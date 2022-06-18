Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 18, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;83;75;Partly sunny;85;76;SW;5;79%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;98;88;Sunny and hotter;113;90;NE;7;37%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;105;74;Hot, becoming breezy;98;69;WSW;15;27%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;83;68;Plenty of sunshine;81;68;E;9;60%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;78;55;A couple of showers;63;52;N;12;71%;95%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;65;52;A shower or two;65;51;SE;7;58%;94%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy and very warm;99;82;Mostly sunny;95;80;NW;14;27%;10%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and warm;84;57;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;61;SE;6;37%;3%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;Mostly sunny;68;57;E;7;60%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, breezy;88;70;Partly sunny, breezy;84;67;NNW;13;41%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;59;56;An afternoon shower;62;49;ESE;7;80%;68%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;118;84;Sunny and very hot;120;89;NNW;10;12%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An a.m. thunderstorm;90;73;Cloudy;91;73;ESE;5;73%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;A shower and t-storm;80;69;A shower and t-storm;81;68;WSW;8;80%;95%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Hot, an a.m. shower;98;80;A t-storm or two;97;80;SW;7;58%;82%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;86;72;Partly sunny, humid;82;72;E;12;72%;5%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;72;Partly sunny and hot;91;72;SSE;4;56%;44%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;82;58;Mostly sunny;86;64;SSE;6;43%;1%;10

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warmer;91;68;Hot, becoming breezy;91;57;N;11;40%;77%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;64;52;A little a.m. rain;63;51;SE;6;77%;87%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;E;8;43%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;82;62;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;65;SSE;15;42%;1%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warm;90;54;A couple of showers;67;54;NNE;8;70%;97%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;77;57;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;SW;6;44%;0%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;81;56;Mostly sunny;86;60;S;7;36%;0%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;58;45;Mostly cloudy;62;41;SSE;9;64%;2%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;84;64;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;NE;8;38%;14%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, humid;84;71;Humid;83;75;SW;6;65%;9%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;95;72;Breezy in the p.m.;95;73;N;9;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;64;46;Mostly sunny;61;53;SE;8;69%;2%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;66;Partly sunny;83;65;SSE;5;52%;28%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;95;81;A t-storm around;94;82;SW;10;76%;64%;12

Chicago, United States;Sunny and cooler;68;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;68;SSW;6;39%;0%;11

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;84;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;SW;9;75%;89%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;69;53;Cooler with rain;59;49;WSW;6;73%;94%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;85;77;A passing shower;85;77;S;9;75%;98%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;96;80;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;ESE;8;45%;28%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;86;70;A morning shower;86;69;SSE;12;63%;42%;4

Delhi, India;A shower or two;90;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SW;6;64%;73%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;90;66;Breezy in the p.m.;86;60;ENE;11;35%;33%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;84;78;A shower and t-storm;85;77;SW;9;84%;99%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;93;74;Mostly sunny;88;74;S;6;63%;8%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;60;47;Breezy with some sun;64;46;N;15;64%;26%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;88;66;Increasing clouds;86;65;NNE;9;29%;93%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Plenty of sunshine;82;66;Sunshine;81;66;W;14;59%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;97;84;Mostly cloudy;99;84;S;7;56%;57%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;73;48;Sunny and delightful;75;46;NE;6;50%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;88;73;A thunderstorm;86;73;SE;5;75%;91%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Occasional rain;60;54;A couple of showers;63;50;W;19;62%;85%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm, p.m. t-storms;93;79;Warm with a t-storm;94;79;SW;6;65%;85%;11

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;90;81;Morning showers;90;81;S;16;77%;100%;6

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;87;74;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;ENE;12;56%;35%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;97;78;A t-storm around;90;76;W;9;62%;64%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm around;90;73;A t-storm around;87;71;NNW;10;54%;42%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;78;66;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;66;NE;14;61%;26%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;88;74;A t-storm or two;88;74;SSE;7;78%;92%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with some sun;97;84;Sunny;91;84;NNW;10;59%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;65;41;Plenty of sun;68;45;NE;7;42%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Breezy in the p.m.;82;62;Windy in the p.m.;78;59;N;14;18%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with a shower;93;84;Partly sunny, breezy;94;84;WSW;16;63%;26%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, humid;82;68;Humid with a t-storm;80;67;WSW;4;83%;89%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;104;84;Partly sunny;103;84;WNW;7;13%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;Mostly sunny;82;65;SSW;8;41%;3%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of t-storms;88;81;Partly sunny, windy;89;80;ENE;23;56%;9%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;84;68;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;W;6;52%;36%;7

Kolkata, India;A shower and t-storm;87;80;A shower and t-storm;87;80;SW;7;77%;99%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;NW;6;78%;72%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;57;24;Breezy in the p.m.;58;25;NE;10;20%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;84;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;SSW;6;75%;74%;7

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;64;58;Mostly sunny;65;58;SSE;10;72%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;74;63;Sunshine and nice;74;61;NNW;10;63%;30%;7

London, United Kingdom;A stray thunderstorm;76;52;A shower or two;67;53;ENE;11;55%;94%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;75;57;Mostly sunny;78;63;SSE;8;45%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;68;Partly sunny;78;67;SSW;9;72%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;102;63;Mostly sunny, cooler;84;64;WNW;10;39%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;90;82;A morning shower;90;82;WSW;7;65%;88%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A quick shower;88;75;Brief a.m. showers;87;75;NE;5;73%;89%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;SSE;6;56%;76%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;61;43;High clouds;60;52;NNE;9;74%;3%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;70;56;N;9;62%;87%;8

