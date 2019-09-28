NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019

704 FPUS51 KALY 280824

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

NYZ033-282015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-282015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ058-282015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ065-282015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ041-282015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-282015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ032-282015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening,

then numerous showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ042-282015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ083-282015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ043-282015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ084-282015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ082-282015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ039-282015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

$$

NYZ040-282015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ047-282015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ048-282015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ049-282015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ050-282015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ051-282015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ053-282015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ054-282015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ060-282015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around

70. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ061-282015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ059-282015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ063-282015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ064-282015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ066-282015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

