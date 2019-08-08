NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

_____

844 FPUS51 KALY 080518

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080516

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

NYZ033-080800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-080800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-080800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-080800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-080800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-080800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-080800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-080800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-080800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-080800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-080800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-080800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-080800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-080800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-080800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-080800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-080800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-080800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-080800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-080800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-080800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-080800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-080800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-080800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-080800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-080800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-080800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

