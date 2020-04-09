NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
_____
679 FPUS51 KALY 090749
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 090748
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
NYZ033-092000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Patchy fog this
morning. Rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ052-092000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow
showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ058-092000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s
this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers. Blustery with highs around 40. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ065-092000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ041-092000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ038-092000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy, cold with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow
showers likely after midnight. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ032-092000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow or rain showers in
the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers likely after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ042-092000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ083-092000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ043-092000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ084-092000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ082-092000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Windy, cold with lows
around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Breezy with highs
in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of
snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ039-092000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ040-092000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers
likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid
40s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ047-092000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s
this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of
snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows
around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ048-092000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy
with highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ049-092000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ050-092000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow
showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ051-092000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Windy, cold with lows around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up
to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Windy with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ053-092000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing
to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ054-092000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. West
winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ060-092000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ061-092000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,
decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ059-092000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to
southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
A chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ063-092000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with
highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ064-092000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ066-092000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
348 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather