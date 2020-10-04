NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020
_____
544 FPUS51 KALY 040748
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 040746
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
NYZ033-042000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ052-042000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ058-042000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ065-042000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ041-042000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ038-042000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ032-042000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ042-042000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ083-042000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ043-042000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ084-042000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ082-042000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ039-042000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ040-042000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ047-042000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ048-042000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ049-042000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog and frost this morning. Highs around 60. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ050-042000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ051-042000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ053-042000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ054-042000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ060-042000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ061-042000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ059-042000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ063-042000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ064-042000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ066-042000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather