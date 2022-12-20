Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 20, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;Clouding up;89;77;SSW;7;69%;30%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;81;63;Lots of sun, nice;81;61;NE;5;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;58;43;A couple of showers;54;42;NE;10;78%;93%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;68;46;Breezy in the p.m.;66;54;W;11;73%;30%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Occasional rain;52;42;A couple of showers;49;45;SW;12;87%;97%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and very cold;-4;-9;Some sun, very cold;9;3;NNE;6;55%;1%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;54;34;Cloudy and colder;40;30;E;6;77%;44%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;21;10;Snow, mainly early;18;-4;W;10;63%;99%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;Sunny and hot;99;73;NE;7;35%;1%;13

Athens, Greece;Winds subsiding;52;46;Clouds and sun;53;38;NE;7;61%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;73;58;Nice with some sun;75;63;NNE;9;67%;69%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;70;46;Afternoon showers;70;54;ESE;9;57%;96%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;85;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;SSE;5;78%;56%;8

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;81;61;A little p.m. rain;81;57;ENE;12;47%;80%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;87;69;Clouds and sun;90;70;ENE;6;52%;2%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;63;52;Partly sunny;64;49;NNW;7;72%;8%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;37;19;Chilly with some sun;32;19;NNW;8;24%;40%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;41;29;Mostly sunny, milder;47;35;SSW;4;66%;17%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;45;40;Rain and drizzle;45;38;SSW;8;92%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Nice with some sun;70;45;Partial sunshine;71;47;SE;6;68%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;66;Rain and a t-storm;74;65;WNW;10;84%;98%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Icy mix, chilly;32;28;Cloudy;35;32;SSW;5;89%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;54;44;Partly sunny;49;46;SW;11;87%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog to sun;35;23;Plenty of sun;40;24;WSW;7;85%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;35;28;Mostly cloudy;35;30;NW;4;73%;65%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very warm;84;69;Breezy in the p.m.;85;69;E;11;57%;2%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, not as warm;79;68;A t-storm around;80;66;N;6;48%;73%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;45;32;A.M. rain, overcast;45;26;WNW;6;89%;84%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;75;56;Mostly sunny;68;57;NNW;10;50%;26%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;72;61;Sunny and warmer;81;64;SSE;10;48%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;80;64;A little a.m. rain;84;64;ESE;4;61%;59%;6

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;A little p.m. rain;83;73;NNE;11;78%;93%;2

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;34;18;Mainly cloudy;33;31;SE;8;55%;80%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;87;75;A shower and t-storm;86;75;ENE;11;77%;79%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;45;39;A little rain;42;37;SW;5;90%;93%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and very warm;90;70;Very warm;89;71;NNE;13;45%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Low clouds and fog;55;36;Cloudy and cool;52;34;S;8;70%;5%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot;90;77;A shower in the p.m.;92;77;NW;9;60%;65%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;70;47;Hazy sunshine;70;45;NNW;4;65%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;47;26;A snow shower;49;-19;NE;12;33%;98%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;81;61;Hazy sun;81;60;NW;6;62%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;87;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;SW;7;74%;85%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;47;40;A shower or two;47;41;WSW;18;69%;97%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;50;32;Rain and drizzle;49;31;NW;5;48%;93%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;66;61;Partly sunny;69;58;W;12;76%;28%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;70;59;High clouds;73;56;NE;7;36%;2%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Inc. clouds;80;61;A stray thunderstorm;77;60;SE;7;75%;73%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly cloudy;85;65;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;E;6;63%;29%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow at times;35;33;A bit of p.m. snow;39;35;SW;9;92%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;90;74;High clouds;92;74;SE;6;60%;23%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;65;54;High clouds;68;51;NNE;9;49%;0%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;80;68;Partly sunny, nice;81;69;NW;8;69%;28%;4

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;85;61;Clearing;85;62;ESE;7;50%;1%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and warm;77;39;Hazy sunshine;70;38;NNE;6;50%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasingly windy;50;42;Mostly sunny;51;38;NE;9;69%;1%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;89;75;A shower in the a.m.;90;77;WSW;9;70%;82%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, nice;86;74;An afternoon shower;87;72;W;6;57%;81%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;80;59;A shower in the a.m.;75;55;ENE;9;68%;70%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;52;29;Plenty of sunshine;51;27;NNW;3;29%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;83;53;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;NNE;6;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;68;42;Hazy sunshine;67;41;SSW;4;59%;11%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot;94;66;Sunny and hot;92;65;NNW;9;27%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy;31;29;Cloudy;34;25;SSW;7;57%;23%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with a shower;89;75;A shower in the p.m.;89;75;NE;10;57%;58%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some sun returning;88;73;A t-storm in spots;84;72;WNW;7;75%;75%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;81;58;Hazy sunshine;81;56;NNW;6;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy afternoon rain;91;75;Afternoon t-storms;85;73;N;5;83%;99%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Clearing, a shower;62;39;A shower in the a.m.;60;39;NE;8;50%;72%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;86;76;High clouds;86;76;SSW;7;75%;28%;5

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;77;67;Mostly cloudy;77;67;SSE;9;71%;37%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A bit of rain;65;57;Mostly cloudy;65;58;SW;6;77%;30%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rather cloudy;53;41;Showers around;51;45;SSW;10;84%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;67;45;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;NE;5;44%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;85;74;Mostly cloudy;85;74;WSW;8;66%;43%;4

Madrid, Spain;Occasional a.m. rain;51;48;Mostly cloudy;58;48;WSW;7;66%;22%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;84;79;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;W;7;71%;89%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;74;SSW;4;80%;94%;3

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon showers;83;76;A shower in the p.m.;86;75;N;5;76%;82%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;Periods of sunshine;81;62;S;8;50%;80%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;71;51;A shower in the p.m.;70;51;W;5;46%;56%;5

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;Decreasing clouds;80;70;E;7;69%;44%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Snow, not as cold;34;33;Occasional rain;35;33;SW;9;91%;95%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;90;78;Partly sunny, windy;90;77;ENE;18;67%;30%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;81;63;Breezy in the p.m.;81;63;ENE;12;60%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;29;21;Cloudy;32;18;NNW;7;75%;12%;1

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;21;3;A bit of a.m. snow;27;26;S;7;88%;77%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;74;Hazy sunshine;91;73;NNE;7;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;79;60;Nice with some sun;78;60;NNE;10;56%;20%;4

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;40;28;Partly sunny;40;33;NE;5;46%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;67;48;A couple of showers;56;49;NNW;11;78%;98%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. snow;29;10;Snow;15;11;SW;12;77%;100%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds rolling in;48;34;Afternoon rain;53;44;NE;8;63%;100%;2

Oslo, Norway;A bit of snow;35;28;A snow shower;33;29;S;3;88%;93%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;27;15;Inc. clouds;31;13;E;7;73%;23%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;86;79;A stray thunderstorm;85;77;ENE;16;73%;94%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower, very warm;89;74;A few showers;87;74;NW;7;74%;92%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;84;71;Occasional rain;85;72;ENE;7;73%;82%;3

Paris, France;Periods of rain;53;48;A couple of showers;53;50;SW;11;80%;98%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;99;68;Hot, becoming breezy;90;71;E;13;29%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;89;73;Mostly cloudy, hot;90;73;N;11;57%;6%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;95;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;NNE;9;66%;77%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;65;Sunshine and hot;90;66;SE;6;49%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of ice;34;28;A little p.m. rain;40;36;SW;5;89%;71%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A flurry;30;27;Mostly sunny;35;8;NW;7;80%;26%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;67;47;A little p.m. rain;66;46;NNE;6;73%;70%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;Mostly cloudy;69;52;ENE;6;65%;6%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;89;72;Nice with some sun;89;74;NE;9;59%;32%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;32;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;22;NE;13;56%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow, rain late;34;33;A little rain;35;34;SSW;8;99%;97%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain;75;71;A bit of rain;76;71;SSW;10;80%;97%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;69;48;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;SE;7;32%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;57;40;Partly sunny;59;45;E;5;76%;76%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;28;16;Morning rain, cloudy;38;34;SSW;7;91%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;53;42;Mainly cloudy;57;46;NE;6;82%;36%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny;80;65;A shower in the a.m.;78;64;ENE;12;69%;58%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and drizzle;86;74;A morning shower;86;71;SSE;10;68%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;65;Lots of sun, nice;78;63;N;7;74%;27%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;76;38;Mostly sunny;73;39;ESE;5;36%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Breezy in the p.m.;86;58;Very warm;88;57;SSW;7;33%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;86;69;Sunny and beautiful;85;68;NNE;6;70%;2%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;62;55;Mostly cloudy;63;56;SSE;5;81%;44%;1

Seattle, United States;Wet snow, chilly;37;25;Mostly cloudy, cold;32;19;NE;8;61%;15%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;32;24;Rain/snow showers;37;13;NW;4;90%;80%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;54;41;Partly sunny;50;34;NNW;11;46%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;89;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;N;7;83%;95%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog to sun;37;19;Sunny and milder;40;26;N;3;65%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;85;75;Mostly sunny, nice;85;75;E;14;66%;3%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;40;38;Occasional rain;40;33;WSW;10;96%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;69;56;Breezy in the p.m.;71;60;NNE;13;56%;27%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this morning;75;57;A little a.m. rain;62;52;E;7;82%;62%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of snow;35;32;A bit of rain;39;35;SSW;11;98%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;50;34;Cooler;42;27;NW;7;57%;67%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;46;30;Colder with clearing;35;25;SW;5;88%;32%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;55;40;Some brightening;48;37;SE;4;40%;14%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;74;56;A couple of showers;69;54;N;8;68%;92%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;62;33;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;ESE;2;55%;6%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;51;35;Increasing clouds;50;38;WNW;7;65%;76%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;35;27;Cloudy;33;29;E;7;58%;15%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;66;55;Partly sunny;64;54;W;6;64%;33%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny, nice;66;49;Sunny and pleasant;69;56;W;6;61%;10%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-20;Cold;-2;-18;E;7;89%;16%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A bit of snow, cold;31;20;Very cold;24;18;NE;5;40%;25%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;32;29;A thick cloud cover;35;32;SSW;3;94%;44%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;80;61;Mainly cloudy, warm;81;61;ENE;5;52%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;32;32;A little rain;33;32;SW;10;100%;97%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Not as cold;37;32;Cloudy;39;36;WSW;6;85%;55%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;83;58;Rain and drizzle;65;59;SSE;20;64%;70%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;90;70;Hot with sunshine;91;71;SW;5;58%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A thick cloud cover;39;30;Decreasing clouds;37;27;NE;2;62%;40%;1

