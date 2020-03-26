NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

024 FPUS51 KALY 260804

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260803

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

NYZ033-262000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered rain

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain or snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ052-262000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ058-262000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ065-262000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

NYZ041-262000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

NYZ038-262000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered rain

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ032-262000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered rain

showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ042-262000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

NYZ083-262000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

NYZ043-262000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

NYZ084-262000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

NYZ082-262000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated rain

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

NYZ039-262000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

NYZ040-262000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ047-262000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ048-262000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ049-262000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ050-262000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

NYZ051-262000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

NYZ053-262000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

NYZ054-262000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

NYZ060-262000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ061-262000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ059-262000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ063-262000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ064-262000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

NYZ066-262000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

403 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

