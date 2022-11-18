Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 18, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An afternoon shower;88;76;Becoming cloudy;82;76;SSW;8;75%;42%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;Mostly sunny, nice;87;71;NW;6;67%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;64;52;Decreasing clouds;66;52;ENE;5;75%;11%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;74;53;Periods of rain;56;44;W;16;76%;100%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon rain;50;35;Mostly cloudy;41;31;ESE;10;61%;25%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;28;19;Increasing clouds;28;23;NNE;7;68%;15%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds breaking;64;46;Mostly sunny;70;46;ESE;5;47%;3%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;19;13;Cloudy;25;16;WNW;7;72%;83%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;94;69;Sunny and hot;97;74;ENE;11;41%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Nice with some sun;70;63;Clouds and sun, warm;74;61;S;7;71%;27%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain this morning;69;61;A few showers;71;59;NNW;11;73%;89%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;70;47;Sunny and nice;76;48;NNW;10;58%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SSE;4;79%;62%;4

Bangalore, India;High clouds;83;61;Variable clouds;84;61;NE;8;42%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;A shower and t-storm;94;76;NNW;7;66%;80%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Cooler;61;48;Partly sunny;60;45;NNW;8;58%;14%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;54;39;Partly sunny, mild;59;37;NNE;6;68%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;58;38;Cloudy, p.m. rain;49;44;ESE;6;86%;98%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;37;22;Periods of sun, cold;31;27;SW;6;75%;62%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;65;46;Showers;66;46;ESE;5;81%;95%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;63;A p.m. t-storm;75;63;E;8;72%;86%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler with rain;46;32;Cloudy and cold;34;33;E;3;67%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;51;42;Mostly cloudy;42;31;ENE;7;84%;44%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;55;48;Cloudy and mild;58;48;E;9;68%;34%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Periods of rain;46;35;Remaining cloudy;43;37;NE;5;72%;93%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very warm;88;71;Partly sunny and hot;91;74;NNE;12;47%;27%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;65;Clouds and sun;81;66;NE;5;47%;44%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;67;46;Clouds and sunshine;62;52;N;10;64%;42%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;76;57;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;NE;8;39%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;67;54;A shower in places;68;52;SSE;9;54%;45%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;70;A couple of showers;85;69;ESE;3;63%;87%;6

Chennai, India;Cloudy;86;70;Breezy in the p.m.;86;71;NNW;10;66%;6%;3

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;19;Afternoon flurries;29;14;WNW;21;53%;50%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;89;74;Partly sunny;89;74;NNE;11;64%;2%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy, mist;40;28;Rain/snow showers;32;27;NNE;12;78%;92%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;92;75;Partly sunny;85;72;NNE;13;45%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Inc. clouds;50;32;Cold;49;33;NW;7;45%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A passing shower;91;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;NE;9;65%;52%;7

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;77;53;Hazy sunshine;84;54;NNW;4;42%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cold with sunshine;23;13;Mostly sunny, cold;41;23;SSW;6;39%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;85;68;Clearing;86;71;N;6;56%;0%;3

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;75;A t-storm or two;88;78;S;5;74%;95%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy this morning;49;35;A little p.m. rain;48;38;SW;10;83%;93%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;57;40;A little a.m. rain;48;32;N;7;70%;82%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cooler with rain;61;48;Partly sunny;59;50;WNW;14;65%;26%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;87;72;Not as warm;75;69;SE;6;80%;74%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;89;57;Sunny and very warm;89;58;ENE;6;32%;0%;14

Havana, Cuba;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;69;A t-storm, breezy;80;69;E;15;78%;89%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Colder;32;16;Snow showers, colder;26;19;ENE;13;80%;62%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;91;76;A t-storm or two;87;75;NW;6;78%;86%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;84;72;Mostly sunny;84;71;ENE;7;66%;12%;5

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;86;74;Breezy with a shower;85;74;ENE;13;62%;45%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;86;60;Periods of sun;86;59;NNE;8;38%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;87;50;Clearing;81;46;NNE;5;40%;25%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy with some sun;67;56;Partly sunny, breezy;69;59;SSW;15;69%;18%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;77;WSW;11;65%;77%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;90;75;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;N;10;55%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;79;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;55;S;10;57%;47%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sun, pleasant;67;36;Cooler;53;29;NNW;4;62%;42%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;86;68;Sunshine and nice;88;67;W;7;65%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Warmer;68;50;Sunshine;85;52;SE;4;36%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;94;63;Plenty of sunshine;95;66;NNW;11;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;36;35;Mostly cloudy;36;21;W;9;84%;82%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower, very warm;88;78;Warm, a p.m. shower;88;78;NNE;11;61%;66%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;90;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;ENE;6;60%;83%;11

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;84;59;Hazy sunshine;82;65;NNW;8;53%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;NNW;7;77%;59%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, cooler;55;40;Showers around;54;40;N;7;54%;94%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;74;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;SSW;7;76%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;71;61;Nice with some sun;72;61;SSE;9;66%;3%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;49;Partly sunny;57;56;NW;7;76%;42%;1

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;53;42;A shower or two;47;40;SSE;7;85%;85%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;71;49;Plenty of sunshine;75;47;NNE;8;26%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;84;77;Nice with sunshine;86;76;SSW;9;66%;36%;11

