NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020

_____

720 FPUS51 KALY 280823

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 280822

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

NYZ033-282000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Isolated

thunderstorms. Scattered showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-282000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-282000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-282000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ041-282000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-282000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-282000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-282000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Isolated

thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-282000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-282000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-282000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-282000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-282000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-282000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-282000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-282000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-282000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-282000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-282000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-282000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-282000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-282000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-282000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-282000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Not as hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-282000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-282000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-282000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

