NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020

_____

598 FPUS51 KALY 280744

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 280742

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

NYZ033-282000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ052-282000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ058-282000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ065-282000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ041-282000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ038-282000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-282000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ042-282000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ083-282000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ043-282000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ084-282000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ082-282000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-282000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ040-282000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ047-282000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ048-282000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ049-282000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ050-282000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ051-282000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ053-282000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ054-282000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-282000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ061-282000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ059-282000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ063-282000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ064-282000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ066-282000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

342 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather