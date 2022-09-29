Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 29, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the a.m.;83;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;SW;9;78%;67%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;97;81;Sunshine;98;82;N;9;54%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;93;70;Sunny and hot;97;69;NW;8;32%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Very windy;78;60;A couple of showers;67;55;W;10;64%;71%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;61;47;A passing shower;62;52;SSW;9;77%;99%;2

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;50;42;A morning shower;51;40;SSW;7;79%;83%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;96;66;Lots of sun, warm;90;63;NNW;8;27%;14%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cold;38;23;Mostly sunny, cold;39;19;ENE;9;50%;3%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and drizzle;73;63;Showers around;78;58;ESE;7;71%;69%;2

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;82;65;Partly sunny;85;68;SE;7;58%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;66;58;Rain at times;65;57;NE;7;82%;100%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy and very warm;97;70;Sunny and very warm;105;72;WNW;8;27%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;85;74;A couple of t-storms;85;74;SW;7;84%;99%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;81;69;Mostly cloudy;81;69;W;12;69%;55%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;83;79;A couple of t-storms;89;79;WSW;7;76%;91%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A shower and t-storm;75;55;A shower and t-storm;71;57;SSE;11;60%;93%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;86;64;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;S;7;51%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;79;59;Variable cloudiness;80;61;SSE;9;59%;13%;2

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy;57;42;Mostly cloudy;61;45;SSE;4;64%;23%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A stray p.m. t-storm;66;48;A morning shower;65;47;ESE;7;75%;62%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;89;64;Turning cloudy, warm;90;64;ESE;8;40%;15%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;59;52;Morning rain, cloudy;58;50;NW;5;83%;97%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;58;42;Periods of sun;62;50;SSW;6;76%;96%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;82;57;Clouds and sun, warm;84;57;N;6;55%;5%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;64;56;A shower and t-storm;70;57;SSW;6;76%;90%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;64;51;Sunshine;66;50;ENE;9;60%;3%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;86;65;Partly sunny;87;66;N;7;32%;13%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;82;62;Mostly sunny;84;63;WSW;6;55%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Hot, becoming breezy;98;74;Increasingly windy;99;74;NE;17;31%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;70;54;Cloudy, not as warm;65;49;SSW;10;66%;26%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;69;A t-storm or two;83;69;SSE;5;66%;75%;5

Chennai, India;A shower or two;91;80;A t-storm around;87;79;W;10;76%;88%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;64;50;Sunshine;67;54;ENE;8;52%;4%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;88;77;Times of rain;85;78;WSW;11;81%;100%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;54;46;A couple of showers;56;47;SSE;7;68%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;87;81;High clouds;86;80;W;10;79%;24%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;Sunny and nice;84;57;ESE;7;33%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;88;68;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;ESE;9;57%;13%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;91;76;Hazy sun;94;75;WNW;5;57%;2%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;83;55;A stray t-shower;76;51;W;6;42%;55%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;94;83;Sunny;96;84;WNW;5;63%;17%;8

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;ESE;7;72%;82%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;60;50;Windy, morning rain;63;48;WSW;19;81%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;86;58;Remaining very warm;87;60;ENE;7;18%;7%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy;72;60;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;SW;9;59%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rainy spells;85;75;Thundershowers;83;75;NNE;6;87%;100%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;84;54;Sunny and nice;85;56;ENE;7;30%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;87;71;A t-storm around;86;70;N;9;67%;42%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Chilly with rain;48;42;A couple of showers;51;39;WNW;5;82%;88%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;86;77;A couple of t-storms;88;77;SSW;10;79%;99%;6

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;90;79;A morning shower;89;79;E;11;75%;95%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;88;75;Mostly sunny;87;74;ENE;9;63%;36%;8

Hyderabad, India;A shower and t-storm;85;74;A shower and t-storm;83;74;NNW;9;80%;96%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;91;70;Hot;98;71;NE;6;42%;27%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and warm;81;65;Sunny and very warm;82;67;S;8;65%;1%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;A shower or two;91;78;SW;8;65%;91%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;84;Sunlit and very warm;97;82;WSW;8;48%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;82;52;Plenty of sun;84;55;NNW;7;28%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;85;47;Plenty of sunshine;85;47;N;4;22%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy;91;76;Breezy in the p.m.;89;76;W;12;61%;1%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;62;SSW;5;52%;46%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunlit and very warm;105;79;Mostly sunny;103;80;SSE;10;30%;3%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;64;55;More clouds than sun;70;58;ESE;5;76%;35%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;SE;7;71%;81%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray t-shower;87;72;A couple of t-storms;87;73;SW;7;72%;93%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;94;80;A t-storm in spots;96;83;SW;5;67%;51%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;NW;4;76%;69%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Decreasing clouds;59;31;Clearing, a shower;58;33;NE;9;36%;82%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;SW;9;78%;68%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;64;56;Mostly cloudy;64;57;SSE;9;75%;60%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;71;57;Breezy in the p.m.;73;56;N;12;55%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Some sun returning;59;44;P.M. rain, windy;61;51;SW;12;74%;93%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and hot;90;64;Mostly sunny;82;63;SSE;7;68%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;74;Low clouds breaking;79;74;W;9;74%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;67;45;Partly sunny;71;46;ENE;4;50%;2%;5

Male, Maldives;Showers this morning;87;79;Cloudy with showers;85;80;W;12;77%;99%;2

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny and hot;99;77;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;N;6;52%;31%;13

Manila, Philippines;Clouds, a t-storm;88;76;A thunderstorm;86;76;E;5;78%;95%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;59;49;Clouds and sun;66;46;ESE;11;55%;28%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Low clouds breaking;71;52;Decreasing clouds;74;49;NNE;5;43%;6%;10

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;87;74;Inc. clouds;88;73;SSW;7;64%;12%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;54;41;Mostly cloudy;58;48;ESE;4;80%;92%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;87;76;A morning shower;86;75;SSW;11;68%;57%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Considerable clouds;61;49;Decreasing clouds;64;50;NE;10;68%;30%;4

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;56;43;Plenty of sunshine;61;45;SW;6;68%;3%;4

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;55;46;Low clouds breaking;60;53;SE;7;84%;93%;1

Mumbai, India;A few showers;86;78;Humid with a t-storm;88;79;NNW;5;72%;100%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;83;54;Mostly cloudy;82;55;E;7;52%;33%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;67;52;Becoming cloudy;65;57;E;8;50%;9%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot, becoming breezy;94;72;Hot with sunshine;96;74;W;9;42%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;35;28;An afternoon flurry;33;29;WNW;9;76%;94%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers;80;62;A shower in spots;85;64;NNE;5;63%;41%;5

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;54;41;Cloudy;54;45;SE;6;71%;93%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Decreasing clouds;57;37;Partly sunny;64;42;SW;5;64%;3%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;82;77;A morning shower;84;78;ESE;11;68%;83%;11

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;75;A thunderstorm;86;75;SSE;7;79%;89%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;E;8;59%;9%;12

Paris, France;Clearing, a shower;60;44;Partly sunny;65;55;SW;6;60%;94%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warm;82;59;Very warm;83;58;SE;13;41%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SSW;9;78%;57%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;90;77;Partly sunny;94;77;ESE;11;60%;36%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;71;A p.m. t-storm;93;71;ESE;6;58%;74%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;58;46;Cloudy;58;45;WSW;5;62%;22%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;78;55;Hazy sunshine;82;56;NW;5;68%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;67;48;Periods of rain;65;48;ENE;5;73%;96%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;73;58;A shower in the a.m.;72;56;NNE;8;58%;55%;6

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;85;74;Mostly cloudy;85;75;SSE;11;59%;26%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;52;47;Cloudy;51;44;N;8;71%;55%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;54;44;Mostly cloudy;59;44;SW;7;75%;36%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A thunderstorm;70;65;Rain and drizzle;71;65;ENE;10;73%;91%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;98;68;Plenty of sunshine;96;68;NE;6;12%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;72;60;Showers and t-storms;71;57;S;11;81%;99%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;47;43;Rain tapering off;50;40;SE;7;83%;97%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, nice;71;56;Partly sunny;72;57;SW;8;64%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;76;64;Showers and t-storms;74;65;SW;6;82%;100%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A couple of t-storms;87;76;SSE;8;74%;91%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;76;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;66;NNE;5;96%;65%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;81;48;Sunny and pleasant;82;48;ENE;8;14%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;78;48;Partly sunny;83;52;SW;6;41%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;SSW;6;76%;81%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm around;67;50;Nice with some sun;70;51;N;6;61%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;69;55;Partly sunny;69;54;N;8;71%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;79;59;Sunshine;84;59;SW;5;59%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and humid;79;72;Very warm and humid;82;75;SSE;11;78%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;A shower in the a.m.;89;78;SE;6;73%;84%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;Partly sunny;77;51;SSE;3;59%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of t-storms;86;77;A couple of t-storms;84;75;SE;7;80%;96%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;52;40;A thick cloud cover;51;42;S;5;78%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;67;57;A little p.m. rain;67;55;ESE;21;73%;99%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;91;77;Windy and very warm;92;76;ESE;16;60%;4%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Chilly with rain;47;43;A couple of showers;50;40;WSW;7;84%;97%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Inc. clouds;79;59;Decreasing clouds;80;57;ENE;6;20%;6%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;88;63;Sunny and very warm;82;62;E;6;45%;23%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;91;71;Sunny and hot;95;69;WNW;7;10%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;87;70;Sunshine and humid;90;71;N;8;61%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Afternoon t-storms;78;63;Warmer;81;62;ESE;5;62%;44%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;77;66;A stray shower;80;65;ESE;7;65%;40%;4

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine;58;47;Plenty of sun;60;51;ENE;6;61%;2%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;86;76;Warmer;96;81;E;13;53%;5%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;87;66;Clouds and sun, nice;83;67;NNW;7;58%;11%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brief p.m. showers;59;35;Mostly cloudy;62;41;ENE;9;53%;10%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;67;53;Partly sunny, warm;72;56;NE;5;66%;2%;3

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;58;50;Morning rain, cloudy;57;48;WNW;5;79%;91%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A little rain;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;76;ENE;7;85%;95%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;56;40;Mostly cloudy;57;44;SE;5;79%;78%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;54;41;Cloudy, p.m. rain;53;47;ESE;9;76%;91%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;59;47;A bit of rain;50;45;SE;25;74%;98%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A little rain;87;77;A couple of t-storms;85;77;SSE;6;85%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;85;56;Plenty of sun;82;55;NE;4;30%;4%;5

