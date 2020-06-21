NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
NYZ033-212000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ052-212000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ058-212000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ065-212000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.
Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ041-212000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ038-212000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ032-212000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ042-212000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ083-212000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ043-212000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ084-212000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 90.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ082-212000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ039-212000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ040-212000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ047-212000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ048-212000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ049-212000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ050-212000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ051-212000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ053-212000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ054-212000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ060-212000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ061-212000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ059-212000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ063-212000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ064-212000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ066-212000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