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;55;36;Partly sunny;51;37;NW;9;57%;8%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;86;78;A shower and t-storm;85;78;NW;14;78%;100%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;91;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;75;NNW;5;67%;66%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;76;E;6;76%;81%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;58;A little p.m. rain;76;61;NNW;22;57%;99%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;73;51;Showers around;71;53;NNE;5;51%;75%;5

Miami, United States;Breezy;80;70;A shower in the p.m.;82;72;NE;13;63%;96%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cold with flurries;26;13;Cold, morning snow;22;13;W;9;80%;83%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;97;78;Partly sunny;97;78;SE;12;57%;32%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;82;65;Very warm;88;67;NE;13;44%;7%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow showers;33;24;A snow shower;33;25;SSW;8;65%;85%;1

Moscow, Russia;Snow;24;16;Low clouds and cold;25;24;E;8;88%;32%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;71;Plenty of sun;90;70;NNE;8;45%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Warmer;78;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;62;NE;11;74%;80%;6

New York, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;43;31;Sunny and cold;41;30;SW;15;37%;8%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;70;58;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;E;6;66%;6%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;13;0;Low clouds and cold;10;-1;SW;8;76%;93%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;65;45;Mostly cloudy;64;52;E;5;59%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of snow;34;26;Cloudy and chilly;28;27;NNE;9;68%;28%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;32;18;Partly sunny;33;21;S;10;54%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;86;79;A t-storm around;85;79;SE;11;72%;78%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;NW;6;74%;61%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;92;76;An afternoon shower;90;75;ENE;6;69%;74%;4

Paris, France;A couple of showers;53;41;A p.m. shower or two;52;40;W;8;80%;66%;2

Perth, Australia;Downpours;63;51;Rain and drizzle;65;52;S;14;65%;61%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;94;78;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;93;80;NE;8;62%;90%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy, warm;97;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;97;79;E;9;60%;83%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of showers;91;67;An afternoon shower;93;67;SSE;6;53%;43%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain, then snow;39;26;Very cold;27;21;NNE;6;67%;37%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;63;42;Cloudy and mild;62;44;ESE;5;59%;8%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;66;48;Morning showers;67;48;NE;5;75%;96%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Afternoon rain;71;46;Sun and some clouds;62;48;ENE;7;61%;24%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;86;79;A stray shower;86;79;E;9;59%;76%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy in the p.m.;41;36;Windy;44;43;ESE;28;72%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of snow;30;16;Clouds and sun, cold;27;20;ESE;7;64%;96%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;75;66;Breezy in the p.m.;77;70;NE;10;58%;2%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;84;59;Partly sunny;76;57;NE;7;58%;10%;3

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;65;53;Periods of rain;63;49;SE;9;78%;99%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;30;19;Mostly cloudy;30;22;ENE;10;66%;17%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;64;43;Mostly sunny;64;41;ENE;8;44%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy;73;66;A shower and t-storm;70;65;ENE;6;88%;99%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;85;74;Breezy with a shower;86;74;E;13;67%;81%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid, a p.m. shower;84;68;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;N;5;78%;63%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;81;42;Sunny and nice;80;41;ENE;6;22%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;93;57;Very warm;89;54;SSW;9;39%;10%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;87;71;Some sun, a shower;86;71;NNE;7;76%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;59;47;A couple of showers;55;52;NE;6;82%;97%;1

Seattle, United States;Plenty of sunshine;50;31;Clearing;49;32;ESE;5;53%;0%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;64;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;63;47;ESE;4;58%;7%;1

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;68;61;Rain and drizzle;66;59;NNW;6;87%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;NW;7;78%;68%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog this morning;55;44;Cloudy;61;45;SE;4;73%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the p.m.;88;70;Mostly sunny;89;71;ENE;14;62%;57%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;38;21;A couple of squalls;32;31;E;12;82%;99%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;71;55;Breezy in the p.m.;77;71;NNE;17;57%;29%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;80;72;Humid with a shower;81;71;ENE;10;79%;91%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;32;23;Cold;27;22;E;10;81%;96%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;65;40;Rain and drizzle;56;41;SE;6;84%;90%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;64;51;Sunshine, pleasant;66;53;NW;6;42%;6%;2

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;63;46;Sunny and pleasant;65;46;E;7;24%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;75;51;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;NE;7;50%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;68;57;Rain and a t-storm;73;63;SSE;7;66%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;62;48;Partly sunny;61;49;E;10;55%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;36;26;Snow showers, cold;33;25;WSW;17;48%;92%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;80;59;Hazy sun and warm;87;58;W;8;52%;4%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, nice;77;60;Showers around;69;50;WNW;11;60%;78%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;28;4;Clearing and colder;16;-5;E;9;59%;23%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;46;35;Some brightening;47;35;NE;3;49%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Rain;44;30;Cloudy and chilly;38;28;E;5;65%;44%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, not as hot;94;74;Sunshine, very warm;84;73;NNW;4;60%;18%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow, cold;27;16;Cold with snow;25;13;WSW;6;64%;94%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;30;20;Mostly sunny, cold;28;17;SSE;4;68%;21%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;68;59;A shower in the a.m.;67;59;N;14;75%;69%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon showers;86;76;A t-storm around;89;75;NW;6;71%;50%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Hazy sunshine;54;38;Abundant sunshine;54;39;NE;2;49%;10%;3

