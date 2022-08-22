Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, August 22, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;81;74;A little a.m. rain;80;73;SW;12;92%;68%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;104;89;Mostly sunny, warm;105;91;N;8;47%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;94;76;Sunny and breezy;94;75;W;16;46%;3%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;84;72;Increasingly windy;83;72;ENE;16;53%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warm with some sun;76;62;Periods of sun, warm;77;64;SSE;7;70%;36%;4

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;61;53;A shower in the a.m.;63;52;ENE;6;82%;96%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;88;63;Sunny and pleasant;87;65;NW;7;13%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;63;46;Clouds and sun;68;45;ENE;12;46%;4%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;82;63;Sunny and very warm;88;67;ENE;11;52%;2%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;88;75;Humid;83;74;W;8;64%;97%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;59;50;Clouds and sun;61;52;SW;11;72%;3%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and not as hot;108;81;Hazy sunshine;110;83;WNW;11;17%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;89;75;A.M. showers, cloudy;88;75;SSW;7;70%;88%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;81;69;A stray thunderstorm;82;68;W;11;73%;67%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;90;78;A thunderstorm;94;79;SSE;7;66%;85%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clearing and humid;81;71;Plenty of sunshine;83;73;WSW;9;68%;11%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;90;66;Clouds and sunshine;82;66;SSW;7;47%;44%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;75;60;A t-storm around;74;63;W;6;80%;79%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;74;60;Sunshine and nice;74;57;NE;7;68%;14%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;65;46;Clouds and sunshine;67;47;SE;7;67%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;ESE;10;48%;1%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;67;61;A shower and t-storm;71;62;NW;10;83%;95%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds, warm;78;60;Clouds and sun, warm;80;62;NE;5;62%;39%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;83;66;A t-storm around;87;67;E;8;73%;55%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;75;61;A shower and t-storm;77;62;NW;5;82%;95%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;62;47;Mostly sunny, nice;68;53;NE;7;72%;3%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very windy;87;66;Clearing;87;64;E;8;32%;7%;11

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;88;76;Very warm and humid;91;77;NE;7;64%;61%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;81;Sunny and very warm;100;83;ENE;8;25%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;64;47;Sunny and warmer;74;54;NNE;5;65%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;68;A stray thunderstorm;82;67;S;4;60%;61%;6

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;A t-storm around;97;81;WSW;9;67%;64%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;79;64;Mostly sunny;80;67;SSE;7;56%;6%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;86;78;A drenching shower;85;79;WSW;11;76%;98%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;73;56;A t-storm in spots;75;58;SE;6;52%;42%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy and humid;87;80;A couple of showers;85;80;SSW;9;80%;91%;4

Dallas, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;79;72;A shower and t-storm;85;72;ENE;6;76%;90%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;83;68;A shower in the a.m.;83;67;S;10;69%;58%;6

Delhi, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;82;Breezy in the a.m.;93;79;SE;15;67%;44%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;84;59;A t-storm around;86;60;SW;6;33%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with a t-storm;95;82;A thunderstorm;87;80;SE;6;83%;96%;3

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;93;68;Partly sunny;91;69;SSE;6;57%;3%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;72;58;Mostly cloudy;71;55;S;7;72%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning sunny;86;62;Sunny and nice;88;63;NNE;9;17%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and very warm;87;70;Mostly sunny;80;71;ENE;11;78%;1%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;80;A t-storm around;95;81;SSE;5;71%;64%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;ENE;7;39%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;E;8;69%;68%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, humid;73;58;Periods of sun, warm;73;63;E;8;74%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;95;77;A couple of t-storms;90;78;WSW;7;79%;92%;7

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;90;81;High clouds;91;81;SW;6;76%;29%;7

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;88;75;A few showers;87;75;ENE;9;63%;93%;12

Hyderabad, India;A little a.m. rain;85;72;More clouds than sun;86;73;WSW;10;64%;55%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;93;78;Mostly sunny;93;77;NW;8;52%;52%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;87;75;Very warm and humid;87;75;NE;9;71%;35%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;NNE;9;65%;75%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;103;90;Very warm;103;89;N;15;38%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;N;8;40%;2%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cooler;70;63;A little p.m. rain;68;65;N;1;68%;95%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;88;80;Cloudy;90;80;W;10;74%;59%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, humid;84;69;A shower and t-storm;86;69;S;5;76%;93%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;94;79;Mostly sunny;97;83;SW;7;42%;20%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;81;65;Sun and clouds;82;66;E;10;47%;2%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;ENE;13;68%;67%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;83;71;Decreasing clouds;86;72;WSW;8;61%;36%;10

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;94;81;A thunderstorm;85;79;S;6;86%;97%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;SSW;6;78%;85%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;60;24;Increasing clouds;62;26;ESE;6;15%;1%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;84;74;A little a.m. rain;82;74;WSW;13;78%;76%;4

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;60;57;Partly sunny;61;57;SSE;9;79%;4%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Very warm;87;67;Mostly sunny, warm;88;66;N;7;53%;3%;8

London, United Kingdom;Humid;73;63;Periods of sun, warm;77;65;SSW;9;69%;35%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;81;65;Plenty of sunshine;85;66;S;7;58%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;67;Clearing;76;67;SSW;7;79%;11%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;93;71;Sunny and hot;95;73;S;5;34%;4%;8

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. shower;88;80;A thunderstorm;87;80;W;14;69%;88%;3

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;88;76;Clouds and sun;91;78;NNW;4;62%;33%;7

Manila, Philippines;Wind and rain;86;77;A t-storm or two;83;78;SW;13;84%;99%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Windy, p.m. rain;60;45;A little a.m. rain;54;45;W;15;63%;69%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray shower;73;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;57;WNW;7;53%;56%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;91;82;A morning shower;91;82;E;9;67%;74%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm and humid;81;61;Very warm;83;65;ESE;8;55%;6%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;74;Some sun, pleasant;87;74;SSW;13;60%;43%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;57;45;Plenty of sunshine;63;52;N;8;79%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm around;79;66;Humid with showers;75;64;NNW;2;86%;100%;2

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;82;65;Warm with clearing;89;64;ESE;9;44%;2%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;84;80;A couple of showers;85;79;SW;10;86%;91%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;75;51;Clouds and sun;76;55;E;8;51%;29%;10

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;77;71;Humid with a t-storm;84;70;W;8;69%;83%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;96;73;Plenty of sun;92;72;W;11;51%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray p.m. shower;58;44;Mostly cloudy;64;44;E;6;65%;9%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;A t-storm around;93;80;NE;4;66%;55%;8

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;66;49;Mostly sunny;69;51;E;6;61%;32%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A shower and t-storm;74;64;A couple of showers;73;60;WNW;7;93%;88%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;82;74;A shower in the a.m.;82;75;ESE;12;77%;84%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;84;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;S;9;81%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;Afternoon showers;83;73;W;4;83%;100%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;79;66;Very warm and humid;82;67;NNE;5;60%;33%;6

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;63;45;Breezy in the a.m.;62;49;ESE;12;57%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;92;78;A couple of t-storms;93;79;W;6;73%;96%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;9;78%;60%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;A thunderstorm;90;72;ESE;6;66%;84%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler with rain;63;57;Cloudy, rain ending;67;59;WNW;6;78%;93%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;83;66;Mostly sunny;82;63;NNW;9;59%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;73;47;Mainly cloudy;73;46;S;9;35%;16%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;Clouds and sun, nice;82;68;WSW;5;74%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Breezy;81;72;Showers around;80;72;SSE;14;81%;97%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;55;45;Abundant sunshine;59;47;NE;9;64%;17%;3

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy, humid;73;65;Very warm and humid;84;67;SE;6;61%;11%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;70;62;Nice with some sun;73;64;E;9;71%;17%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, seasonable;111;88;Very warm;110;89;ESE;8;9%;2%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;89;67;Sunny and less humid;90;66;N;8;40%;4%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;81;62;Decreasing clouds;83;64;ENE;5;70%;30%;3

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;76;60;Turning sunny;71;59;SW;11;64%;14%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;80;62;Couple of t-storms;77;65;SSW;9;77%;94%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;SE;10;80%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;64;A thunderstorm;74;63;NW;5;98%;89%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;77;61;Mostly cloudy;81;62;ESE;11;30%;9%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with some sun;62;41;Clouds and sun;66;41;SSW;5;62%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;E;5;80%;70%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;65;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;NW;6;44%;3%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;80;60;Mostly sunny;78;61;NNE;6;65%;2%;6

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;87;75;Partly sunny;86;71;W;6;61%;4%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, but very hot;102;86;Rain and drizzle;102;82;ENE;9;48%;80%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;78;S;7;70%;71%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;77;60;Thunderstorms;74;61;NW;6;85%;99%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A shower or two;88;79;E;8;67%;78%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;Afternoon rain;71;54;ENE;6;65%;97%;3

Sydney, Australia;Clearing and breezy;74;55;Becoming very windy;66;47;SW;18;65%;97%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some sun, very hot;99;82;A shower in the p.m.;100;82;ESE;9;47%;56%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;73;61;A morning t-storm;76;64;E;10;76%;59%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;88;63;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;E;7;22%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;90;65;Sunny and very warm;88;63;ENE;9;30%;5%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;91;74;Sunny;90;72;S;7;19%;5%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;73;Sunny and pleasant;88;72;NNE;10;52%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;89;67;A shower and t-storm;87;67;E;7;62%;96%;6

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;86;78;Uncomfortably humid;90;79;SSE;12;71%;37%;7

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;75;66;Partly sunny;80;64;NNW;9;71%;29%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;86;75;Mostly sunny;87;74;NNE;5;58%;7%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;A stray t-shower;92;75;A shower in the p.m.;92;73;NNW;12;47%;56%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brief p.m. showers;57;36;Cloudy and cool;56;41;NNW;8;69%;70%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;80;65;Partly sunny;80;68;E;5;61%;6%;5

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;62;59;Cloudy;68;62;NW;12;86%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;91;76;A t-storm around;92;77;NW;5;63%;86%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm, very warm;81;63;Very warm and humid;84;65;E;7;52%;7%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, warm;79;65;A morning t-storm;83;66;NNW;6;68%;60%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;56;52;Partly sunny;59;51;N;6;84%;7%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;83;76;A thunderstorm;85;75;S;7;83%;85%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;92;65;Mostly sunny, nice;89;64;NE;5;29%;3%;8

