Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

NYZ033-152100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow, mainly

in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

3 below. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 19 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not

as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 60 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs around 10 above. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

NYZ052-152100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the evening,

then rain or snow or sleet likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around

30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Rain after midnight. Additional moderate

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs around 20. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

NYZ058-152100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain or sleet likely or a

chance of snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 13 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or rain likely

after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 10 to 15. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

NYZ065-152100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ041-152100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow or sleet in the

evening, then snow or rain likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ038-152100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet likely in the evening, then rain or snow

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs

around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Rain after midnight. Additional moderate

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers

in the morning. Colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

NYZ032-152100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle with a slight

chance of snow this morning. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of

4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling

to around 20 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 4 below. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 9 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Not as

cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Much

colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 90 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs around 10 above.

NYZ042-152100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not

as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs 10 to 15. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

NYZ083-152100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around

20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ043-152100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. North winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around

20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

NYZ084-152100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow or sleet in the

evening, then snow or rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or rain after

midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around

20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

NYZ082-152100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 14 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

16 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper

20s after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the evening.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs around 10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

NYZ039-152100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle this morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

5 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising to around

30 after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs 10 to 15. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

NYZ040-152100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or snow in the evening,

then snow or rain likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower

30s after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs 15 to 20. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

NYZ047-152100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the evening,

then rain or snow or sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow

or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 7 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs around 20. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below.

NYZ048-152100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the evening,

then snow or rain or sleet likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

12 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or rain likely

after midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs 15 to 20. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

NYZ049-152100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet and snow in the

evening, then rain or snow or sleet likely after midnight. Little or

no snow and sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or rain likely

after midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 10 to

15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs around 20. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below.

NYZ050-152100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of rain or

snow in the evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or rain likely

after midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 10 to

15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around

20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

NYZ051-152100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then rain or sleet or snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 6 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

13 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or rain likely

after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs 15 to 20. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

NYZ053-152100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the evening,

then rain or snow likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs

around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 15 to

20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs around 20. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

NYZ054-152100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or snow in the evening,

then rain or snow or sleet likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

7 above. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs around

30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs 10 to 15. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

NYZ060-152100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely or a chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

NYZ061-152100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sleet. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain or snow likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ059-152100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sleet. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely or a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Breezy with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

NYZ063-152100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with sleet likely or a chance of

rain or snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 7 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around

30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or rain likely

after midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

NYZ064-152100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ066-152100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

328 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

