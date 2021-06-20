NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021 _____ 912 FPUS51 KALY 200822 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 NYZ033-202015- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ052-202015- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ058-202015- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ065-202015- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ041-202015- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ038-202015- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ032-202015- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ042-202015- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ083-202015- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ043-202015- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ084-202015- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ082-202015- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ039-202015- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ040-202015- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ047-202015- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ048-202015- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ049-202015- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ050-202015- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ051-202015- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ053-202015- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ054-202015- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ060-202015- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ061-202015- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ059-202015- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ063-202015- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ064-202015- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ066-202015- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NAS _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather