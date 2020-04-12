NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
NYZ033-122000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.
Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-122000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing
to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ058-122000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph,
decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ065-122000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ041-122000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around
40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-122000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ032-122000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-122000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-122000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ043-122000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-122000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-122000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy and cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ039-122000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing
to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ040-122000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ047-122000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ048-122000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph,
decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ049-122000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing
to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ050-122000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows
around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing
to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ051-122000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ053-122000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around
40. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ054-122000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ060-122000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ061-122000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows around
40. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ059-122000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ063-122000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ064-122000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ066-122000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