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;88;80;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;SSW;7;71%;81%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;70;61;Partly sunny, warmer;81;61;SW;12;46%;23%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasing clouds;88;77;High clouds;89;77;SSW;14;61%;27%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;54;43;Some brightening;60;38;NW;12;66%;4%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain tapering off;60;51;Sunny and warmer;69;53;NW;9;41%;1%;10

Moscow, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;70;57;Cloudy;75;58;SW;9;52%;44%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;90;83;A shower and t-storm;90;82;SSW;12;81%;99%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;77;55;Becoming cloudy;75;56;ENE;6;59%;25%;7

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;71;58;Partly sunny, breezy;73;60;NW;15;29%;4%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;W;5;44%;0%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain this afternoon;66;55;Afternoon showers;67;57;NE;6;87%;93%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;82;71;Cloudy and humid;86;73;SW;7;63%;44%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;64;46;Variable cloudiness;62;49;SE;6;44%;19%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;64;45;Sunny and breezy;69;47;NW;14;46%;1%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;86;79;Showers around;85;78;ENE;10;75%;62%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;84;75;A shower and t-storm;85;77;S;8;83%;99%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;88;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;73;ESE;7;84%;100%;3

Paris, France;Very hot;102;66;A severe t-storm;84;59;ENE;9;59%;80%;9

Perth, Australia;Windy with rain;64;58;Rain and drizzle;65;52;S;13;67%;63%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;82;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;97;82;SW;6;54%;60%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;87;76;A t-storm around;90;75;ESE;11;75%;55%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;70;Partial sunshine;95;74;ESE;8;49%;28%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;68;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;SW;10;27%;4%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brief p.m. showers;85;68;Humid and warmer;85;68;W;5;69%;31%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;66;51;A touch of rain;63;50;SSW;7;75%;94%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;79;61;Mostly sunny;78;62;NNW;8;67%;6%;12

Recife, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;83;72;Clouds and sun;84;73;SSE;8;67%;93%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Winds subsiding;55;46;Rain and drizzle;52;48;WSW;11;90%;98%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;66;58;A little rain;65;50;WSW;12;63%;98%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;78;66;Showers around;68;60;NE;6;81%;75%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;110;81;Sunny and hot;115;83;SE;8;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny and hot;93;63;Plenty of sun;89;62;NNW;9;32%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;67;56;Morning showers;58;56;WNW;13;86%;100%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;66;53;Sunshine, pleasant;69;55;SW;12;52%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;79;63;A shower and t-storm;74;63;E;6;82%;100%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;88;78;Sunshine and breezy;87;79;E;14;67%;57%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;68;63;A shower and t-storm;70;63;ESE;7;100%;96%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;84;62;Mainly cloudy;85;64;WSW;10;16%;8%;12

Santiago, Chile;Considerable clouds;57;36;Cloudy;56;37;SSW;3;59%;4%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;88;75;Mostly sunny;89;75;NNE;4;70%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;79;59;Mostly sunny;74;56;NW;7;62%;44%;10

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;62;52;A shower or two;63;51;SSW;6;73%;96%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Humid with some sun;83;69;Partly sunny;80;69;WSW;6;73%;18%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;90;75;Cloudy and very warm;88;75;SSW;9;70%;82%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;86;77;A few showers;89;78;WSW;5;68%;88%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm or two;73;52;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;SSE;6;56%;2%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;88;78;A shower in spots;87;78;E;14;67%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy in the p.m.;71;52;More clouds than sun;66;48;NW;9;45%;4%;5

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;64;54;Breezy with a shower;64;55;SSE;13;74%;98%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;93;78;Mainly cloudy;96;78;SSE;2;61%;55%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;63;56;Mostly cloudy, windy;60;54;SW;17;64%;80%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;74;SSE;9;22%;11%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;77;65;Clearing;83;67;NE;8;61%;44%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;97;81;Sunny and very warm;97;80;WSW;8;15%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;90;75;Sunshine, pleasant;84;73;NW;10;55%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;91;65;Mostly sunny;91;67;ESE;6;33%;2%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Humid, p.m. rain;78;69;Breezy and humid;81;71;SSW;17;76%;44%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunny, windy, cooler;66;52;Breezy in the p.m.;70;54;NNW;12;43%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;85;72;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;E;10;54%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;86;67;Sunny and very warm;91;70;SE;10;50%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Winds subsiding;88;58;A stray a.m. t-storm;62;49;ESE;6;76%;73%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in spots;64;54;A couple of showers;62;54;ESE;6;71%;87%;3

Vienna, Austria;Turning sunny;83;62;Breezy with sunshine;86;64;SSE;13;43%;1%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, an a.m. shower;98;77;Hot with high clouds;99;78;WSW;6;53%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;67;60;A p.m. t-storm;69;55;SSW;9;66%;91%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;79;63;Breezy and warmer;89;66;SW;13;51%;5%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;P.M. showers, breezy;54;49;An afternoon shower;53;48;SSE;18;72%;94%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;91;78;A couple of t-storms;88;77;SW;6;71%;86%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;65;Abundant sunshine;87;66;NNE;6;40%;10%;12

