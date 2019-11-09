NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

_____

392 FPUS51 KALY 090826

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 090823

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

NYZ033-092100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ052-092100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ058-092100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

freezing rain, sleet, rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ065-092100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow showers likely. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ041-092100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ038-092100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ032-092100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling

to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ042-092100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ083-092100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow in

the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ043-092100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ084-092100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ082-092100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ039-092100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow in

the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and rain in

the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ040-092100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain in

the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ047-092100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ048-092100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet. Freezing rain, snow and rain

likely in the evening, then snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ049-092100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of

snow in the evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ050-092100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of

sleet in the evening, then snow with sleet likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ051-092100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of rain in

the evening, then sleet, snow with a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ053-092100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow, sleet and

rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ054-092100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the evening, then sleet, snow with a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ060-092100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain,

freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ061-092100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain,

freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ059-092100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ063-092100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain,

freezing rain, sleet and snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ064-092100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow showers likely. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ066-092100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet

in the morning. Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather