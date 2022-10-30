Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 30, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;86;77;A t-storm in spots;85;76;S;7;75%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;96;76;Partly sunny;92;75;NNE;7;58%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;NNW;4;55%;13%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of clouds;77;61;Mostly sunny;79;64;SE;5;45%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;66;49;Mostly cloudy;61;54;SE;8;85%;34%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;27;14;Clouds and sun, cold;23;10;NNW;8;55%;13%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;64;46;Mostly sunny;74;55;SE;7;62%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;40;33;Decreasing clouds;39;30;S;10;79%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;92;63;Windy;64;47;S;19;60%;62%;4

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;73;56;Sunny and nice;76;62;N;9;48%;15%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;71;62;A morning shower;71;58;SSW;6;78%;55%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;86;66;Partly sunny, nice;89;62;NNW;8;32%;3%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;87;75;Showers, some heavy;84;74;SSW;4;85%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;81;67;High clouds;81;67;NE;8;56%;34%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;92;75;Mostly cloudy;93;74;ENE;7;53%;4%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds, nice;71;59;Partly sunny;72;62;W;7;74%;64%;3

Beijing, China;Cloudy;61;46;Sunshine and breezy;63;36;W;15;22%;33%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;70;52;Warm with sunshine;73;53;SE;2;70%;3%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, warm;72;56;Partly sunny, warm;66;54;ESE;4;76%;13%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;67;46;A little p.m. rain;67;48;SSE;5;74%;88%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;83;65;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;S;7;60%;87%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rather cloudy, mild;64;54;Mostly sunny, mild;66;49;E;5;74%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;68;52;Rather cloudy;64;55;S;4;80%;87%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;73;50;Sunny and warm;72;50;NE;6;63%;17%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;65;51;Mild with sunshine;68;49;E;4;75%;4%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;63;42;Breezy and cool;61;42;S;13;44%;2%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;87;67;Partly sunny;86;66;NE;6;39%;33%;12

Busan, South Korea;A stray shower;64;54;Partly sunny;69;51;N;10;55%;5%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;81;63;Sunny and nice;81;63;NNE;6;41%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing and cooler;64;53;Windy in the p.m.;70;54;SE;22;49%;1%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;69;SSE;4;68%;87%;4

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;90;77;Cloudy with t-storms;82;76;N;8;82%;100%;2

Chicago, United States;Showers around;62;52;Brief showers;60;47;WSW;7;85%;90%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;86;75;Couple of t-storms;85;76;NW;7;80%;99%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;61;53;Partly sunny;58;49;SE;4;86%;21%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and humid;88;80;Mostly cloudy;89;79;WNW;8;71%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;71;52;Partly sunny;75;57;SE;5;60%;5%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;90;72;Rain and drizzle;90;71;ESE;10;58%;74%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;86;65;Hazy sun;91;66;SE;4;44%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;60;36;Sunny and pleasant;66;39;SW;5;29%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;93;74;Hot with hazy sun;91;73;NW;6;64%;4%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;76;A p.m. shower or two;89;76;SW;5;70%;78%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;57;50;A little rain;57;47;W;9;82%;99%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler, p.m. rain;56;48;Warmer;62;43;NNE;6;56%;26%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;73;65;Rather cloudy;73;63;WNW;8;78%;4%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;92;70;High clouds and hot;91;67;NNW;8;45%;4%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, very warm;86;60;Very warm;89;61;ENE;7;35%;55%;14

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;85;71;A passing shower;86;74;ENE;10;67%;82%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler;41;32;An afternoon shower;44;42;S;5;86%;76%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;75;Hot with high clouds;94;75;ESE;6;61%;27%;4

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;86;71;Breezy;85;71;NNE;17;48%;28%;3

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;87;74;An afternoon shower;87;75;ENE;12;59%;45%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;87;62;Hazy sunshine;87;64;NE;7;43%;15%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very hot;98;60;Clouds and sun;89;61;NE;5;39%;27%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Brilliant sunshine;64;54;Mostly sunny;64;53;ENE;8;77%;27%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;95;76;A couple of showers;91;76;NNW;7;63%;87%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;92;80;Plenty of sunshine;93;80;N;8;56%;2%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;78;58;Afternoon rain;77;54;NE;8;48%;83%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;76;41;Partial sunshine;69;39;NNE;5;35%;7%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;93;71;Sunny;93;72;W;9;51%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy and warmer;81;53;Hazy sun, very warm;84;53;WSW;4;42%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with hazy sun;101;76;Hazy and very warm;101;74;N;13;23%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy;55;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;48;30;NW;12;55%;1%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;88;79;Showers around;88;78;ENE;13;68%;98%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;75;Tropical cyclone;86;74;NW;7;85%;99%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny;88;70;Plenty of sunshine;89;71;NNW;7;57%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Morning showers;91;75;Couple of t-storms;86;75;NNW;5;84%;94%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with clearing;60;34;Clouding up, mild;60;38;NE;8;18%;44%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;87;76;A t-storm around;88;76;SSW;7;73%;64%;10

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;57;Mostly sunny;67;58;SSE;8;73%;0%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;71;60;Showers;69;53;NW;9;76%;93%;2

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;61;53;Mostly cloudy;62;54;S;9;74%;91%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;Partly sunny;78;58;SSE;6;48%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds limiting sun;83;77;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;SW;9;72%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Not as warm;65;48;A shower in the p.m.;62;49;SW;5;73%;85%;1

Male, Maldives;Very warm;87;81;Very warm;88;81;W;9;65%;7%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Episodes of sunshine;95;77;Turning sunny, warm;96;77;NW;5;60%;75%;11

Manila, Philippines;Wind and rain;85;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;78;SSW;10;79%;92%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Occasional p.m. rain;75;62;A little p.m. rain;68;50;W;15;67%;90%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;76;52;Showers around;74;52;E;5;56%;85%;7

Miami, United States;A shower in places;86;77;Partial sunshine;86;77;ENE;9;69%;27%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy in the p.m.;54;32;Mostly sunny;46;33;NNW;10;58%;3%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;Partly sunny;90;77;SE;10;62%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;61;47;A couple of showers;57;47;S;18;56%;91%;10

Montreal, Canada;Sun, some clouds;61;40;Partly sunny;59;45;SSW;4;74%;60%;2

Moscow, Russia;Breezy with a shower;47;30;A little a.m. snow;36;27;NNW;16;69%;74%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;93;74;Hazy sunshine;92;74;N;7;53%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;83;59;A t-storm around;82;59;ENE;10;59%;57%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;62;51;Inc. clouds;64;57;SSW;6;75%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and beautiful;80;63;A shower in the p.m.;78;61;WNW;7;46%;55%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;34;23;A little icy mix;33;22;SSE;5;56%;70%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;66;46;Mostly sunny;72;55;ENE;6;62%;25%;4

Oslo, Norway;Fog will lift;47;45;Some sun;52;42;NW;5;91%;8%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;59;38;An afternoon shower;59;48;S;6;79%;90%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;85;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;79;E;8;73%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;73;A passing shower;86;74;SE;7;75%;84%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;A t-storm around;89;76;ENE;6;81%;71%;4

Paris, France;Cloudy;66;54;Mostly cloudy;67;55;SSW;7;74%;79%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers around;64;46;Breezy with some sun;68;46;S;15;51%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;91;76;High clouds;92;75;NNW;8;61%;4%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;96;78;ESE;10;59%;65%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;Afternoon showers;89;73;SE;6;68%;95%;2

Prague, Czech Republic;Warm with clearing;71;51;Partly sunny, mild;65;49;SE;4;78%;5%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up;68;49;Decreasing clouds;64;46;SW;6;67%;100%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in spots;68;46;A little p.m. rain;68;49;ENE;5;63%;80%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;83;62;Clouds and sun, warm;81;62;ESE;6;45%;1%;2

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;77;Rain and drizzle;86;77;E;10;62%;70%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon rain;47;43;A little a.m. rain;47;40;SSW;10;81%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cooler;50;37;Partly sunny;49;43;S;4;77%;16%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;Very warm and humid;89;69;WSW;9;61%;90%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;90;65;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;SSE;7;12%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;Mostly sunny;76;53;NNE;5;68%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Winds subsiding;41;28;Mostly sunny;40;32;NW;9;69%;8%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;65;52;Clouds and sun, cool;60;53;W;7;71%;55%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;77;62;A t-storm around;76;63;NE;6;66%;55%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;An afternoon shower;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;SE;8;77%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;78;65;Humid with some sun;79;65;NNW;5;86%;35%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;83;43;Partly sunny, nice;80;43;ENE;7;25%;1%;5

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with clearing;72;44;Sunny and warmer;87;52;SE;5;19%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;83;73;A few showers;84;73;N;5;82%;91%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;69;57;Rain tapering off;65;47;NW;6;84%;98%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;56;52;Cloudy with showers;55;43;ENE;8;80%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;68;49;Partly sunny;64;47;W;5;62%;35%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;73;63;Overcast;72;59;NNE;10;55%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;78;WNW;6;80%;97%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;70;45;Sunny and mild;69;44;SW;4;60%;9%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;86;77;A morning shower;88;77;E;10;72%;73%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;49;36;Partly sunny;55;43;W;7;87%;39%;1

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;76;63;A shower in the p.m.;83;67;N;16;56%;96%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;80;73;Humid with downpours;76;70;ENE;12;86%;100%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;45;36;Partly sunny;48;42;S;5;82%;59%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Overcast and cooler;57;44;Decreasing clouds;63;46;NE;5;64%;3%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;60;46;Clouds and sun, mild;66;48;NNW;10;47%;8%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;72;54;Sunshine, pleasant;73;55;NW;8;28%;56%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;83;64;Mostly sunny;80;61;WNW;9;56%;7%;4

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;80;56;Sunny and very warm;84;58;E;4;49%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;65;50;Abundant sunshine;67;53;NE;10;56%;4%;4

Toronto, Canada;Sun, then clouds;54;45;A couple of showers;54;52;SSW;6;84%;98%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A shower in the p.m.;75;61;Sunshine, pleasant;75;58;ESE;7;65%;2%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine;83;61;Plenty of sunshine;82;60;SE;5;56%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow squalls, colder;28;8;Becoming cloudy;31;9;E;6;50%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, some heavy;54;46;Cloudy with showers;52;36;ESE;5;67%;94%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mainly cloudy, warm;66;53;Mild with sunshine;68;51;ESE;5;68%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very warm;84;70;Very warm;87;69;ESE;5;53%;7%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy this morning;55;34;Mostly sunny;47;37;SSW;5;69%;15%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;60;49;Mostly sunny;61;46;SE;5;82%;11%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;67;58;Nice with some sun;67;56;N;15;71%;1%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;An afternoon shower;92;76;Hot with a shower;93;76;W;6;67%;46%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;Mostly sunny;61;42;ENE;3;44%;13%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather