NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020
_____
551 FPUS51 KALY 280832
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 280831
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
NYZ033-282100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with patchy freezing
drizzle this morning, then isolated snow showers this afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 4 below.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ052-282100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ058-282100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers with patchy freezing
drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ065-282100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph
in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ041-282100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 8 above. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ038-282100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with isolated
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ032-282100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with scattered
snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 5 below.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ042-282100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 above.
North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ083-282100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 4 above. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ043-282100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 above.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ084-282100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 9 above. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ082-282100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 4 above. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ039-282100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 6 above. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ040-282100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ047-282100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle
this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ048-282100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ049-282100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ050-282100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 11. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ051-282100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ053-282100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ054-282100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers with patchy freezing
drizzle this morning, then scattered snow showers this afternoon.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 9 above. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ060-282100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ061-282100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ059-282100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in
the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ063-282100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
around 40.
$$
NYZ064-282100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ066-282100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
331 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in
the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather