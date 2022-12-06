Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 6, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;88;78;A stray shower;88;77;SSW;8;72%;43%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;90;68;Sunny and very warm;88;68;NE;6;47%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;58;44;Low clouds;60;48;E;5;69%;36%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mainly cloudy;71;56;Variable clouds;62;49;E;8;73%;28%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;45;38;Showers;44;35;WNW;8;71%;99%;0

Anchorage, United States;Heavy snow;34;25;Snow tapering off;29;16;SSW;6;80%;92%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but cold;40;24;Partly sunny, cold;40;24;E;5;59%;23%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning colder;-1;-17;Frigid with some sun;-1;-15;E;6;73%;29%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very hot;99;75;Sunshine, very hot;100;78;NE;8;49%;5%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;61;52;A bit of rain;65;54;ESE;6;69%;98%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;69;59;Windy with rain;66;59;E;18;82%;99%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;71;46;Sun and some clouds;69;47;NE;5;64%;12%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A downpour;87;74;Heavy showers;83;73;SSW;4;84%;97%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;82;63;Periods of sun;79;59;NNW;7;55%;1%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;89;76;Partly sunny;91;76;NE;7;60%;33%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;60;46;Clouds and sun;60;48;NNW;7;78%;36%;1

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;43;21;Mostly cloudy;41;23;N;5;13%;36%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;53;42;Rain;44;38;NNE;6;84%;99%;0

Berlin, Germany;Snow and rain;40;38;Remaining cloudy;41;33;W;13;65%;81%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;65;51;A little p.m. rain;64;50;S;4;77%;87%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;67;WNW;6;75%;81%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;43;36;Cloudy;44;31;WNW;9;67%;29%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;42;33;A couple of showers;42;33;WSW;5;79%;97%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A thick cloud cover;44;37;Low clouds and fog;48;37;W;5;81%;78%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;46;34;Partly sunny;47;30;WNW;6;69%;8%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;74;SW;10;46%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;85;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;65;NE;7;46%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;36;Plenty of sunshine;55;38;WNW;10;54%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, pleasant;73;59;Mostly sunny;72;57;NNW;4;51%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;73;58;Sunny and beautiful;75;61;SSE;9;48%;1%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;82;57;Some sun, a shower;82;62;N;4;61%;81%;3

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;85;74;Hazy sun;84;72;N;9;69%;39%;3

Chicago, United States;Rather cloudy;44;38;Mostly cloudy;46;37;NE;7;79%;28%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;88;75;Mostly cloudy;84;73;N;10;73%;21%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;37;30;Partly sunny;32;25;WNW;8;83%;62%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;83;71;Breezy and humid;83;73;N;13;79%;2%;6

Dallas, United States;Inc. clouds;75;64;A stray thunderstorm;73;65;S;8;81%;83%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny and hot;91;75;Hot, an a.m. shower;93;75;E;9;59%;62%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;73;51;Hazy sunshine;75;50;WNW;8;57%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;52;27;Partly sunny;49;26;NW;7;49%;55%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;Partly sunny;84;62;NNW;7;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;96;73;A shower in the p.m.;90;72;SSE;5;62%;61%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;44;31;Partly sunny, chilly;39;30;W;7;85%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing and chilly;38;32;Cloudy;48;33;WSW;5;42%;55%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;66;57;Mostly cloudy;64;60;E;7;82%;93%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun;68;61;Low clouds breaking;68;60;NNE;8;56%;12%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;81;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;61;S;6;71%;79%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower in places;82;69;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;65;ENE;13;56%;29%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;32;30;Snow;32;28;SE;7;82%;100%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A couple of t-storms;89;76;SW;5;78%;87%;3

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;72;56;Decreasing clouds;72;59;NE;7;68%;29%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mainly cloudy;83;75;An afternoon shower;84;74;ENE;15;65%;82%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;87;60;Partly sunny;85;58;N;10;45%;0%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;80;42;Mostly sunny;73;43;NNE;6;51%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;52;44;Mostly cloudy;54;46;S;7;86%;24%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;88;76;Rain and a t-storm;89;76;SSW;6;73%;97%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;84;75;Sunny and nice;87;74;N;9;55%;4%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm or two;76;56;A thunderstorm;74;58;S;11;67%;94%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;55;33;Becoming cloudy;54;35;SSW;4;32%;4%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;Hazy sunshine;86;58;NW;5;36%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;70;43;Hazy sunshine;69;44;SE;4;45%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;89;63;Hazy sunshine;89;64;NNW;12;30%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Quite cold;23;22;A little snow;34;32;S;11;88%;91%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;Some sun, a shower;86;74;NNE;7;57%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Very warm;86;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;72;W;7;71%;59%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;81;57;Hazy sunshine;80;59;N;7;50%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;Afternoon showers;89;75;NW;5;78%;100%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A touch of rain;52;40;A little a.m. rain;52;39;E;8;64%;78%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;88;78;A morning shower;86;78;SSW;7;75%;43%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;72;64;Some brightening;72;64;S;9;71%;10%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A stray shower;61;51;P.M. rain, breezy;60;58;SSW;12;94%;100%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;44;35;Partly sunny, chilly;41;27;WNW;7;74%;17%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A morning shower;63;45;Mostly sunny, cool;62;43;ENE;6;69%;25%;3

Luanda, Angola;Overcast and humid;85;76;Showers around;86;76;SW;7;77%;74%;7

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;55;43;Fog, then some sun;53;44;ENE;3;88%;93%;1

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;86;79;WSW;9;72%;84%;2

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;W;5;70%;60%;4

Manila, Philippines;Hot with a shower;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;E;6;67%;47%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;74;53;Cooler with a shower;67;49;WSW;13;61%;91%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;75;51;Sunny and nice;76;49;NE;5;27%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;71;A shower in the a.m.;81;70;NE;11;65%;62%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cold;25;23;A bit of snow;30;29;S;13;92%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Becoming cloudy;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;E;13;71%;70%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and very warm;87;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;69;NNE;10;47%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. rain;44;41;Cloudy with showers;46;34;NNW;6;88%;98%;0

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;21;10;Sunshine, but cold;20;14;SSE;12;70%;26%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;93;76;Hazy sunshine;92;75;N;7;57%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;NE;11;54%;55%;11

New York, United States;A.M. mist, then rain;54;52;Rain, mainly early;59;48;W;6;81%;78%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;68;50;Cloudy;65;52;WNW;6;78%;44%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;-2;-10;Frigid;-3;-17;SSW;7;70%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;75;41;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;42;W;11;50%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;30;18;Cloudy and cold;25;14;WNW;4;68%;76%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;38;35;A couple of showers;43;31;NW;6;97%;79%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;84;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;80;NNW;12;79%;60%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the a.m.;89;72;Very warm;89;72;NW;8;65%;8%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;87;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;ENE;6;83%;68%;5

Paris, France;Low clouds;44;38;Fog early in the day;46;40;NNE;4;75%;52%;0

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;59;Breezy and very warm;83;63;SSE;15;40%;72%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;NNE;11;72%;93%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;95;77;A shower or two;91;77;NE;10;66%;78%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;89;64;Mostly sunny, nice;88;63;SE;6;50%;27%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow and rain;41;33;Snow showers;39;32;WSW;13;64%;91%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;37;16;Sunshine;39;20;NNW;6;57%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;48;Periods of rain;65;49;NNW;5;73%;97%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;68;54;Clouds and sun, nice;71;56;S;5;67%;88%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;88;73;Nice with some sun;87;74;ESE;9;63%;61%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;36;29;Partly sunny, chilly;32;22;E;6;79%;2%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;34;31;Wet snow;35;31;S;10;91%;100%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A downpour;77;71;Heavy p.m. showers;82;72;W;7;81%;93%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;79;57;Partly sunny;78;58;NE;5;53%;15%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;66;48;A couple of showers;63;53;SSE;7;74%;98%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;On-and-off snow;25;25;A bit of p.m. snow;28;23;SSE;10;79%;85%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the a.m.;54;43;Mostly sunny;53;45;SW;7;76%;27%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;78;63;A morning shower;78;61;ENE;11;68%;54%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;85;71;A shower or two;84;73;N;11;64%;82%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;77;63;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;N;7;77%;5%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;79;43;Sunny and pleasant;77;43;NE;4;23%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;Very warm;88;56;SW;9;30%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;84;68;A shower in spots;83;67;N;11;65%;43%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in places;60;48;A little p.m. rain;59;54;SE;10;82%;99%;1

Seattle, United States;A few showers;42;40;Cloudy with a shower;44;40;SSE;7;79%;95%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Snow showers;39;25;Plenty of sunshine;47;26;WNW;8;53%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy;55;45;Overcast;55;48;E;8;64%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;91;76;Afternoon showers;89;76;N;7;75%;89%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny intervals;50;39;Low clouds and fog;50;37;ESE;4;77%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;73;Mostly sunny, nice;83;73;NNW;9;65%;5%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy, cold;27;19;Cloudy and cold;24;18;NNW;7;93%;5%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;75;60;Inc. clouds;82;64;NNW;10;54%;27%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Winds subsiding;67;64;Rain and drizzle;70;65;ENE;10;82%;91%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;30;29;Snowy;30;25;SE;9;90%;100%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very cold;30;21;Cold;32;25;NNW;5;69%;44%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and chilly;36;29;Cloudy and chilly;36;26;S;5;77%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and chilly;45;35;Clearing;49;38;SW;6;47%;25%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;70;58;A morning shower;70;57;S;7;63%;57%;3

Tirana, Albania;Becoming cloudy;66;41;A couple of showers;64;49;SE;3;73%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;52;39;Sunshine;56;39;NW;6;60%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;A few showers;44;40;A morning shower;47;39;NW;7;84%;45%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;75;61;Mostly sunny;73;58;NNW;6;58%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;74;54;Nice with sunshine;70;53;WSW;7;65%;20%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;3;-20;Hazy sun and cold;6;-19;ESE;5;56%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A morning flurry;40;33;Rain and drizzle;41;38;ESE;6;80%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;44;36;Cloudy;43;28;W;11;60%;28%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;86;65;Sunshine and warmer;83;66;NNE;5;52%;12%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow;26;25;On-and-off snow;35;32;SSW;13;86%;100%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain this afternoon;39;34;A bit of snow;36;30;WSW;12;86%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;82;54;Breezy and cooler;64;50;ENE;16;53%;3%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;91;75;A shower, hot, humid;92;75;SSW;6;64%;51%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;43;29;Cloudy;39;28;NNE;2;68%;44%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather