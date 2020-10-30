NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

NYZ033-302000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ052-302000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ058-302000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow or

rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ065-302000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow, mainly this morning. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ041-302000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ038-302000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain likely this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 17. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

or rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ032-302000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ042-302000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 14. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ083-302000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 15. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ043-302000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ084-302000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 17. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ082-302000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 14. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

NYZ039-302000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 16. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ040-302000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow or rain this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ047-302000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 15. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ048-302000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow or a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ049-302000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ050-302000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ051-302000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ053-302000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ054-302000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ060-302000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow or rain this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

NYZ061-302000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow or rain this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ059-302000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow, mainly this morning. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

NYZ063-302000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow or rain this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ064-302000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain or snow this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ066-302000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

