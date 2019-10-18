NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019
_____
952 FPUS51 KALY 180755
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 180754
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
NYZ033-182000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ052-182000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ058-182000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ065-182000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ041-182000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ038-182000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ032-182000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs around
50. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ042-182000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ083-182000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ043-182000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ084-182000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ082-182000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ039-182000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ040-182000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ047-182000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ048-182000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ049-182000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ050-182000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of
frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ051-182000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ053-182000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ054-182000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ060-182000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of
frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ061-182000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ059-182000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of
frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ063-182000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ064-182000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ066-182000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
354 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
