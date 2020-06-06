NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020

_____

437 FPUS51 KALY 060737

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 060735

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

NYZ033-062000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-062000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-062000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-062000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-062000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-062000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-062000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-062000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-062000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-062000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

mostly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-062000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-062000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-062000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-062000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-062000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-062000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-062000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-062000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-062000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-062000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-062000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-062000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-062000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-062000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-062000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-062000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-062000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

