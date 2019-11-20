NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

NYZ033-202100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the

evening, then a chance of rain and sleet after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid

30s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous snow or rain showers, mainly in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ052-202100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy,

cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ058-202100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ065-202100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

NYZ041-202100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around

40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ038-202100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into

the upper 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional rain showers in the morning, then scattered

snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Windy, cold with lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ032-202100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional snow or rain showers in the morning, then

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around

20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ042-202100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of

rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ083-202100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow or rain this morning, then

a chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ043-202100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of

rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ084-202100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ082-202100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous rain or snow showers in the morning, then

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ039-202100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ040-202100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Very

windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to

west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ047-202100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after

midnight. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ048-202100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Very

windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to

west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ049-202100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising to

around 40 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Windy

with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west around

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy,

cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ050-202100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into

the upper 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ051-202100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ053-202100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this morning, then

a chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising to

around 40 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Windy

with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to west 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ054-202100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming west around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ060-202100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this

morning. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ061-202100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow or rain. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ059-202100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ063-202100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ064-202100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

NYZ066-202100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

