NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower

90s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

