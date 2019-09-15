NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019
_____
452 FPUS51 KALY 150757
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 150755
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
NYZ033-152000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ052-152000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ058-152000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ065-152000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ041-152000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ038-152000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ032-152000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ042-152000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ083-152000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ043-152000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ084-152000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ082-152000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ039-152000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ040-152000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ047-152000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ048-152000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ049-152000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ050-152000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ051-152000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ053-152000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ054-152000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ060-152000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
50. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ061-152000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ059-152000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in
the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ063-152000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ064-152000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ066-152000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
355 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
