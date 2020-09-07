NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

332 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

