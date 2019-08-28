NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 27, 2019

_____

624 FPUS51 KALY 280804

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 280802

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

NYZ033-282000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ052-282000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-282000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers likely

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-282000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-282000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ038-282000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-282000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ042-282000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ083-282000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ043-282000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ084-282000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ082-282000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-282000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-282000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-282000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-282000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-282000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-282000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-282000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-282000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-282000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-282000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-282000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-282000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-282000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-282000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-282000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

402 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather