36;30;NE;11;91%;97%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;92;72;A t-storm or two;87;70;WNW;7;64%;84%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;86;63;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;NNE;7;30%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain and a t-storm;58;49;A bit of rain;58;47;SW;8;66%;94%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Morning rain;37;24;Rather cloudy;29;28;NE;9;74%;60%;0

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;64;48;Mostly sunny;66;49;NE;5;61%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;84;64;A couple of t-storms;83;65;ENE;9;66%;91%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;83;75;A couple of showers;83;76;NE;7;74%;88%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;75;63;Partly sunny;75;62;N;6;80%;29%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;71;46;ENE;6;37%;5%;7

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;76;52;A few showers;73;52;SW;8;55%;75%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;85;71;A stray shower;86;72;N;8;69%;58%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;53;42;Partly sunny;55;39;NNW;9;71%;5%;2

Seattle, United States;A morning shower;51;45;Periods of rain;54;54;SSW;6;87%;100%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;45;22;Hazy sun;45;22;NE;2;58%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;63;50;Partly sunny;61;52;E;8;55%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;High clouds;90;78;Showers around;87;76;NNW;6;77%;72%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;41;34;Not as cool;54;36;SSE;8;71%;63%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Periods of sun, nice;83;75;Some sun, a shower;86;76;ENE;5;65%;88%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;30;29;A flurry;35;29;ENE;10;72%;79%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers, some heavy;66;61;Breezy with a shower;63;61;S;21;79%;98%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief showers;70;66;Cloudy;72;70;E;12;72%;42%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;35;30;A few flurries;33;30;NE;14;70%;62%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;47;32;Sunshine;52;32;ENE;5;64%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;42;33;Not as cool;53;38;N;5;72%;9%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;59;45;Mostly sunny, nice;62;44;NE;7;41%;25%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;75;60;Partly sunny, nice;77;66;SE;3;54%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;51;Periods of rain;63;50;SE;8;72%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;58;46;Breezy with sunshine;57;45;NNW;15;41%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy and colder;34;26;Partly sunny, breezy;36;27;NNE;16;54%;63%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;70;60;Winds subsiding;73;60;WSW;15;40%;5%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;66;52;Mostly sunny;65;50;SW;11;57%;15%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;31;-2;Colder;21;4;NNW;7;78%;35%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;49;43;Rain, heavy at times;49;49;E;6;77%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Snow and rain;35;25;Cloudy and chilly;35;32;NW;6;99%;69%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Clouding up;85;65;Clouds and sun, warm;89;63;E;5;41%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;37;32;A little snow;36;32;WSW;6;96%;90%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;39;33;A thick cloud cover;36;31;SE;9;96%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, some sun;66;60;An afternoon shower;68;58;SE;17;78%;93%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with some sun;91;76;Partly sunny;91;75;NNW;5;63%;36%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A little p.m. rain;48;38;Partly sunny;50;32;NE;2;65%;24%;2

