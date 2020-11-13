NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020

_____

015 FPUS51 KALY 130920

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

NYZ033-132115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ052-132115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ058-132115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around

30 after midnight. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-132115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around

30 after midnight. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ041-132115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ038-132115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ032-132115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow or rain

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ042-132115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ083-132115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 19.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ043-132115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ084-132115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ082-132115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ039-132115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into

the upper 20s after midnight. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ040-132115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ047-132115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ048-132115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ049-132115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ050-132115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ051-132115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into

the upper 20s after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ053-132115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ054-132115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-132115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ061-132115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ059-132115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around

30 after midnight. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ063-132115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around

30 after midnight. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-132115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around

30 after midnight. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ066-132115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

420 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather