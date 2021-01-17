NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021 _____ 546 FPUS51 KALY 170830 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 170827 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 NYZ033-172100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows around zero. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. $$ NYZ052-172100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ058-172100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. $$ NYZ065-172100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ041-172100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. $$ NYZ038-172100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ032-172100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... .TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Temperature falling to around 10 above in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. $$ NYZ042-172100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ083-172100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. $$ NYZ043-172100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ084-172100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ082-172100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. $$ NYZ039-172100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. $$ NYZ040-172100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. $$ NYZ047-172100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ048-172100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. $$ NYZ049-172100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ050-172100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ051-172100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ053-172100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ054-172100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. $$ NYZ060-172100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ061-172100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ059-172100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ063-172100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ064-172100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ066-172100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather