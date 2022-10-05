Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 5, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;83;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SW;10;77%;76%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;100;83;Mostly sunny, warm;100;83;NE;8;59%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;89;64;Sunny and beautiful;89;67;NW;6;44%;2%;5

Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. t-storm;73;61;A p.m. t-shower;75;62;SSE;8;65%;61%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasingly windy;64;50;Plenty of sun;61;49;SSW;14;61%;2%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;55;47;Rather cloudy;59;50;SSE;9;63%;37%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;90;52;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;ESE;8;10%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and warmer;60;39;Mostly cloudy, mild;64;43;SSE;7;42%;3%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;85;70;A t-storm around;77;54;S;13;70%;41%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;73;60;Breezy;73;63;N;15;41%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;57;46;Mostly sunny, windy;56;45;SSW;19;51%;25%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;108;75;Sunshine, very hot;109;74;N;8;13%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;74;Couple of t-storms;86;75;SSE;4;81%;94%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;83;68;Rather cloudy;82;68;WNW;8;67%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;88;77;A couple of t-storms;88;77;SE;5;78%;79%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;74;62;A shower in the a.m.;74;62;ENE;10;73%;66%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;63;43;Partly sunny, cool;63;43;SSW;6;49%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;66;48;Cloudy;70;49;NNW;5;65%;3%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;70;56;Breezy in the a.m.;63;45;SW;12;55%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Rain at times;65;48;Periods of rain;65;48;N;4;81%;99%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;65;Clouds and sun, warm;90;64;NNE;9;47%;14%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;66;49;Sun and clouds, nice;71;53;N;6;68%;8%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy;68;48;Plenty of sunshine;61;45;SW;8;66%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;68;44;Some brightening;71;47;W;6;58%;7%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Inc. clouds;65;46;High clouds;69;51;NE;5;72%;6%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;73;57;Mostly cloudy;71;53;WNW;6;61%;5%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;88;67;Variable clouds;89;66;NNE;7;31%;9%;7

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;73;61;Showers around;68;57;NW;6;73%;96%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;91;69;Sunny and pleasant;88;65;NNW;10;38%;2%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;65;54;A shower in spots;64;50;S;11;67%;82%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;68;Tropical rainstorm;82;69;SSE;6;74%;93%;3

Chennai, India;A few showers;86;79;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;ESE;9;69%;73%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;75;57;Brief p.m. showers;70;46;NNE;13;56%;91%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;85;78;A couple of showers;85;78;WSW;10;77%;97%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;60;51;Mostly sunny;59;48;WSW;14;65%;13%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;88;82;Clouds and sun;87;80;SW;10;74%;4%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;88;63;Partly sunny, warm;90;66;N;5;38%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. shower or two;88;68;Some sun, pleasant;88;69;SE;10;54%;44%;10

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;E;7;68%;57%;2

Denver, United States;Sunlit and pleasant;68;46;Sunny and nice;71;45;ENE;6;46%;26%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;SSW;7;78%;84%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;S;6;66%;74%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Morning rain;56;44;Breezy;61;50;SW;14;68%;72%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;81;49;Sunny and nice;76;45;N;7;21%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;72;64;A shower in the a.m.;73;63;ENE;14;81%;85%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;92;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;SE;6;73%;98%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;90;58;Sunny and very warm;89;58;ENE;10;25%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;A stray shower;84;72;ENE;9;65%;58%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;56;53;A shower or two;58;46;WSW;14;85%;63%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;75;A t-storm or two;89;76;SE;6;81%;96%;4

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A t-storm around;88;77;E;11;71%;75%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;86;73;Partly sunny;86;74;NE;9;63%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;73;WNW;7;82%;89%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and very hot;106;67;Hazy sun, not as hot;93;65;NE;8;34%;3%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;64;59;Partly sunny, breezy;66;61;NE;15;61%;29%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;89;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;78;E;6;77%;93%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with some sun;99;84;Mostly sunny, warm;99;83;NNW;9;41%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Very warm;87;59;Warm with sunshine;91;59;NNE;10;24%;0%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;89;41;Sunny, not as warm;79;37;NNW;4;14%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;91;77;Sunny;91;75;W;10;59%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;67;A shower and t-storm;75;63;ESE;4;70%;100%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;103;81;Mostly sunny, warm;107;80;S;7;20%;1%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;53;47;Pleasant and milder;64;50;W;10;71%;9%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;N;7;73%;65%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;90;74;Low clouds;91;74;W;8;60%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A shower and t-storm;89;78;A shower and t-storm;88;79;SSE;8;79%;94%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning shower;89;74;A couple of t-storms;89;76;SE;5;76%;99%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;57;31;Sunny;56;31;WSW;7;10%;0%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;85;75;A morning t-storm;84;74;SSW;10;76%;88%;4

Lima, Peru;Periods of sun;64;57;Clearing;64;56;S;7;75%;1%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;83;63;High clouds;83;65;NNW;6;57%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;66;43;Plenty of sun;63;52;SW;10;56%;9%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;85;63;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;SSW;6;71%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;73;Clearing;81;73;WSW;9;70%;85%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;83;58;Plenty of sunshine;79;53;SSE;6;54%;15%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;80;Showers;86;80;W;14;76%;99%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;96;76;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;N;6;51%;8%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;E;6;68%;85%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Afternoon rain;66;54;A little p.m. rain;70;61;NNE;16;64%;98%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers around;71;55;A shower and t-storm;70;56;NNE;5;66%;94%;10

Miami, United States;A shower or two;84;75;Partly sunny;85;75;NE;11;62%;30%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Overcast and milder;55;44;Mostly cloudy;62;43;WNW;10;83%;26%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A passing shower;88;76;A morning shower;88;76;S;11;69%;66%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;69;54;A p.m. shower or two;64;52;WSW;9;79%;68%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;67;49;An afternoon shower;69;41;SW;6;70%;73%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;48;40;A little p.m. rain;53;47;SW;10;86%;75%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;88;79;Some sun, a shower;88;78;SSW;7;73%;74%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;82;57;Partly sunny;81;56;ENE;8;53%;36%;13

New York, United States;Breezy with rain;60;52;Warmer with sunshine;72;57;SSW;7;62%;5%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A little p.m. rain;85;65;Partly sunny;85;61;WNW;9;51%;27%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray p.m. shower;45;37;Variable cloudiness;44;33;SE;7;64%;3%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;72;56;A couple of showers;68;59;NE;7;61%;93%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;58;44;Partly sunny, breezy;57;45;SW;12;68%;69%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Turning sunny;68;50;Cloudy with a shower;71;45;SSW;7;71%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;85;78;An afternoon shower;85;78;E;16;73%;79%;10

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;74;A couple of t-storms;86;74;WNW;6;80%;97%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;93;75;Mostly sunny;94;75;E;7;66%;30%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;72;48;Plenty of sunshine;64;43;E;4;65%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy, not as warm;68;51;Breezy in the p.m.;64;46;SSE;13;55%;10%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;89;77;Couple of t-storms;88;76;SSW;5;81%;98%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;95;79;A t-storm in spots;95;78;SE;13;64%;57%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;94;72;ESE;6;55%;63%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;66;52;Mainly cloudy;68;43;ENE;7;63%;5%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A morning shower;62;42;Partly sunny, cool;59;39;N;6;61%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;66;48;Downpours;65;48;E;5;79%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;80;61;Mostly sunny;85;62;SSE;6;45%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;87;77;A morning shower;87;77;ESE;10;67%;84%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy in the p.m.;47;39;Clouds and sun;45;37;N;11;69%;39%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;59;48;A morning shower;64;49;WSW;13;78%;65%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;76;69;Partly sunny, warmer;84;74;NE;8;65%;71%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;95;69;Plenty of sunshine;97;71;NE;4;10%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;77;57;High clouds;79;57;NE;7;73%;2%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A couple of showers;52;46;A p.m. shower or two;58;47;S;8;85%;88%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;72;56;Low clouds, then sun;70;56;WSW;9;74%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;76;65;Couple of t-storms;77;64;ENE;7;73%;79%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;Breezy;88;77;E;13;68%;41%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;67;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;N;5;91%;78%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;83;49;Turning cloudy;80;49;NE;10;22%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;64;45;Warmer with clearing;75;50;SW;6;46%;4%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;Variable cloudiness;89;74;N;7;72%;30%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;80;57;High clouds and warm;84;61;N;4;47%;5%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;71;56;Fog, then some sun;74;57;N;8;64%;3%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sprinkles;68;53;Cloudy;66;50;NNE;6;79%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;68;61;Rain and drizzle;66;59;NNE;11;68%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;86;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;ENE;5;72%;99%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning cloudy;63;40;High clouds;66;41;E;3;54%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;90;76;A few showers;89;76;E;12;70%;83%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;61;54;Sunshine and windy;59;46;WSW;16;64%;8%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with rain;64;58;Morning rain;65;59;N;12;79%;83%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;88;76;Winds subsiding;82;74;ENE;16;78%;27%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;57;54;Increasingly windy;59;48;WSW;17;82%;88%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;77;49;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;ESE;6;22%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;82;62;Clouds and sun;78;60;NNW;5;56%;44%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;93;67;Sunny and very warm;89;65;SSE;6;12%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;88;67;Sunny and pleasant;85;65;WNW;8;57%;25%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;77;52;High clouds;78;55;ENE;5;45%;2%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;73;56;Rain and drizzle;59;56;NE;11;71%;99%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;66;55;Mostly cloudy;67;46;NW;8;76%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;Breezy in the p.m.;79;64;E;11;51%;3%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;82;66;Mostly sunny;83;63;SE;8;56%;26%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but chilly;43;15;Cloudy and chilly;46;21;N;8;25%;53%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;70;56;Partly sunny;77;60;NE;4;50%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;72;51;Nice with some sun;73;50;NNW;7;61%;13%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;An afternoon shower;85;74;NNW;5;78%;73%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thick cloud cover;58;45;Partly sunny, breezy;63;45;W;13;82%;26%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;64;50;Partly sunny;66;41;W;13;69%;5%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Showery, cooler;52;42;Very windy;51;45;WSW;29;43%;27%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;94;76;Afternoon showers;89;76;SSW;5;79%;92%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;86;59;Sunny and warm;84;54;NE;4;22%;6%;4

