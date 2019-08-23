NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

NYZ033-232000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ052-232000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-232000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-232000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ041-232000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-232000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-232000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ042-232000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ083-232000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ043-232000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ084-232000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-232000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-232000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-232000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-232000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-232000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-232000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-232000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-232000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ053-232000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-232000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ060-232000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-232000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ059-232000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ063-232000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ064-232000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-232000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

