NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

NYZ033-312000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ052-312000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ058-312000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

NYZ065-312000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ041-312000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

NYZ038-312000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with

lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ032-312000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ042-312000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ083-312000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ043-312000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ084-312000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

NYZ082-312000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ039-312000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ040-312000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ047-312000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ048-312000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ049-312000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

NYZ050-312000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

NYZ051-312000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

NYZ053-312000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

NYZ054-312000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

NYZ060-312000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

NYZ061-312000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

NYZ059-312000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ063-312000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ064-312000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ066-312000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

