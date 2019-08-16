NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
NYZ033-162000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ052-162000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ058-162000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ065-162000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ041-162000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ038-162000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ032-162000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
60. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ042-162000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with
lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ083-162000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ043-162000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ084-162000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ082-162000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ039-162000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with
lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ040-162000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ047-162000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ048-162000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ049-162000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ050-162000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ051-162000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ053-162000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ054-162000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ060-162000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ061-162000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ059-162000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ063-162000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ064-162000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ066-162000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
341 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
