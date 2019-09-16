NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019
766 FPUS51 KALY 160736
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 160735
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
NYZ033-162000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ052-162000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ058-162000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then
partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ065-162000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the
upper 50s.
$$
NYZ041-162000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the
upper 50s.
$$
NYZ038-162000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ032-162000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming
north around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ042-162000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ083-162000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70.
Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ043-162000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ084-162000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ082-162000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ039-162000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ040-162000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ047-162000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ048-162000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ049-162000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ050-162000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ051-162000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ053-162000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ054-162000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ060-162000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ061-162000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ059-162000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then
partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ063-162000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ064-162000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the
upper 50s.
$$
NYZ066-162000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
$$
