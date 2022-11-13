Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 13, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;86;76;A morning shower;86;75;SSE;7;73%;73%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;90;77;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;NW;8;56%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;ENE;5;54%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;72;56;Sunny;70;54;SE;7;64%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;61;42;Sunny and cooler;52;41;SSE;8;81%;55%;2

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;41;32;Partly sunny;39;19;ENE;6;69%;16%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;56;41;Sunny and milder;67;41;NNW;5;39%;6%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow showers;34;25;Snow and sleet;35;30;SSW;22;87%;83%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;80;66;Mostly sunny, nice;84;59;ENE;10;60%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Milder with sunshine;67;54;Mostly sunny;67;49;NNE;7;69%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;70;58;Nice with some sun;72;60;SW;9;67%;30%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;Sunny and nice;80;53;N;7;40%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;74;Morning t-storms;83;75;SSW;4;87%;100%;2

Bangalore, India;A couple of showers;78;68;A t-storm around;80;65;E;9;75%;75%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A little p.m. rain;92;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;NNW;7;75%;76%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;69;55;Mostly cloudy;68;57;W;6;75%;32%;2

Beijing, China;Chilly with sunshine;48;30;Sunny;54;32;NNW;6;56%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;60;44;Sunny and mild;62;46;ESE;5;73%;25%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;57;45;Sunny and pleasant;57;44;SSE;8;69%;3%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;66;48;A couple of showers;65;48;SE;4;79%;89%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;82;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;65;N;6;76%;97%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;51;38;Partly sunny;53;43;ESE;8;86%;17%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, nice;60;42;Sunshine;54;48;SSW;6;77%;88%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;61;39;Clouding up;58;38;NE;5;67%;8%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;52;40;Partly sunny;55;42;ESE;4;81%;46%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;56;SSW;12;70%;61%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;80;65;A morning shower;83;65;NNE;6;46%;71%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;66;50;Partly sunny;62;43;WNW;6;56%;6%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;82;63;Clouds and sun, nice;80;60;N;8;45%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;71;55;Decreasing clouds;78;58;SSW;8;45%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy with showers;82;68;Showers around;83;68;E;3;68%;77%;3

Chennai, India;Cloudy with showers;82;76;Showers around;85;74;NNE;6;77%;91%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;38;27;Turning out cloudy;43;34;SE;8;48%;50%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;74;NE;6;79%;88%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;51;47;Inc. clouds;52;44;ESE;11;75%;3%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;84;77;Increasing clouds;86;77;NNW;11;65%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;54;40;Rain, colder;44;35;N;9;76%;96%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More sun than clouds;90;73;Mostly sunny;91;73;E;10;58%;7%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;81;61;Hazy sun;83;62;ENE;4;51%;5%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;50;20;Partly sunny, colder;37;20;SE;5;52%;12%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;86;65;Hazy sunshine;86;64;NW;6;58%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;A t-storm around;92;73;SE;5;64%;45%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy this morning;60;50;A couple of showers;54;45;SSE;12;77%;97%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;52;37;Rain and drizzle;48;34;NNE;6;63%;63%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;72;60;Some sun, pleasant;73;61;W;9;75%;4%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm, a p.m. shower;88;73;A shower, very warm;87;74;SE;6;67%;55%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;80;60;A p.m. t-storm;78;58;ESE;6;77%;94%;4

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;84;69;Mostly sunny;84;70;E;10;66%;27%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Plenty of sunshine;46;34;Cloudy;42;38;SW;4;90%;93%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;90;76;A t-storm around;91;76;SE;5;73%;74%;2

Hong Kong, China;Very warm and humid;86;72;Humid;81;71;E;10;73%;34%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;85;72;Clouds and sun, nice;83;71;NE;12;59%;23%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;86;65;Hazy sunshine;87;63;ENE;7;56%;3%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;83;54;A.M. showers, cloudy;65;47;NNW;6;72%;94%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;62;53;Low clouds;58;50;NE;11;65%;3%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;89;77;Rain and a t-storm;90;79;WSW;7;72%;96%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;96;79;Sunny and nice;89;77;N;7;63%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;69;52;A morning shower;74;53;NNE;9;53%;65%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cooler;54;33;Mostly sunny, cool;52;26;W;4;49%;2%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;73;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;W;8;61%;2%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;76;49;Hazy sun;77;49;SSW;4;46%;8%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;Plenty of sunshine;95;68;NW;11;31%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds breaking;54;36;Low clouds;45;31;SE;5;84%;2%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with showers;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;NNE;6;65%;45%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;90;73;Rather cloudy;90;75;SSE;6;64%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and less humid;85;63;Hazy sun;84;61;NNW;7;51%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;ESE;5;81%;93%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;34;Partly sunny, mild;61;38;NE;8;11%;27%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;88;75;Some sun, pleasant;88;75;SW;6;75%;60%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;67;59;Mostly sunny;68;59;SSE;8;74%;6%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and drizzle;67;59;A couple of showers;65;61;SW;5;83%;94%;1

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;62;51;Clearing;60;46;WSW;5;88%;38%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;68;48;Mostly sunny, cool;69;49;NE;5;42%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;84;73;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;SSW;8;63%;15%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;64;46;Mostly cloudy;57;49;SW;8;78%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;80;Heavy showers;86;78;WNW;12;77%;99%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;95;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;N;5;70%;91%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;91;76;E;7;69%;46%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;82;60;Cooler with showers;66;44;WSW;17;73%;99%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;NW;4;42%;5%;6

Miami, United States;An afternoon shower;84;72;A shower in spots;84;74;ENE;9;64%;41%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Inc. clouds;52;33;Low clouds;41;31;SSE;4;91%;5%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;90;77;Partly sunny;89;77;SE;9;65%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;62;A stray thunderstorm;68;57;SW;15;79%;82%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;41;24;Low clouds;35;22;WNW;10;49%;7%;1

Moscow, Russia;Winds subsiding;43;25;Sunshine and colder;33;21;NW;12;58%;3%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;91;74;Plenty of sunshine;93;75;N;7;53%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;77;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;62;NNE;8;75%;69%;12

New York, United States;A few a.m. showers;54;36;Mostly sunny;47;34;NNW;11;40%;3%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and beautiful;75;55;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;WNW;7;44%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little icy mix;34;27;Breezy;32;30;SSW;15;74%;79%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;66;52;Clouds and sun;61;44;N;10;55%;7%;2

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;46;37;Low clouds;43;34;NNE;4;78%;29%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;37;23;Winds subsiding;35;20;WNW;15;52%;6%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;85;78;A downpour;84;78;WNW;11;78%;98%;3

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;82;73;A thunderstorm;84;74;NW;6;83%;95%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;E;7;77%;66%;9

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;64;45;A shower in the p.m.;61;45;SW;8;82%;84%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;73;53;Breezy in the p.m.;77;56;ESE;13;38%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSW;6;73%;57%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds, warm;97;78;A p.m. shower or two;94;78;ESE;10;62%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;70;A thunderstorm;91;69;SE;6;57%;81%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;49;38;Plenty of sunshine;52;38;S;6;71%;6%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;60;35;Clearing;52;32;WSW;6;52%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;65;48;A little p.m. rain;66;48;ENE;5;69%;85%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;Decreasing clouds;79;56;SSE;5;40%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;87;77;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;ENE;9;67%;83%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon rain;52;43;A little a.m. rain;46;40;ENE;14;80%;58%;0

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;51;37;Low clouds;45;34;S;6;93%;41%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;83;74;A heavy thunderstorm;90;75;NNW;8;68%;91%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;88;62;Sunny and nice;87;61;SSE;9;35%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;63;49;A couple of showers;63;47;NE;6;79%;89%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;44;29;Mostly sunny;38;32;SW;6;80%;56%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;59;44;Clouds and sun, cool;56;44;NE;6;58%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;75;65;Cloudy with t-storms;73;66;ENE;7;81%;99%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;75;Couple of t-storms;87;75;SE;8;76%;84%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;80;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;66;N;5;88%;59%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;78;42;Sunny and nice;77;41;E;7;29%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, warmer;78;48;Sunny and warmer;88;56;SSW;6;30%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;87;72;A t-storm around;88;72;N;7;75%;46%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;66;55;A shower in the a.m.;62;57;S;5;86%;94%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;48;37;Decreasing clouds;49;35;NE;7;74%;2%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler;60;44;Decreasing clouds;56;35;NW;6;60%;26%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;59;52;Rain and drizzle;59;50;N;9;54%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;88;78;N;5;76%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Milder;50;37;Sunny and milder;61;36;E;3;62%;2%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sunshine;86;77;Showers;85;77;E;12;73%;93%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;50;38;Low clouds;48;39;W;4;92%;21%;0

Sydney, Australia;A p.m. t-storm;80;71;Increasingly windy;83;61;WNW;21;41%;4%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid;82;70;Breezy and humid;78;71;E;15;74%;43%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny;48;36;Low clouds;43;36;SSW;6;87%;78%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;50;39;Cloudy;57;44;SSE;7;52%;39%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;61;48;Cloudy, windy, mild;60;45;NW;20;49%;11%;1

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;59;44;Plenty of sunshine;64;45;SSE;7;21%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;83;61;Mostly cloudy;79;59;NNW;8;61%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Breezy this morning;70;53;High clouds;72;54;ENE;3;61%;41%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon rain;69;53;Mostly sunny;59;50;E;10;43%;57%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers;40;30;Low clouds;41;32;NNE;8;55%;19%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;75;59;Nice with sunshine;76;57;ESE;6;61%;2%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;70;54;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;SSE;5;67%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sunshine;31;7;Partly sunny;31;6;ESE;6;50%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;50;39;Plenty of sunshine;54;42;NNE;3;52%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;54;42;Partly sunny;56;42;SE;12;78%;8%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Turning cloudy, hot;93;73;Some sun, very warm;87;74;NNW;5;55%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;51;35;Low clouds;44;31;S;5;91%;41%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds;49;37;Low clouds;49;38;SSE;8;73%;5%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;65;55;Turning sunny;65;55;NE;14;64%;2%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;92;73;Partly sunny and hot;93;76;NW;6;57%;38%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;53;32;Sunshine;54;32;NE;2;48%;2%;3

