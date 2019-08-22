NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Scattered showers
with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around
80. Light and variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Isolated showers. Warmer with highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated
showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Isolated showers
this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Isolated showers
this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Isolated showers
this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Scattered showers
with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
344 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Scattered showers
with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
