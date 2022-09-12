Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 12, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;81;74;Cloudy with a shower;80;74;SW;10;91%;55%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing and humid;100;84;Partly sunny, warm;103;87;NE;7;51%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;97;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;71;W;15;49%;4%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny and hot;93;80;Partly sunny and hot;95;77;NW;9;39%;2%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy, warm;74;64;A couple of showers;70;55;NNE;8;71%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;55;48;A couple of showers;54;47;SSW;5;86%;94%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;Sunny and nice;87;60;E;9;13%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Some sun;56;35;Sun and clouds;59;35;NE;5;58%;67%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing;78;52;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;SSE;7;49%;2%;8

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;86;66;Sunny and nice;84;65;NE;8;43%;2%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;59;55;A p.m. shower or two;63;50;WSW;16;63%;89%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;110;77;Sunny and very hot;112;80;NW;5;15%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;92;72;Partly sunny;92;71;SSW;8;59%;36%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;82;67;A t-shower in spots;83;67;WSW;13;70%;57%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;89;77;A t-storm or two;91;77;S;7;76%;95%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;84;73;Humid with a t-storm;84;71;NE;10;77%;98%;3

Beijing, China;Very warm and humid;88;68;Very warm;88;68;SSW;6;57%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;73;55;Mostly sunny;75;59;SE;6;54%;4%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;68;55;Clouds and sun;69;53;W;7;74%;27%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;65;49;A little rain;63;50;SE;6;75%;91%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;90;64;Hot;91;63;N;7;23%;1%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;72;50;Periods of sun, nice;75;60;SSE;6;56%;30%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;76;61;A couple of showers;70;58;ENE;5;82%;99%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, pleasant;78;53;Partly sunny;73;49;E;5;46%;7%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, nice;71;48;Partly sunny;75;58;S;5;54%;22%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;66;44;Partly sunny;67;45;ENE;6;74%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;67;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;NNE;7;42%;65%;6

Busan, South Korea;Humid;83;72;Humid;78;73;NNE;12;79%;44%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;93;76;Mostly sunny;92;73;N;9;45%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;60;52;Plenty of sunshine;68;53;SE;14;63%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;67;A t-storm around;85;68;SE;4;58%;55%;11

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;97;80;Partly sunny;95;81;SSW;10;68%;69%;11

Chicago, United States;A couple of showers;63;58;Clearing and warmer;74;61;W;10;63%;12%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in places;87;78;An afternoon shower;87;78;SSW;9;73%;74%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;65;57;A little a.m. rain;65;54;W;13;73%;68%;3

Dakar, Senegal;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;A t-storm around;85;79;SW;8;83%;49%;11

Dallas, United States;Nice with some sun;86;65;Sunny;91;67;ESE;7;47%;2%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in spots;87;68;Partly sunny;87;68;SE;10;60%;29%;8

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;95;80;A t-storm around;92;79;E;11;64%;55%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny and nice;87;56;Mostly sunny;87;60;SSW;8;19%;21%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;81;78;A shower and t-storm;82;79;SE;10;87%;99%;3

Dili, East Timor;Hot with sunshine;98;71;Partial sunshine;93;71;S;7;57%;27%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Brief a.m. showers;65;48;Partly sunny;64;48;ENE;8;73%;3%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;78;57;Sunny and warmer;88;59;NNW;6;20%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Inc. clouds;78;70;A t-storm in spots;77;68;W;9;73%;58%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;89;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;WSW;5;75%;93%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;86;56;Sunny and pleasant;82;51;ESE;9;28%;2%;11

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;72;E;6;67%;51%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Clouding up;61;48;A shower in the p.m.;58;52;SSE;13;70%;91%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;91;77;Rain and a t-storm;90;78;SW;6;74%;94%;4

Hong Kong, China;Hot with sunshine;94;79;Record-tying heat;94;80;WSW;7;57%;7%;10

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;88;76;Sunshine and breezy;88;75;ENE;14;58%;11%;10

Hyderabad, India;A shower or two;83;73;A t-storm around;84;73;SW;15;72%;52%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;74;Plenty of sunshine;91;74;NNW;10;55%;6%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;73;62;A shower in the a.m.;74;60;E;9;65%;60%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;75;Brief p.m. showers;89;75;NW;8;70%;83%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;98;89;Turning sunny;96;89;N;9;61%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;82;50;Mostly sunny;72;49;NNE;9;43%;22%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;A t-storm around;80;60;N;5;37%;41%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Afternoon rain;84;81;Warmer with some sun;98;81;WNW;3;58%;30%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;82;67;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;SSE;5;76%;76%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sunshine;100;78;Decreasing clouds;95;81;S;10;44%;31%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of rain;56;49;Rain and drizzle;57;51;WNW;11;84%;95%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;E;12;68%;68%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;89;72;Increasing clouds;93;73;W;8;46%;68%;12

Kolkata, India;A shower and t-storm;82;79;A couple of t-storms;84;79;S;7;90%;98%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;NE;4;75%;82%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;64;34;Breezy in the p.m.;63;36;ENE;10;46%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;80;76;A little a.m. rain;84;76;SW;10;76%;67%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;61;58;Low clouds breaking;60;57;S;11;82%;4%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Stormy;73;67;A couple of t-storms;72;67;SSW;10;82%;100%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;62;A shower;69;58;ENE;8;73%;96%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;82;68;Patchy fog, then sun;81;66;S;7;65%;11%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;78;70;Partly sunny, nice;79;71;W;6;73%;16%;11

Madrid, Spain;A thundershower;87;67;Thunderstorms;74;62;WSW;11;78%;100%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;81;Clearing;87;81;WSW;9;71%;29%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;93;78;Clouds and sun;92;78;NE;4;67%;27%;12

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;89;79;A morning shower;89;78;NW;11;73%;86%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Showers around;57;42;A shower in the a.m.;56;39;E;9;63%;55%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;72;55;A shower in the p.m.;73;55;N;7;53%;82%;9

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSE;7;71%;71%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;55;43;Partly sunny;59;46;SW;6;83%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;87;74;Breezy in the p.m.;87;75;SSW;11;63%;27%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;60;46;Mostly sunny;61;45;E;9;79%;1%;6

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;80;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;60;WSW;3;91%;99%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;58;45;Clouds and sun;61;47;E;10;55%;30%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;86;80;Afternoon t-storms;86;80;WSW;13;88%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;79;55;A t-shower in spots;77;56;NE;7;62%;64%;9

New York, United States;A t-storm around;80;71;Showers;81;63;WSW;9;73%;79%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;Mostly sunny;94;68;W;9;44%;25%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;50;35;Cloudy;54;34;ENE;4;57%;26%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny and hot;92;77;High clouds and hot;93;77;NE;7;59%;25%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;60;54;Periods of rain;56;49;NW;7;92%;99%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. rain;75;63;Rain and a t-storm;70;58;SW;8;96%;100%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Breezy this morning;85;76;A shower in the p.m.;85;76;E;17;75%;90%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;S;8;83%;87%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;ENE;6;74%;54%;13

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;80;65;Warm, p.m. t-storms;80;64;ENE;7;70%;89%;2

Perth, Australia;An afternoon shower;72;55;Morning showers;63;51;SW;22;70%;100%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;91;78;Rain and a t-storm;91;79;WSW;7;71%;97%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;75;Humid;90;75;SE;12;72%;8%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;ESE;5;66%;58%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;67;52;Partly sunny;71;60;WSW;7;62%;51%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;82;63;High clouds and warm;86;67;ENE;5;67%;55%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;48;Showers around;72;51;E;9;47%;93%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Overcast;81;67;Decreasing clouds;78;65;SW;9;77%;44%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;SE;11;67%;66%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;54;48;Low clouds breaking;52;42;N;9;70%;4%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;57;45;A shower in the p.m.;60;51;SSE;9;76%;91%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Low clouds breaking;79;64;Increasing clouds;82;69;NNW;7;69%;38%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;109;83;Sunny and very warm;109;83;ESE;7;7%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;85;62;Sunny and very warm;86;63;NW;7;57%;1%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;61;43;Turning cloudy;60;49;SSE;7;75%;16%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;71;60;Breezy in the p.m.;71;61;W;16;62%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;76;64;Showers and t-storms;75;62;E;6;79%;99%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;High clouds;89;79;ESE;11;70%;5%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;78;65;Humid with a t-storm;76;65;SSE;5;99%;89%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;80;63;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;ENE;9;26%;28%;8

Santiago, Chile;Clouding up, cool;63;41;Decreasing clouds;61;38;SSW;6;68%;12%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of t-storms;87;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;N;3;80%;78%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Stormy;74;65;A couple of t-storms;71;64;SSE;11;84%;100%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;73;58;Showers around;69;57;NE;5;72%;64%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Humid;81;69;High clouds, humid;80;68;NE;5;72%;80%;3

Shanghai, China;Heavy afternoon rain;82;72;Heavy afternoon rain;77;73;NNE;13;93%;94%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;SSW;8;72%;95%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy in the p.m.;70;51;Mostly sunny;71;47;WSW;8;54%;3%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunny and pleasant;89;79;A morning shower;89;79;ENE;10;70%;83%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;65;51;Rain, breezy, cooler;58;47;SSE;14;91%;100%;1

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;64;52;Rain and drizzle;60;50;SSW;16;65%;90%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;77;Rain and a t-storm;83;76;W;9;80%;100%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny;61;45;A shower in the p.m.;59;50;SSE;11;73%;91%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;Sunny and nice;84;59;NE;7;22%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds breaking;79;60;Mostly sunny;83;63;NNW;6;56%;89%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and delightful;86;71;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;SSE;7;15%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Abundant sunshine;90;72;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;W;10;55%;26%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;85;62;Mostly sunny;87;61;ESE;6;38%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;84;75;High clouds;86;74;ENE;9;72%;12%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little rain, humid;73;60;A passing shower;69;61;W;9;70%;88%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;89;75;Sunny and pleasant;89;74;ESE;6;56%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;93;75;Sunny and hot;95;77;ESE;9;51%;2%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy;82;52;Clouds and sun, warm;80;52;ESE;9;31%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine and warm;73;56;Clouds and sun, nice;69;54;E;5;70%;39%;4

Vienna, Austria;Nice with some sun;72;52;Partly sunny;76;60;S;5;59%;30%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Brief p.m. showers;90;75;Warm with a t-storm;90;75;WNW;5;67%;99%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;56;46;Partly sunny;58;49;S;6;78%;82%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;59;47;Milder;67;56;S;7;65%;34%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;57;54;Mostly sunny, windy;59;45;WNW;24;69%;88%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A downpour;91;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;SSW;6;74%;80%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;86;62;Sunshine and warm;87;62;NNE;4;29%;1%;6

