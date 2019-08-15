NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

NYZ033-152000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ052-152000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-152000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ065-152000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ041-152000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-152000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-152000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-152000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ083-152000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-152000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ084-152000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-152000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-152000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-152000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-152000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-152000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-152000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-152000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-152000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ053-152000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-152000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ060-152000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ061-152000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ059-152000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ063-152000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ064-152000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ066-152000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

