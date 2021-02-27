NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

NYZ033-272100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow and sleet this morning. Rain. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Chance

of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ052-272100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow or sleet likely this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery and much colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ058-272100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow or rain or sleet this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

NYZ065-272100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ041-272100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Snow or rain or sleet likely this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ038-272100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Snow or sleet likely this morning. Rain likely. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely

or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery and much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ032-272100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow or rain or sleet this morning, then rain or a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows

5 below to zero. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ042-272100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow or rain or sleet this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ083-272100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Snow or rain or sleet this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ043-272100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ084-272100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ082-272100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow and freezing rain or sleet this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow or rain

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery and much

colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ039-272100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Snow or sleet likely this morning. Rain likely. Little or

no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ040-272100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Snow and freezing rain or sleet likely this morning. Rain

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Brisk and much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ047-272100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or sleet or snow likely this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery and much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ048-272100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow or sleet or freezing rain likely this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery and much colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ049-272100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow or sleet likely this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ050-272100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain or snow or sleet likely this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ051-272100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, snow and freezing rain or sleet likely this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery and much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ053-272100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ054-272100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain or snow or sleet this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery and much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

NYZ060-272100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ061-272100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

NYZ059-272100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain or snow or sleet this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ063-272100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain or sleet this morning, then

rain likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ064-272100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ066-272100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

