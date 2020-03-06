NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
NYZ033-062100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or a slight chance of light
rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening.
Cold with lows around 11. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ052-062100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ058-062100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light rain or a slight chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs
around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming east this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling
into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ065-062100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ041-062100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ038-062100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ032-062100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 11. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ042-062100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening.
Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ083-062100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in
the evening. Cold with lows around 19. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ043-062100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in
the evening. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ084-062100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in
the evening. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ082-062100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening.
Cold with lows around 18. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ039-062100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ040-062100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ047-062100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely or a chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ048-062100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ049-062100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ050-062100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ051-062100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ053-062100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ054-062100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening. Cold with
lows around 16. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ060-062100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
NYZ061-062100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ059-062100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
NYZ063-062100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely or a chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ064-062100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ066-062100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
